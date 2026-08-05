SUMMARY: Brian talks Melissa Rosenthal from Outlever about the intersection of AI, brand, and marketing. They explore how AI impacts trust, brand consistency, and operational efficiency, offering insights for organizations navigating AI adoption.

SHOW: 1047

SHOW TRANSCRIPT: The Enterprise AI Show #1047 Transcript

SHOW VIDEO: https://youtu.be/PEqyOxE9PIw

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RESOURCES:

Outlever

State of Brand Article

KEY TOPICS:

AI's impact on trust and brand perception

Operational efficiencies and AI workflows

Challenges of AI implementation and guardrails

Measuring ROI and costs of AI

The importance of brand consistency in AI interactions

TAKEAWAYS



AI can speed up engineering and operational tasks by 100X.

Many companies are still in pilot stages with AI, lacking governance.

Brand consistency is at risk when AI interactions don't align with brand values.

Experimentation with AI is costly and often lacks clear ROI.

Organizations need to orchestrate AI workflows across teams for better outcomes.

CHAPTERS/TOPICS:

00:00 Introduction to AI's impact on enterprise and brand

00:30 Melissa Rosenthal's background and Outlever's focus

01:05 The trust issue: AI replacing human interactions

01:55 How AI speeds up workflows and system building

03:00 Risks of AI in customer-facing interactions

04:11 Brand touchpoints and AI's influence on brand perception

05:05 Training AI to reflect brand values

05:59 Responsibility and handling AI mistakes

06:53 Current state of AI governance in companies

08:12 ROI and costs of AI experimentation

08:57 The early stage of AI adoption and lessons learned

10:11 Future outlook: AI in marketing and brand orchestration

10:58 The importance of workflow orchestration across teams

12:03 Bridging the gap between technology and marketing

12:54 The chaos and chaos in AI adoption today

14:03 Risks of homogenized brand messaging with AI

15:02 Predictions for AI in marketing in the next year

16:04 Reorganizing teams around AI outcomes

17:04 The missing link: connecting technology and brand strategy

18:03 Final thoughts and key takeaways



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