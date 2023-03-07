Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Join hosts Phil Hawthorne and Rohan Karamandi as they explore the newest Home Assistant releases and the latest Home Automation news. Featuring guests who use o...
More
  • Michael Hansen on the year of the voice 2023 and what’s next
    With 2023 the year of the voice, Rohan and Phil talk with Mike Hansen about what’s being worked on, and what the future may hold For complete show notes and more information about the topics discussed in this episode, be sure to check the notes at https://hasspodcast.io/sp009/ Watch this episode on YouTube Support Rohan and Phil on Patreon This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsor Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Configuration is via the User Interface so no fiddling with router settings, dynamic DNS or YAML. Special thanks to todays guest Michael Hansen Website: https://synesthesiam.com Twitter: @rhasspy ----- Hosts ----- Phil Hawthorne Website Smart Home Products Twitter: @philhawthorne Buy Phil a Coffee Rohan Karamandi Website Smart Home Products Twitter: @rohank9 Buy Rohan a Coffee
    7/9/2023
    1:10:53
  • 2023.7 – Home Assistant…Returns? Responds back?
    2023.7 brings in the biggest change to Home Assistant in 10 years. Rohan and Phil break it down along with all the other goodies For complete show notes and more information about the topics discussed in this episode, be sure to check the notes at https://hasspodcast.io/ha135/ Watch this episode on YouTube Support Rohan and Phil on Patreon This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsor Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Configuration is via the User Interface so no fiddling with router settings, dynamic DNS or YAML. ----- Hosts ----- Phil Hawthorne Website Smart Home Products Twitter: @philhawthorne Buy Phil a Coffee Rohan Karamandi Website Smart Home Products Twitter: @rohank9 Buy Rohan a Coffee
    7/3/2023
    1:01:09
  • Tracking the tides of the River Thames with Rian
    Rohan and Phil talk with Rian about his Home Assistant setup, including arduinos, NFC tags and a bunch more For complete show notes and more information about the topics discussed in this episode, be sure to check the notes at https://hasspodcast.io/ha134/ Watch this episode on YouTube Support Rohan and Phil on Patreon This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsor Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Configuration is via the User Interface so no fiddling with router settings, dynamic DNS or YAML. Special thanks to todays guest Rian Ó Cuinneagáin Website: http://www.rianoc.com Twitter: @rianoc ----- Hosts ----- Phil Hawthorne Website Smart Home Products Twitter: @philhawthorne Buy Phil a Coffee Rohan Karamandi Website Smart Home Products Twitter: @rohank9 Buy Rohan a Coffee
    6/24/2023
    1:08:24
  • 2023.6 – Network Storage and a brand new Integrations Page
    2023.6 lands with a brand new integration page layout, and for OS users network storage support. Meanwhile Rohan and Phil discuss their vacuum cleaners and gadgets For complete show notes and more information about the topics discussed in this episode, be sure to check the notes at https://hasspodcast.io/ha133/ Watch this episode on YouTube Support Rohan and Phil on Patreon This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsor Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Configuration is via the User Interface so no fiddling with router settings, dynamic DNS or YAML. ----- Hosts ----- Phil Hawthorne Website Smart Home Products Twitter: @philhawthorne Buy Phil a Coffee Rohan Karamandi Website Smart Home Products Twitter: @rohank9 Buy Rohan a Coffee
    6/7/2023
    1:03:34
  • Philip’s KNX Powered Smart Home
    Rohan and Phil talk to Philip from Germany, who has an extensive smart home powered by KNX and Home Assistant For complete show notes and more information about the topics discussed in this episode, be sure to check the notes at https://hasspodcast.io/ha132/ Watch this episode on YouTube Support Rohan and Phil on Patreon This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsor Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa Easily connect to Google and Amazon voice assistants for a small monthly fee that also supports the Home Assistant project. Configuration is via the User Interface so no fiddling with router settings, dynamic DNS or YAML. Special thanks to todays guest Philip Rösler ----- Hosts ----- Phil Hawthorne Website Smart Home Products Twitter: @philhawthorne Buy Phil a Coffee Rohan Karamandi Website Smart Home Products Twitter: @rohank9 Buy Rohan a Coffee
    5/19/2023
    1:09:32

About Home Assistant Podcast

Join hosts Phil Hawthorne and Rohan Karamandi as they explore the newest Home Assistant releases and the latest Home Automation news. Featuring guests who use or contribute to Home Assistant, the podcast aims to inspire new ways to make your home smarter.
