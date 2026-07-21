Single Malt History with Gareth Russell

Was Jane Seymour once friends with Anne Boleyn? What did she really think of Mary Tudor? Was there a hidden reason she pleaded with Henry VIII to spare the monasteries?



Join me for a conversation with Dr Elizabeth Norton about her groundbreaking new book, which draws on fresh archival evidence to offer compelling new answers to these questions - and many more. She reveals Queen Jane Seymour to have been far more complex, ambitious, clever, and politically engaged than history has long allowed.



Forget the quiet, submissive queen of legend. This is the untold story of Henry VIII's third wife.