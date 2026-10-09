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282 episodes
- Two stories of planting your feet, facing your fears, and squaring up. This episode was hosted by Chloe Salmon.
Storytellers:
As a marine deployed in Iraq, Maia Molina-Schaefer takes comfort in her electric toothbrush that plays a Destiny’s Child song.
David Smith overcomes his fear of taking communion
Podcast # 1004
- In this hour, stories from the Garden State—a tale of two cities, a sweet summer job, and meditations from the gas station. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director and resident Jersey girl, Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Sidhu Gangadharan becomes a gas-pumping professional.
Seeking connection, Marisa Januzzi Thomas gets a summer gig.
Christian Estevez feels caught between worlds.
Podcast # 1003
- On this episode, we’re embracing the cringe with two stories that’ll you make you feel secondhand embarrassment. This episode was hosted by Emily Couch.
Storytellers:
Sarah Finucane posts a very unflattering photo to social media.
Ceren Ege gives a pretty awful gift
Podcast #1002
- This episode originally aired on March 28th, 2023.
In this hour, stories of love—passions, parents, and dating apps. A woman swipes for a second chance, a little girl finds her calling, and fathers find ways to relate to their children. This episode is hosted by Moth Director Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Kristy Hawkins thumbs her way through the prospects of love.
Kemp Powers is convinced he will never be a good dad.
Niall Ashdown and his father bond over their love of birds.
Esther McManus keeps the baking tradition alive.
Podcast # 810
- On this episode, we’ll hear two stories of people going through big changes - as they literally reflect on themselves. This episode was hosted by Larry Rosen.
Storytellers:
Phineas Knowles has an eventful first shave.
Esther Ngumbi vies to get her ears pierced despite her mother's objections.
Podcast #1001
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About The Moth
On Tuesdays and Fridays The Moth’s podcast feed presents episodes of the Peabody-Award Winning Moth Radio Hour and original episodes of The Moth Podcast. Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.Podcast website
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