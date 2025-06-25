Shift Key with Robinson Meyer and Jesse Jenkins

If You Care About Food, You Have to Care About Land

Food is a huge climate problem. It’s responsible for somewhere between a quarter and a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, but it concerns a much smaller share of global climate policy. And what policy does exist is often … pretty bad.On this week’s episode of Shift Key, Rob and Jesse talk with Michael Grunwald, the author of the new book We Are Eating the Earth. It’s a book about land as much as it’s a book about food — because no matter how much energy abundance we ultimately achieve, we’re stuck with the amount of land we’ve got. Grunwald is a giant of climate journalism and a Heatmap contributor, and he has previously written books about the Florida everglades and the Obama recovery act. Shift Key is hosted by Jesse Jenkins, a professor of energy systems engineering at Princeton University, and Robinson Meyer, Heatmap’s executive editor. Mentioned: Preorder We Are Eating the EarthThe real war on coal, by Michael GrunwaldThe Senate GOP’s seismic overhaul of clean energy tax credits--Music for Shift Key is by Adam Kromelow. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.