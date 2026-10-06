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Home Assistant Podcast

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Home Assistant Podcast
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266 episodes

  • Home Assistant Podcast

    Mapping all the changes in Home Assistant 2026.10

    10/06/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Phil and Rohan unpack Home Assistant 2026.10, from redesigned maps and easier trigger-based automations to AI setup, Matter devices and Z-Wave network maps. They also discuss reports about LG TV privacy and Shelly’s planned acquisition.

    Watch this episode on YouTube
    Show notes for this episode are available at https://homeassistant.fm/HA253

    Support the Podcast
    Get early-access to episodes and an ad-free feed by supporting our Patreon.
    https://homeassistant.fm/patreon

    Share your story
    We wouldn't be able to do this podcast without community members and home automation enthusiasts sharing their stories. To register your interest to come share your home automation journey, head over to homeassistant.fm and click share your story.

    Chapters
    00:00:00 Introduction
    00:02:00 Community Day plans
    00:04:39 Home Assistant Link replaces Cloud
    00:07:29 LG TV privacy concerns
    00:16:38 Shelly’s planned acquisition
    00:24:01 Critical iPhone notifications
    00:26:16 Notification tips and Zooz sponsor
    00:28:16 Redesigned and customizable maps
    00:30:42 Easier automation trigger conditions
    00:34:47 Dashboard visibility and AI tools
    00:37:32 Z-Wave maps and YAML improvements
    00:40:16 Generators and energy monitoring
    00:44:00 Modbus, profiles and timers
    00:47:56 Glass-break sensors and security dashboards
    00:52:00 Matter updates and Thread plans
    00:55:36 Templates, Hue and Z-Wave
    00:58:00 UniFi Protect and integration updates
    01:01:00 iCloud lists and local vehicle control
    01:03:20 New infrared and energy integrations
    01:07:18 Solar, messaging and plant integrations
    01:10:27 Removed integrations and upgrade advice
    01:11:24 Green Button energy data

    This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsors
    Home Assistant Link by Nabu Casa
    Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Sign up for your free trial in your Home Assistant system: https://my.home-assistant.io/redirect/cloud/ or visit https://nabucasa.com

    Zooz
    If you're looking to upgrade your smart home - you can’t go past Zooz! Zooz offers a range of affordable and innovative devices, including water leak sensors, water valve controllers, smart plugs and scene controllers.
    For the best prices on all Zooz products, head over to https://thesmartesthouse.com

    Apollo Automation
    Apollo Automation are the makers of open source smart home sensors built for the Home Assistant ecosystem. They're an official Open Home Foundation commercial partner and their devices are built with local control, privacy, and reliability in mind, giving you full control and flexibility right out of the box.

    Want Phil to help with your smart home?
    You’ve heard him troubleshoot Home Assistant on the podcast. Now you can book him to troubleshoot yours. From broken automations and confusing YAML to dashboards, devices, and complete smart home setups: https://smarthomecto.com

    Products Discussed
    Shelly smart relays/switches: https://amzn.to/4tfoHdE
    Home Assistant ZBT2 (Zigbee radio): https://amzn.to/4pLxykT
    Products we Recommend

    Hosts
    Phil Hawthorne
    Website
    Twitter: @philhawthorne
    Bluesky: @philhawthorne.com
    Buy Phil a Coffee

    Rohan Karamandi
    Website
    Twitter: @rohank9
    Buy Rohan a Coffee

    This episode contains Amazon affiliate links. If you click on one of them and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Home Assistant Podcast

    Home Assistant was Trey’s answer for a local first smart home

    10/02/2026 | 55 mins.
    Phil and Rohan are joined by Trey from Tallahassee, Florida, to explore his local-first Home Assistant setup. From an X10 beginning and a MyQ API shutdown to Zigbee migrations, Trey has seen a lot!

    Watch this episode on YouTube
    Show notes for this episode are available at https://homeassistant.fm/HA252

    Support the Podcast
    Get early-access to episodes and an ad-free feed by supporting our Patreon.
    https://homeassistant.fm/patreon

    Share your story
    We wouldn't be able to do this podcast without community members and home automation enthusiasts sharing their stories. To register your interest to come share your home automation journey, head over to homeassistant.fm and click share your story.

    Chapters
    00:00:00 Introduction
    00:02:00 From X10 to Home Assistant
    00:06:00 Zigbee migration and device choices
    00:10:00 Smart lighting and cat alerts
    00:14:00 Automation philosophy and voice control
    00:18:00 Voice assistant TV pausing
    00:20:00 Zigbee, Thread and Z-Wave
    00:24:00 Batteries and dual Zigbee networks
    00:28:00 UniFi networking
    00:30:00 Garage and freeze automations
    00:34:00 IKEA blinds and local AI
    00:38:00 Local LLM voice pipeline
    00:42:00 Backups and outdoor camera plans
    00:46:00 Indoor cameras and privacy modes
    00:50:00 Frigate, recognition and smart locks
    00:54:00 Ring keypad and closing

    This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsors
    Home Assistant Link by Nabu Casa
    Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Sign up for your free trial in your Home Assistant system: https://my.home-assistant.io/redirect/cloud/ or visit https://nabucasa.com

    Zooz
    If you're looking to upgrade your smart home - you can’t go past Zooz! Zooz offers a range of affordable and innovative devices, including water leak sensors, water valve controllers, smart plugs and scene controllers.
    For the best prices on all Zooz products, head over to https://thesmartesthouse.com

    Apollo Automation
    Apollo Automation are the makers of open source smart home sensors built for the Home Assistant ecosystem. They're an official Open Home Foundation commercial partner and their devices are built with local control, privacy, and reliability in mind, giving you full control and flexibility right out of the box.

    Want Phil to help with your smart home?
    You’ve heard him troubleshoot Home Assistant on the podcast. Now you can book him to troubleshoot yours. From broken automations and confusing YAML to dashboards, devices, and complete smart home setups: https://smarthomecto.com

    Products we Recommend

    Hosts
    Phil Hawthorne
    Website
    Twitter: @philhawthorne
    Bluesky: @philhawthorne.com
    Buy Phil a Coffee

    Rohan Karamandi
    Website
    Twitter: @rohank9
    Buy Rohan a Coffee

    This video contains Amazon affiliate links. If you click on one of them and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Home Assistant Podcast

    Roland “Accidentally” Installed Home Assistant, Then Automated Everything

    09/22/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Roland joins Phil and Rohan to share how a simple attempt to measure an old fridge's energy use led to a deeply data-driven Home Assistant smart home. Energy monitoring, solar forecasting, home batteries, EV charging, ESPHome, weather data and templates are all used to make his home smarter.

    Watch this episode on YouTube
    Show notes for this episode are available at https://homeassistant.fm/HA251

    Support the Podcast
    Get early-access to episodes and an ad-free feed by supporting our Patreon.
    https://homeassistant.fm/patreon

    Share your story
    We wouldn't be able to do this podcast without community members and home automation enthusiasts sharing their stories. To register your interest to come share your home automation journey, head over to homeassistant.fm and click share your story.

    Chapters
    00:00:00 Welcome
    00:02:01 An accidental Home Assistant install
    00:06:04 Scaling devices and automations
    00:08:04 Solar forecasts and battery control
    00:16:46 ESPHome windows and storm protection
    00:21:03 Home Assistant at the university
    00:26:16 Starting with energy data
    00:29:08 Cooling buckets and digital grass
    00:34:52 Turning data into automations
    00:37:19 Summer-winter heating and cooling
    00:43:52 Measuring a new home
    00:47:21 Whole-home energy and smart PC
    00:52:16 Pool monitoring and house insights
    00:59:07 Future projects and stable automation
    01:04:26 Updates, reliability and farewell

    This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsors
    Zooz
    If you're looking to upgrade your smart home - you can’t go past Zooz! Zooz offers a range of affordable and innovative devices, including water leak sensors, water valve controllers, smart plugs and scene controllers.
    For the best prices on all Zooz products, head over to https://thesmartesthouse.com

    Apollo Automation
    Apollo Automation are the makers of open source smart home sensors built for the Home Assistant ecosystem. They're an official Open Home Foundation commercial partner and their devices are built with local control, privacy, and reliability in mind, giving you full control and flexibility right out of the box.

    Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa
    Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Sign up for your free trial in your Home Assistant system: https://my.home-assistant.io/redirect/cloud/ or visit https://nabucasa.com

    Want Phil to help with your smart home?
    You’ve heard him troubleshoot Home Assistant on the podcast. Now you can book him to troubleshoot yours. From broken automations and confusing YAML to dashboards, devices, and complete smart home setups: https://smarthomecto.com

    Products Discussed
    Navimow robotic lawn mower: https://amzn.to/4d7phni
    Apollo Automation ESPHome Starter Kit: https://esphome.io/starter-kit/
    Apollo Automation Cast 1: https://apolloautomation.com/products/cast-1-audio-casting-device
    Shelly smart relays/switches: https://amzn.to/4tfoHdE
    Shelly One relay: https://amzn.to/4wUFxj6
    Products we Recommend

    Hosts
    Phil Hawthorne
    Website
    Twitter: @philhawthorne
    Bluesky: @philhawthorne.com
    Buy Phil a Coffee

    Rohan Karamandi
    Website
    Twitter: @rohank9
    Buy Rohan a Coffee

    This episode contains Amazon affiliate links. If you click on one of them and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Home Assistant Podcast

    Adrian’s High Availability Home Assistant

    09/15/2026 | 59 mins.
    How do you make Home Assistant resilient when an update fails or your primary server goes offline? Phil and Rohan talk with Adrian from Western Australia about his dual Home Assistant setup, webhook heartbeat failover, Git-based YAML configuration, and a 12V battery-backed home network.
    Adrian has shared some notes on his setup here:  https://docs.na.id.au/ 

    Watch this episode on YouTube
    Show notes for this episode are available at https://homeassistant.fm/HA250

    Support the Podcast
    Get early-access to episodes and an ad-free feed by supporting our Patreon.
    https://homeassistant.fm/patreon

    Share your story
    We wouldn't be able to do this podcast without community members and home automation enthusiasts sharing their stories. To register your interest to come share your home automation journey, head over to homeassistant.fm and click share your story.

    Chapters
    00:00:00 Intro
    00:02:00 Adrian's Home Assistant origin
    00:05:00 12V battery-backed infrastructure
    00:08:00 Presence and smart-light logic
    00:13:00 Wi-Fi scale and interference
    00:16:00 Matter, LIFX and 433MHz
    00:21:00 Alarm integrations and appliances
    00:29:00 Home Assistant high availability
    00:34:00 Zigbee, MQTT and Matter
    00:39:00 Git, YAML and device naming
    00:44:00 DHCP reservations and static IPs
    00:47:00 EV charging and roller shutters
    00:51:00 Upgrades and family installations
    00:55:00 Local AI and language learning
    00:59:00 Wrap-up

    This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsors
    Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa
    Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Sign up for your free trial in your Home Assistant system: https://my.home-assistant.io/redirect/cloud/ or visit https://nabucasa.com

    Zooz
    If you're looking to upgrade your smart home - you can’t go past Zooz! Zooz offers a range of affordable and innovative devices, including water leak sensors, water valve controllers, smart plugs and scene controllers.
    For the best prices on all Zooz products, head over to https://thesmartesthouse.com

    Apollo Automation
    Apollo Automation are the makers of open source smart home sensors built for the Home Assistant ecosystem. They're an official Open Home Foundation commercial partner and their devices are built with local control, privacy, and reliability in mind, giving you full control and flexibility right out of the box.

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    Want Phil to help with your smart home?
    You’ve heard him troubleshoot Home Assistant on the podcast. Now you can book him to troubleshoot yours. From broken automations and confusing YAML to dashboards, devices, and complete smart home setups: https://smarthomecto.com

    Products we Recommend

    Hosts
    Phil Hawthorne
    Website
    Twitter: @philhawthorne
    Bluesky: @philhawthorne.com
    Buy Phil a Coffee

    Rohan Karamandi
    Website
    Twitter: @rohank9
    Buy Rohan a Coffee

    This episode contains Amazon affiliate links. If you click on one of them and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Home Assistant Podcast

    Rob went from 15 Apps to One Smart Home With Home Assistant

    09/08/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Rob joins Phil and Rohan from New Zealand to share how he replaced 15 smart-home apps with Home Assistant. Discover his AI-assisted workflow using VS Code, Claude Code, Codex, Git, YAML documentation, solar optimisation, camera-powered number plate recognition, and a resilient smart-home network.

    Watch this episode on YouTube
    Show notes for this episode are available at https://homeassistant.fm/HA249

    Support the Podcast
    Get early-access to episodes and an ad-free feed by supporting our Patreon.
    https://homeassistant.fm/patreon

    Share your story
    We wouldn't be able to do this podcast without community members and home automation enthusiasts sharing their stories. To register your interest to come share your home automation journey, head over to homeassistant.fm and click share your story.

    Chapters
    00:00:00 Intro
    00:02:00 Escaping the app overload
    00:07:00 First automations and Wi-Fi devices
    00:10:00 Batteries, presence sensors and vacuums
    00:17:00 UniFi network and Home Assistant upgrade
    00:20:00 Solar, Modbus and energy optimisation
    00:23:00 AI coding workflow with VS Code
    00:33:00 OpenCode, MCP and custom workflows
    00:37:00 AI documentation and automation intent
    00:42:00 Fail-safe smart home design
    00:45:00 AI camera gate recognition
    00:50:00 Security, modes and alarm integration
    00:54:00 Backup power and future projects
    01:01:00 Advice for a new setup

    This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsors
    Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa
    Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Sign up for your free trial in your Home Assistant system: https://my.home-assistant.io/redirect/cloud/ or visit https://nabucasa.com

    Zooz
    If you're looking to upgrade your smart home - you can’t go past Zooz! Zooz offers a range of affordable and innovative devices, including water leak sensors, water valve controllers, smart plugs and scene controllers.
    For the best prices on all Zooz products, head over to https://thesmartesthouse.com

    Apollo Automation
    Apollo Automation are the makers of open source smart home sensors built for the Home Assistant ecosystem. They're an official Open Home Foundation commercial partner and their devices are built with local control, privacy, and reliability in mind, giving you full control and flexibility right out of the box.

    Want Phil to help with your smart home?
    You’ve heard him troubleshoot Home Assistant on the podcast. Now you can book him to troubleshoot yours. From broken automations and confusing YAML to dashboards, devices, and complete smart home setups: https://smarthomecto.com

    Products Discussed
    AirGradient air-quality sensor: https://www.airgradient.com/
    Home Assistant Connect ZWA2 (Z‑Wave radio): https://amzn.to/3MfPzsP
    Aqara FP300 presence sensor: https://amzn.to/3LpkZ02

    Products we Recommend

    Hosts
    Phil Hawthorne
    Website
    Twitter: @philhawthorne
    Bluesky: @philhawthorne.com
    Buy Phil a Coffee

    Rohan Karamandi
    Website
    Twitter: @rohank9
    Buy Rohan a Coffee

    This episode contains Amazon affiliate links. If you click on one of them and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Home Assistant Podcast
Join hosts Phil Hawthorne and Rohan Karamandi as they explore the newest Home Assistant releases and the latest Home Automation news. Featuring guests who use or contribute to Home Assistant, the podcast aims to inspire new ways to make your smart home even smarter.
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