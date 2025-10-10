Bay Area singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and mixing engineer Melina Duterte is back with her first album under her moniker Jay Som in six years called Belong and joins Carmel Holt to talk about the new album, her thoughts on why more women and queer folx are needed in studios, and imposter syndrome.
1:00:27
1:00:27
Gatlin
Los Angeles based and Florida-born singer, songwriter, and producer Gatlin joins Carmel Holt this week to talk about her full length debut The Eldest Daughter - a collection of songs that tell her coming-of-age story of being raised in a conservative religious environment, embracing her queer identity, and finding healing and self confidence in the process.
54:57
54:57
Neko Case
A self-described ferocious person, the ever-wild and perpetually awe-inspiring Grammy-nominated artist, producer, author, and visual artist Neko Case returns to SHEROES this week as we celebrate the release of her first album in seven years, Neon Grey Midnight Green, her ninth overall. Neko and Carmel catch up on the myriad projects that have kept her extremely busy during the years between records: writing and publishing her New York Times bestselling memoir, writing music for a musical adaptation of Thelma & Louise, writing, recording ,and touring with The New Pornographers, writing for her Substack, and writing songs that would become this new album - her first self-produced collection, and most ambitious, as she fulfilled her longtime dream of expanding her songs to new horizons with an orchestra.
51:00
51:00
Buscabulla
Raquel Berrios of Buscabulla joins Carmel Holt this week to chat about the new Buscabulla album Se Amaba Así - the Puerto Rican duo's sophomore album. The culmination of five emotional years that included some career highs (a Bad Bunny collab), and personal lows (the death of Raquel's father), is centered around the romantic partnership of Raquel and bandmate Luis Alfredo “Luifre” Del Valle, and ruminations on modern love, with a sonic palette that nods to the Latin American songbook.
50:52
50:52
Mary Chapin Carpenter
This week legendary, award winning singer songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter sits down with Carmel Holt for a heartfelt and moving conversation, while discussing her 17th studio album Personal History, which was produced by Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman).
Inspired by creator and host Carmel Holt’s own 25 year career in radio, and lifetime devoted to music, SHEROES is a podcast that amplifies the voices of women and gender expansive folx in song and conversation. Hear a wide range of guests spanning genres and generations sharing their experiences in the male-dominated field of music, exploring perspectives of new voices and womxn who paved the way. SHEROES podcast is a companion to the weekly syndicated public radio show SHEROES Radio which includes interviews from the radio show, live tapings, roundtables and more.