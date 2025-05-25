Simply Stated - All Things Finance

NMLS Modernization Phase One is Live - What's Changed and What Comes Next

For more information on updates to NMLS Modernization and how to get involved, visit the NMLS Modernization page on the CSBS website.Since the NMLS Annual Conference & Training in February, there’s been a lot of excitement around “NMLS Modernization.” Today, CSBS launched several new features and changes in NMLS as a part of this modernization effort. I sit down with Dave Dwyer, Senior Vice President of Business Services at CSBS, to learn about the changes available to NMLS users today and what's to come as NMLS Modernization continues.