    Host Brandii Little speaks with Recreation and Parks employees, Heather Candelora and Laura Tanyi about some of the programs their department is offering this summer, including Rock Out the Quarry, swimming, splash pads, senior citizens' exercise programs and more!Read on for more information and links to topics mentioned in the show:Rock Out the Quarry - https://www.cityofws.org/3490/Rock-Out-the-QuarryFind programs for seniors, kids, and more at https://www.cityofws.org/857/Programs-ActivitiesPool passes may be purchased and used at any city pool. Cost is $40 for children 17 and under; $60 for 18 and over. To find a pool near you, visit https://www.cityofws.org/Facilities then under 'facilities type', choose ‘Pools and Aquatics’Visit us at cityofws.org/firstandmain | Email: [email protected]
The city of Winston-Salem's podcast about the people and programs that serve our residents. 
