Neko Case

A self-described ferocious person, the ever-wild and perpetually awe-inspiring Grammy-nominated artist, producer, author, and visual artist Neko Case returns to SHEROES this week as we celebrate the release of her first album in seven years, Neon Grey Midnight Green, her ninth overall. Neko and Carmel catch up on the myriad projects that have kept her extremely busy during the years between records: writing and publishing her New York Times bestselling memoir, writing music for a musical adaptation of Thelma & Louise, writing, recording ,and touring with The New Pornographers, writing for her Substack, and writing songs that would become this new album - her first self-produced collection, and most ambitious, as she fulfilled her longtime dream of expanding her songs to new horizons with an orchestra.