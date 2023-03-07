Join hosts Phil Hawthorne and Rohan Karamandi as they explore the newest Home Assistant releases and the latest Home Automation news. Featuring guests who use o...
Michael Hansen on the year of the voice 2023 and what’s next
With 2023 the year of the voice, Rohan and Phil talk with Mike Hansen about what’s being worked on, and what the future may hold
Michael Hansen
7/9/2023
1:10:53
2023.7 – Home Assistant…Returns? Responds back?
2023.7 brings in the biggest change to Home Assistant in 10 years. Rohan and Phil break it down along with all the other goodies
7/3/2023
1:01:09
Tracking the tides of the River Thames with Rian
Rohan and Phil talk with Rian about his Home Assistant setup, including arduinos, NFC tags and a bunch more
Rian Ó Cuinneagáin
6/24/2023
1:08:24
2023.6 – Network Storage and a brand new Integrations Page
2023.6 lands with a brand new integration page layout, and for OS users network storage support. Meanwhile Rohan and Phil discuss their vacuum cleaners and gadgets
6/7/2023
1:03:34
Philip’s KNX Powered Smart Home
Rohan and Phil talk to Philip from Germany, who has an extensive smart home powered by KNX and Home Assistant
Philip Rösler
