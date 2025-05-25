Simply Stated - All Things Finance

NMLS Modernization Phase One is Live - What's Changed and What Comes Next
For more information on updates to NMLS Modernization and how to get involved, visit the NMLS Modernization page on the CSBS website.Since the NMLS Annual Conference & Training in February, there’s been a lot of excitement around “NMLS Modernization.” Today, CSBS launched several new features and changes in NMLS as a part of this modernization effort. I sit down with Dave Dwyer, Senior Vice President of Business Services at CSBS, to learn about the changes available to NMLS users today and what's to come as NMLS Modernization continues.
25:13
25:13
Charting Uncertain Waters - Q2 Community Bank Sentiment Index
Community banker sentiment remains near-neutral for a second quarter but is still rising; in the second quarter of 2024, the Community Bank Sentiment Index (CBSI) reached its highest level recorded since 2021. CSBS Chief Economist Tom Siems joins us today to explore what is driving a near-neutral sentiment from community bankers, how uncertainty impacts a community bank's outlook, and what regulators and compliance experts should take from this quarter's CBSI reading.
10:53
10:53
Has the Interest Rate Pinch Finally Arrived?
Are we finally starting to see the long-awaited cooldown in economic activity? CSBS Chief Economist Tom Siems takes us along for a deep dive into interest rate data, market fluctuations, and the current state of commercial real estate and office lending. And, as always, we ask: what should regulators an the industries be looking out for in the current economic climate?
22:06
22:06
How State and Federal Regulators Share Information
Regulators take confidentiality seriously. So, when regulators from different states, agencies, or industries need to communicate, how do they do it? As it turns out, regulators spend months (and sometimes years) carefully setting up the infrastructure and processes so that, when the need arises to communicate with one another, they know exactly what can be shared with whom and when.This week, Matt Lambert sits down with me to talk through these "information sharing agreements," why they matter, the work that goes into making them, and what the industry should know about how their regulators communicate. Guest: Matt Lambert, CSBS Deputy General Counsel - Policy
19:59
19:59
Positive Negativity - Community Banker Sentiment Rises to Start 2024
Community banker sentiment remains negative for a ninth straight quarter, but things are looking up; in the first quarter of 2024, the Community Bank Sentiment Index (CBSI) reached its highest level recorded since 2021. CSBS Chief Economist Tom Siems joins us today to look deeper into the driving forces behind community banker negativity, why their negative sentiment is trending toward positivity, and what regulators and compliance experts should take from this quarter's CBSI reading.
