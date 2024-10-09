It’s the home stretch! Buckle up for ideas 8 through 5, which include some magical molecules, a sea creature that helped reinvent plywood, a medical treatment with terrifying origins, and a discovery that practically upended the world of classical music. We’re giving away great prizes every day this week! Head over to our Instagram @parttimegenius to find out how you can win. Learn more about your ad choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
24:13
25 Greatest Science Ideas Countdown: Day 3
Today we’re covering ideas 13 through 9! These include a fascinating discovery about NASCAR and psychology, a clock that’s so accurate it’s reshaping our understanding of time, a tasty way to make concrete stronger (and more environmentally friendly), and some truly delightful revelations about dinosaurs. Plus: We explain particle physics through song. We’re giving away great prizes every day this week! Head over to our Instagram @parttimegenius to find out how you can win. Check out musician David Nagler’s website and his band, As For the Future! Learn more about your ad choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
30:44
25 Greatest Science Ideas Countdown: Day 2
Our countdown continues with ideas 19 through 14! Today we’re talking virtual dolphins, a bike helmet you’ll actually want to wear, glass that un-breaks itself, unusual diet tips from the Amazon, personal germ clouds, and a high-tech approach to eating lobster. We’re giving away great prizes every day this week! Head over to our Instagram @parttimegenius to find out how you can win. Check out Shucks Maine Lobster here! Learn more about your ad choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
30:33
25 Greatest Science Ideas Countdown: Day 1
We’re kicking off this series with a breakthrough for jetlagged hamsters, a hot tub that’ll take you on a journey, a better ketchup bottle, a solution for one of the world’s most common tech annoyances, and some very bad news: chickens are definitely judging you. Plus, we meet the man who brought the smell of outer space to earth. We’re giving away great prizes every day this week! Head over to our Instagram @parttimegenius to find out how you can win. Discover Steve Pearce’s work with fragrances and flavors here! Learn more about your ad choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
35:38
What Caused the Golden Age of Novelty Songs?
Will and Mango get serious about novelty songs, learning: why there was a Golden Age of this unique music; how the Monster Mash got invented; who was really doing the kung-fu when "everyone" was kung fu fighting; and why a song about Itsy-Bitsy, Teeny-Weeny, Yellow Polka Dot Bikinis isn't what you think it is. Plus: Will and Mango reveal two shocking truths about The Purple People Eater. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Will and Mango have lots of questions. Will we ever live without sleep? How do rats keep outsmarting humans? Where are the sunniest tax havens to hide your money? Join these Part-Time Geniuses as they dive into ridiculous topics... and discover some pretty smart stuff along the way.