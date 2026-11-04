A newly uncovered PHP vulnerability put nearly 70% of the internet at risk, sending governments and enterprises into a frenzy as AI-powered attackers raced to exploit a flaw that had lurked unnoticed for 14 years. Hear why this could be just the start of an unrelenting wave of security crises.



We take a detailed look at the many facets and aspects of last week's wild PHP ride:



What happened.



How it happened.



Why it happened.



How it could have been prevented.



How it impacted many of our listeners.



We consider the implications of what is said to be coming next and the idea of temporary "strategic disconnection" from the Internet



Show Notes - https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-1102-Notes.pdf



Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Steve Gibson



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You can submit a question to Security Now at the GRC Feedback Page.



For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6.



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