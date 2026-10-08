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1 episodes
- Join Patrick Newhart for Shortlist, a new video conversation series that starts with a book and goes from there. Patrick sits down with writers, actors, artists, and other curious people to talk about the things they can’t stop thinking about, the stories that shaped them, the work they’re making, and whatever else is on their mind.
Guests send Patrick their shortlist. He chooses one book, reads it, and starts there.
The first episode arrives October 20. New episodes every other Tuesday.
Follow here for new episodes, or watch on YouTube.
Welcome to Shortlist.
Shortlist on Instagram
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About Shortlist with Patrick Newhart
Shortlist with Patrick Newhart is a conversation series that starts with a book and goes from there. Each episode, Patrick sits down with writers, actors, artists, and other curious people to talk about the things they can’t stop thinking about, the stories that shaped them, the work they’re making, and whatever else is on their mind. Before every conversation, the guest sends Patrick a shortlist. He chooses one book, reads it, and starts there. You don’t need to have read the book to join us. New episodes every other Tuesday. Follow Shortlist here for new episodes, or watch on Patrick's YouTube channel.Podcast website
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Shortlist with Patrick Newhart
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