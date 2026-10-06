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266 episodes
- Phil and Rohan unpack Home Assistant 2026.10, from redesigned maps and easier trigger-based automations to AI setup, Matter devices and Z-Wave network maps. They also discuss reports about LG TV privacy and Shelly’s planned acquisition.
Watch this episode on YouTube
Show notes for this episode are available at https://homeassistant.fm/HA253
Support the Podcast
Get early-access to episodes and an ad-free feed by supporting our Patreon.
https://homeassistant.fm/patreon
Share your story
We wouldn't be able to do this podcast without community members and home automation enthusiasts sharing their stories. To register your interest to come share your home automation journey, head over to homeassistant.fm and click share your story.
Chapters
00:00:00 Introduction
00:02:00 Community Day plans
00:04:39 Home Assistant Link replaces Cloud
00:07:29 LG TV privacy concerns
00:16:38 Shelly’s planned acquisition
00:24:01 Critical iPhone notifications
00:26:16 Notification tips and Zooz sponsor
00:28:16 Redesigned and customizable maps
00:30:42 Easier automation trigger conditions
00:34:47 Dashboard visibility and AI tools
00:37:32 Z-Wave maps and YAML improvements
00:40:16 Generators and energy monitoring
00:44:00 Modbus, profiles and timers
00:47:56 Glass-break sensors and security dashboards
00:52:00 Matter updates and Thread plans
00:55:36 Templates, Hue and Z-Wave
00:58:00 UniFi Protect and integration updates
01:01:00 iCloud lists and local vehicle control
01:03:20 New infrared and energy integrations
01:07:18 Solar, messaging and plant integrations
01:10:27 Removed integrations and upgrade advice
01:11:24 Green Button energy data
This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsors
Home Assistant Link by Nabu Casa
Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Sign up for your free trial in your Home Assistant system: https://my.home-assistant.io/redirect/cloud/ or visit https://nabucasa.com
Zooz
If you're looking to upgrade your smart home - you can’t go past Zooz! Zooz offers a range of affordable and innovative devices, including water leak sensors, water valve controllers, smart plugs and scene controllers.
For the best prices on all Zooz products, head over to https://thesmartesthouse.com
Apollo Automation
Apollo Automation are the makers of open source smart home sensors built for the Home Assistant ecosystem. They're an official Open Home Foundation commercial partner and their devices are built with local control, privacy, and reliability in mind, giving you full control and flexibility right out of the box.
Want Phil to help with your smart home?
You’ve heard him troubleshoot Home Assistant on the podcast. Now you can book him to troubleshoot yours. From broken automations and confusing YAML to dashboards, devices, and complete smart home setups: https://smarthomecto.com
Products Discussed
Shelly smart relays/switches: https://amzn.to/4tfoHdE
Home Assistant ZBT2 (Zigbee radio): https://amzn.to/4pLxykT
Products we Recommend
Hosts
Phil Hawthorne
Website
Twitter: @philhawthorne
Bluesky: @philhawthorne.com
Buy Phil a Coffee
Rohan Karamandi
Website
Twitter: @rohank9
Buy Rohan a Coffee
This episode contains Amazon affiliate links. If you click on one of them and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Phil and Rohan are joined by Trey from Tallahassee, Florida, to explore his local-first Home Assistant setup. From an X10 beginning and a MyQ API shutdown to Zigbee migrations, Trey has seen a lot!
Watch this episode on YouTube
Show notes for this episode are available at https://homeassistant.fm/HA252
Support the Podcast
Get early-access to episodes and an ad-free feed by supporting our Patreon.
https://homeassistant.fm/patreon
Share your story
We wouldn't be able to do this podcast without community members and home automation enthusiasts sharing their stories. To register your interest to come share your home automation journey, head over to homeassistant.fm and click share your story.
Chapters
00:00:00 Introduction
00:02:00 From X10 to Home Assistant
00:06:00 Zigbee migration and device choices
00:10:00 Smart lighting and cat alerts
00:14:00 Automation philosophy and voice control
00:18:00 Voice assistant TV pausing
00:20:00 Zigbee, Thread and Z-Wave
00:24:00 Batteries and dual Zigbee networks
00:28:00 UniFi networking
00:30:00 Garage and freeze automations
00:34:00 IKEA blinds and local AI
00:38:00 Local LLM voice pipeline
00:42:00 Backups and outdoor camera plans
00:46:00 Indoor cameras and privacy modes
00:50:00 Frigate, recognition and smart locks
00:54:00 Ring keypad and closing
This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsors
Home Assistant Link by Nabu Casa
Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Sign up for your free trial in your Home Assistant system: https://my.home-assistant.io/redirect/cloud/ or visit https://nabucasa.com
Zooz
If you're looking to upgrade your smart home - you can’t go past Zooz! Zooz offers a range of affordable and innovative devices, including water leak sensors, water valve controllers, smart plugs and scene controllers.
For the best prices on all Zooz products, head over to https://thesmartesthouse.com
Apollo Automation
Apollo Automation are the makers of open source smart home sensors built for the Home Assistant ecosystem. They're an official Open Home Foundation commercial partner and their devices are built with local control, privacy, and reliability in mind, giving you full control and flexibility right out of the box.
Want Phil to help with your smart home?
You’ve heard him troubleshoot Home Assistant on the podcast. Now you can book him to troubleshoot yours. From broken automations and confusing YAML to dashboards, devices, and complete smart home setups: https://smarthomecto.com
Products we Recommend
Hosts
Phil Hawthorne
Website
Twitter: @philhawthorne
Bluesky: @philhawthorne.com
Buy Phil a Coffee
Rohan Karamandi
Website
Twitter: @rohank9
Buy Rohan a Coffee
This video contains Amazon affiliate links. If you click on one of them and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Roland joins Phil and Rohan to share how a simple attempt to measure an old fridge's energy use led to a deeply data-driven Home Assistant smart home. Energy monitoring, solar forecasting, home batteries, EV charging, ESPHome, weather data and templates are all used to make his home smarter.
Watch this episode on YouTube
Show notes for this episode are available at https://homeassistant.fm/HA251
Support the Podcast
Get early-access to episodes and an ad-free feed by supporting our Patreon.
https://homeassistant.fm/patreon
Share your story
We wouldn't be able to do this podcast without community members and home automation enthusiasts sharing their stories. To register your interest to come share your home automation journey, head over to homeassistant.fm and click share your story.
Chapters
00:00:00 Welcome
00:02:01 An accidental Home Assistant install
00:06:04 Scaling devices and automations
00:08:04 Solar forecasts and battery control
00:16:46 ESPHome windows and storm protection
00:21:03 Home Assistant at the university
00:26:16 Starting with energy data
00:29:08 Cooling buckets and digital grass
00:34:52 Turning data into automations
00:37:19 Summer-winter heating and cooling
00:43:52 Measuring a new home
00:47:21 Whole-home energy and smart PC
00:52:16 Pool monitoring and house insights
00:59:07 Future projects and stable automation
01:04:26 Updates, reliability and farewell
This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsors
Zooz
If you're looking to upgrade your smart home - you can’t go past Zooz! Zooz offers a range of affordable and innovative devices, including water leak sensors, water valve controllers, smart plugs and scene controllers.
For the best prices on all Zooz products, head over to https://thesmartesthouse.com
Apollo Automation
Apollo Automation are the makers of open source smart home sensors built for the Home Assistant ecosystem. They're an official Open Home Foundation commercial partner and their devices are built with local control, privacy, and reliability in mind, giving you full control and flexibility right out of the box.
Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa
Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Sign up for your free trial in your Home Assistant system: https://my.home-assistant.io/redirect/cloud/ or visit https://nabucasa.com
Want Phil to help with your smart home?
You’ve heard him troubleshoot Home Assistant on the podcast. Now you can book him to troubleshoot yours. From broken automations and confusing YAML to dashboards, devices, and complete smart home setups: https://smarthomecto.com
Products Discussed
Navimow robotic lawn mower: https://amzn.to/4d7phni
Apollo Automation ESPHome Starter Kit: https://esphome.io/starter-kit/
Apollo Automation Cast 1: https://apolloautomation.com/products/cast-1-audio-casting-device
Shelly smart relays/switches: https://amzn.to/4tfoHdE
Shelly One relay: https://amzn.to/4wUFxj6
Products we Recommend
Hosts
Phil Hawthorne
Website
Twitter: @philhawthorne
Bluesky: @philhawthorne.com
Buy Phil a Coffee
Rohan Karamandi
Website
Twitter: @rohank9
Buy Rohan a Coffee
This episode contains Amazon affiliate links. If you click on one of them and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- How do you make Home Assistant resilient when an update fails or your primary server goes offline? Phil and Rohan talk with Adrian from Western Australia about his dual Home Assistant setup, webhook heartbeat failover, Git-based YAML configuration, and a 12V battery-backed home network.
Adrian has shared some notes on his setup here: https://docs.na.id.au/
Watch this episode on YouTube
Show notes for this episode are available at https://homeassistant.fm/HA250
Support the Podcast
Get early-access to episodes and an ad-free feed by supporting our Patreon.
https://homeassistant.fm/patreon
Share your story
We wouldn't be able to do this podcast without community members and home automation enthusiasts sharing their stories. To register your interest to come share your home automation journey, head over to homeassistant.fm and click share your story.
Chapters
00:00:00 Intro
00:02:00 Adrian's Home Assistant origin
00:05:00 12V battery-backed infrastructure
00:08:00 Presence and smart-light logic
00:13:00 Wi-Fi scale and interference
00:16:00 Matter, LIFX and 433MHz
00:21:00 Alarm integrations and appliances
00:29:00 Home Assistant high availability
00:34:00 Zigbee, MQTT and Matter
00:39:00 Git, YAML and device naming
00:44:00 DHCP reservations and static IPs
00:47:00 EV charging and roller shutters
00:51:00 Upgrades and family installations
00:55:00 Local AI and language learning
00:59:00 Wrap-up
This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsors
Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa
Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Sign up for your free trial in your Home Assistant system: https://my.home-assistant.io/redirect/cloud/ or visit https://nabucasa.com
Zooz
If you're looking to upgrade your smart home - you can’t go past Zooz! Zooz offers a range of affordable and innovative devices, including water leak sensors, water valve controllers, smart plugs and scene controllers.
For the best prices on all Zooz products, head over to https://thesmartesthouse.com
Apollo Automation
Apollo Automation are the makers of open source smart home sensors built for the Home Assistant ecosystem. They're an official Open Home Foundation commercial partner and their devices are built with local control, privacy, and reliability in mind, giving you full control and flexibility right out of the box.
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Want Phil to help with your smart home?
You’ve heard him troubleshoot Home Assistant on the podcast. Now you can book him to troubleshoot yours. From broken automations and confusing YAML to dashboards, devices, and complete smart home setups: https://smarthomecto.com
Products we Recommend
Hosts
Phil Hawthorne
Website
Twitter: @philhawthorne
Bluesky: @philhawthorne.com
Buy Phil a Coffee
Rohan Karamandi
Website
Twitter: @rohank9
Buy Rohan a Coffee
This episode contains Amazon affiliate links. If you click on one of them and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Rob joins Phil and Rohan from New Zealand to share how he replaced 15 smart-home apps with Home Assistant. Discover his AI-assisted workflow using VS Code, Claude Code, Codex, Git, YAML documentation, solar optimisation, camera-powered number plate recognition, and a resilient smart-home network.
Watch this episode on YouTube
Show notes for this episode are available at https://homeassistant.fm/HA249
Support the Podcast
Get early-access to episodes and an ad-free feed by supporting our Patreon.
https://homeassistant.fm/patreon
Share your story
We wouldn't be able to do this podcast without community members and home automation enthusiasts sharing their stories. To register your interest to come share your home automation journey, head over to homeassistant.fm and click share your story.
Chapters
00:00:00 Intro
00:02:00 Escaping the app overload
00:07:00 First automations and Wi-Fi devices
00:10:00 Batteries, presence sensors and vacuums
00:17:00 UniFi network and Home Assistant upgrade
00:20:00 Solar, Modbus and energy optimisation
00:23:00 AI coding workflow with VS Code
00:33:00 OpenCode, MCP and custom workflows
00:37:00 AI documentation and automation intent
00:42:00 Fail-safe smart home design
00:45:00 AI camera gate recognition
00:50:00 Security, modes and alarm integration
00:54:00 Backup power and future projects
01:01:00 Advice for a new setup
This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsors
Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa
Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Sign up for your free trial in your Home Assistant system: https://my.home-assistant.io/redirect/cloud/ or visit https://nabucasa.com
Zooz
If you're looking to upgrade your smart home - you can’t go past Zooz! Zooz offers a range of affordable and innovative devices, including water leak sensors, water valve controllers, smart plugs and scene controllers.
For the best prices on all Zooz products, head over to https://thesmartesthouse.com
Apollo Automation
Apollo Automation are the makers of open source smart home sensors built for the Home Assistant ecosystem. They're an official Open Home Foundation commercial partner and their devices are built with local control, privacy, and reliability in mind, giving you full control and flexibility right out of the box.
Want Phil to help with your smart home?
You’ve heard him troubleshoot Home Assistant on the podcast. Now you can book him to troubleshoot yours. From broken automations and confusing YAML to dashboards, devices, and complete smart home setups: https://smarthomecto.com
Products Discussed
AirGradient air-quality sensor: https://www.airgradient.com/
Home Assistant Connect ZWA2 (Z‑Wave radio): https://amzn.to/3MfPzsP
Aqara FP300 presence sensor: https://amzn.to/3LpkZ02
Products we Recommend
Hosts
Phil Hawthorne
Website
Twitter: @philhawthorne
Bluesky: @philhawthorne.com
Buy Phil a Coffee
Rohan Karamandi
Website
Twitter: @rohank9
Buy Rohan a Coffee
This episode contains Amazon affiliate links. If you click on one of them and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Home Assistant Podcast
Join hosts Phil Hawthorne and Rohan Karamandi as they explore the newest Home Assistant releases and the latest Home Automation news. Featuring guests who use or contribute to Home Assistant, the podcast aims to inspire new ways to make your smart home even smarter.Podcast website
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