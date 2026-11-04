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20 episodes
- What happens when a 27-year-old gets handed the keys to completely refactor nearly all of Cisco's code? This week's episode dives into tech's strangest management bets and the friction brewing inside one of the industry's giants.
Cisco gives a 27-year old the task of recoding 98% of their software with AI.
A serious but not earth shaking vulnerability found in PXE booting.
The largest ($6.3 BILLION) financial heist in history (with crypto).
710 Polymarket gambling wallets emptied of $2.7 million.
A new robots.txt control for AI bots, and agreement to obey it.
Google generates haiku from the first orbital AI.
From our listeners: Does stealth updating make sense, how to move web servers off the Internet, books don't contain knowledge, a small company attacked by powerful AI, how would an "AI kill switch" be implemented.
Another new and worrisome application of reverse-engineering AI
Show Notes - https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-1103-Notes.pdf
Hosts: Steve Gibson and Mikah Sargent
Download or subscribe to Security Now at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now.
You can submit a question to Security Now at the GRC Feedback Page.
For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6.
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SN 1102: A Strategic Plug Pull - Lessons From a Global Patch-and-Panic Fire Drill10/28/2026 | 2h 54 mins.A newly uncovered PHP vulnerability put nearly 70% of the internet at risk, sending governments and enterprises into a frenzy as AI-powered attackers raced to exploit a flaw that had lurked unnoticed for 14 years. Hear why this could be just the start of an unrelenting wave of security crises.
We take a detailed look at the many facets and aspects of last week's wild PHP ride:
What happened.
How it happened.
Why it happened.
How it could have been prevented.
How it impacted many of our listeners.
We consider the implications of what is said to be coming next and the idea of temporary "strategic disconnection" from the Internet
Show Notes - https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-1102-Notes.pdf
Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Steve Gibson
Download or subscribe to Security Now at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now.
You can submit a question to Security Now at the GRC Feedback Page.
For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6.
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
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material.security
- An unreleased AI solved a 26-year-old cryptographic secret in less than half an hour, exposing the origins of a widely used standard. Discover what this jaw-dropping breakthrough means for the future of trust and transparency in cybersecurity.
Another record smashing Patch Tuesday.
But again, all those updates were not without consequences.
Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 reports on an agentic attack.
A mass-compromised hardware cryptocurrency wallet attack.
How to create your own known-safe crypto wallet.
Feedback about AI, coding and SpinRite from a listener.
What the reverse-engineering of the ECDSA curves means for security
Show Notes - https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-1101-Notes.pdf
Hosts: Steve Gibson and Mikah Sargent
Download or subscribe to Security Now at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now.
You can submit a question to Security Now at the GRC Feedback Page.
For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6.
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
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- Think your open-source AI model is safe? This episode uncovers how LLMs can be secretly booby-trapped with undetectable backdoors, raising the stakes for anyone deploying AI in serious environments.
Anthropic cuts live Internet access during testing.
Will LLM technology turn out to be an uncontrollable dead end?
What alternative AI technologies are underway?
Anthropic offers free AI vulnerability scanning for open source.
South Korean banks hit by Claude-driven cyberattacks.
Japan declares a state of cyber-emergency due to attacks.
For one listener, agentic coding has taken the joy out of coding.
A listener is having way too much fun with AI and Halloween.
Some listeners believe I'm downplaying the dangers of AI.
We carefully examine the consequences of maliciously trained AI
Show Notes - https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-1100-Notes.pdf
Hosts: Steve Gibson and Leo Laporte
Download or subscribe to Security Now at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now.
You can submit a question to Security Now at the GRC Feedback Page.
For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6.
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Sponsors:
threatlocker.com/twit
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trustedtech.team/twit
- As AI becomes startlingly capable, top minds at OpenAI admit they can't always control what their own creations do—or even fully understand how they think. This episode dives into the real-world tension between rapid progress and the growing challenge of keeping AI truly aligned.
GLM-5.3 can be and has been abliterated. What does that mean?
Firefox 157 repairs a large number of high-impact vulnerabilities.
A surprising reduction in RSA crypto strength has been discovered.
Powerful agentic AI is being used to attack merchants.
A new and potent Spectre-style processor attack has been designed.
A neighbor falls victim to a Bitcoin scam. What can be done?
A new and surprising use was found for GRC's DNS Benchmark.
An examination of the growing alignment challenges created by more intelligent AI
Show Notes - https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-1099-Notes.pdf
Hosts: Steve Gibson and Leo Laporte
Download or subscribe to Security Now at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now.
You can submit a question to Security Now at the GRC Feedback Page.
For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6.
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Sponsors:
guardsquare.com
bitwarden.com/twit
threatlocker.com/twit
doppel.com
material.security
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About Security Now (Video)
Cybersecurity guru Steve Gibson joins Leo Laporte every Tuesday. Steve and Leo break down the latest cybercrime and hacking stories, offering a deep understanding of what's happening and how to protect yourself and your business. Security Now is a must listen for security professionals every week.You can join Club TWiT for $10 per month and get ad-free audio and video feeds for all our shows plus everything else the club offers...or get just this podcast ad-free for $5 per month. New episodes every Tuesday.Podcast website
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