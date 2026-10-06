How do you make Home Assistant resilient when an update fails or your primary server goes offline? Phil and Rohan talk with Adrian from Western Australia about his dual Home Assistant setup, webhook heartbeat failover, Git-based YAML configuration, and a 12V battery-backed home network.

Adrian has shared some notes on his setup here: https://docs.na.id.au/



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Chapters

00:00:00 Intro

00:02:00 Adrian's Home Assistant origin

00:05:00 12V battery-backed infrastructure

00:08:00 Presence and smart-light logic

00:13:00 Wi-Fi scale and interference

00:16:00 Matter, LIFX and 433MHz

00:21:00 Alarm integrations and appliances

00:29:00 Home Assistant high availability

00:34:00 Zigbee, MQTT and Matter

00:39:00 Git, YAML and device naming

00:44:00 DHCP reservations and static IPs

00:47:00 EV charging and roller shutters

00:51:00 Upgrades and family installations

00:55:00 Local AI and language learning

00:59:00 Wrap-up



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