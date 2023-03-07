Michael Hansen on the year of the voice 2023 and what’s next

With 2023 the year of the voice, Rohan and Phil talk with Mike Hansen about what’s being worked on, and what the future may hold For complete show notes and more information about the topics discussed in this episode, be sure to check the notes at https://hasspodcast.io/sp009/ Watch this episode on YouTube Support Rohan and Phil on Patreon This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsor Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Configuration is via the User Interface so no fiddling with router settings, dynamic DNS or YAML. Special thanks to todays guest Michael Hansen Website: https://synesthesiam.com Twitter: @rhasspy ----- Hosts ----- Phil Hawthorne Website Smart Home Products Twitter: @philhawthorne Buy Phil a Coffee Rohan Karamandi Website Smart Home Products Twitter: @rohank9 Buy Rohan a Coffee