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Single Malt History with Gareth Russell

Gareth Russell
History
Single Malt History with Gareth Russell
Latest episode

113 episodes

  • Single Malt History with Gareth Russell

    Queen Jane Seymour: The Untold Story

    07/21/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Was Jane Seymour once friends with Anne Boleyn? What did she really think of Mary Tudor? Was there a hidden reason she pleaded with Henry VIII to spare the monasteries?

    Join me for a conversation with Dr Elizabeth Norton about her groundbreaking new book, which draws on fresh archival evidence to offer compelling new answers to these questions - and many more. She reveals Queen Jane Seymour to have been far more complex, ambitious, clever, and politically engaged than history has long allowed.

    Forget the quiet, submissive queen of legend. This is the untold story of Henry VIII's third wife.
  • Single Malt History with Gareth Russell

    The real Anne of Cleves

    07/14/2026 | 55 mins.
    A biography six years in the making uncovers remarkable details about Anne of Cleves, including a surprising, forgotten, and eerie similarity to her tragic predecessor Anne Boleyn.
  • Single Malt History with Gareth Russell

    Edward Longshanks

    07/07/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    For half a century, Edward I won fame on the battlefields. He escaped rebels and vanquished his enemies. But what was the real cost of his ambitions?
  • Single Malt History with Gareth Russell

    The bloody Norman kings of England

    06/23/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Invasions, mysterious deaths, private scandals, quarrels with saints, treachery, and civil wars shaped the dramatic lives of England's four Norman kings.
  • Single Malt History with Gareth Russell

    The Six (Non-) Loves of James I

    06/16/2026 | 56 mins.
    James VI & I lived a life full of love - and alleged lovers - but did gossip sometimes get it wrong? Yes. But feel free to make up your own mind. This episodes looks at some of the fascinating lives of those who probably never James's lovers  - including a Scottish noblewoman so beautiful she was nicknamed "the Pearl of Lochleven," a handsome but quarrelsome rebel's son, a social- climbing knight, a dashing former soldier, and one of the most powerful noblemen in Ireland.
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About Single Malt History with Gareth Russell
Historian Gareth Russell's podcast with demented and delightful stories from the past
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