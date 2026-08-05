Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessThe Enterprise AI Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Enterprise AI Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Enterprise AI Show

Massive Studios
BusinessManagement
The Enterprise AI Show
Latest episode

1087 episodes

  • The Enterprise AI Show

    Do You Even Need That Trillion-Parameter Model?

    08/05/2026 | 15 mins.
    SUMMARY: We continue our Models and Money series. In this episode, Brian and Aaron explore the current state and future of AI models, focusing on model size, model harnessing, and intelligent model routing. They discuss whether bigger models are always better, the economics of AI, and how enterprise applications can benefit from tailored AI solutions.
    SHOW: 1051
    SHOW TRANSCRIPT: The Enterprise AI Show #1051 Transcript
    SHOW VIDEO: https://youtu.be/tkJmeazn8Bs
    SHOW SPONSORS:
    Nasuni - Activate your data for AI and request a demo
    Topic: When will the models/harnesses be good enough?
    Why now? Benchmark Maxxing - cost to build/host/maintain 1+ trillion parameter model
    Past: The “wow” moments in versions really stopped around GPT4… (maybe?)
    Present: Race to the top/bottom, millions spent to gain SOTA for a few days
    Future: Will the pendulum swing back? Will bigger/faster always rule?
    FEEDBACK?
    Email: show @ the enterprise ai show dot come
    Bluesky: @TheEntAIShow.bsky.social
    Twitter/X: @TheEntAIShow
    Instagram: @TheEntAIShow
  • The Enterprise AI Show

    AI News of the Month - July 2026

    08/02/2026 | 46 mins.
    SUMMARY:  Brian Gracely (@bgracely) and Brandon Whichard (@bwhichard) discuss the biggest AI news stories from the month of July 2026. 
    SHOW: 1050
    SHOW TRANSCRIPT: The Enterprise AI Show #1050 Transcript
    SHOW VIDEO: https://youtu.be/9u-uAaQVjXk
    SHOW SPONSORS:
    Nasuni - Activate your data for AI and request a demo
    SHOW NOTES:
    Links to all the AI News covered in this month’s show
    FEEDBACK?
    Email: show @ the enterprise ai show dot come
    Bluesky: @TheEntAIShow.bsky.social
    Twitter/X: @TheEntAIShow
    Instagram: @TheEntAIShow
  • The Enterprise AI Show

    How AI Stacks are rewriting the Rules of Business

    07/29/2026 | 40 mins.
    SUMMARY: Brian speaks with Dave Vellante, Co-Founder/CEO theCUBE, about how AI is changing the entire tech stack, the evolution of systems of intelligence, and how the competitive landscape is forcing companies to make difficult decisions about their AI future.
    SHOW: 1049
    SHOW TRANSCRIPT: The Enterprise AI Show #1049 Transcript
    SHOW VIDEO: https://youtu.be/EgIvsBnZnmg
    SHOW SPONSORS:
    Nasuni - Activate your data for AI and request a demo
    ShareGate - ShareGate Protect. Microsoft 365 Governance, we got this!

    SHOW NOTES:
    How AI Stacks are rewriting the Rules of Business

    Topic 1 - The new technology stacks being driven by AI. Where is intelligence being built and distributed? 
    Topic 1a - Where is value in the stack being created and commoditized?
    Topic 1b - Where do you see powerful software ecosystems defending themselves and where are they most vulnerable because of AI?
    Topic 2 - Alex Karp’s thesis that the harness will generate more value than the models, and owning and managing the harness is a path to enable companies to better control their AI future. 
    Topic 3 - Is AMD potentially cracking NVIDIA’s monopoly on AI accelerators? 

    FEEDBACK?
    Email: show @ the enterprise ai show dot come
    Bluesky: @TheEntAIShow.bsky.social
    Twitter/X: @TheEntAIShow
    Instagram: @TheEntAIShow
  • The Enterprise AI Show

    When Will the Models be Good Enough?

    07/26/2026 | 19 mins.
    SUMMARY: Brian and Aaron explore the current state and future of AI models, focusing on model size, model harnessing, and intelligent model routing. They discuss whether bigger models are always better, the economics of AI, and how enterprise applications can benefit from tailored AI solutions.
    SHOW: 1048
    SHOW TRANSCRIPT: The Enterprise AI Show #1048 Transcript
    SHOW VIDEO: https://youtu.be/1IHXNrYlYCA
    SHOW SPONSORS:
    ShareGate - ShareGate Protect. Microsoft 365 Governance, we got this!
    Nasuni - Activate your data for AI and request a demo
    Topic: When will the models/harnesses be good enough?
    Why now? Benchmark Maxxing - cost to build/host/maintain 1+ trillion parameter model
    Past: The “wow” moments in versions really stopped around GPT4… (maybe?)
    Present: Race to the top/bottom, millions spent to gain SOTA for a few days
    Future: Will the pendulum swing back? Will bigger/faster always rule?
    FEEDBACK?
    Email: show @ the enterprise ai show dot come
    Bluesky: @TheEntAIShow.bsky.social
    Twitter/X: @TheEntAIShow
    Instagram: @TheEntAIShow
  • The Enterprise AI Show

    AI's Impact on Trust and Brand

    07/22/2026 | 25 mins.
    SUMMARY: Brian talks Melissa Rosenthal from Outlever about the intersection of AI, brand, and marketing. They explore how AI impacts trust, brand consistency, and operational efficiency, offering insights for organizations navigating AI adoption.
    SHOW: 1047
    SHOW TRANSCRIPT: The Enterprise AI Show #1047 Transcript
    SHOW VIDEO: https://youtu.be/PEqyOxE9PIw
    SHOW SPONSORS:
    Nasuni - Activate your data for AI and request a demo
    ShareGate - ShareGate Protect. Microsoft 365 Governance, we got this!
    RESOURCES:
    Outlever
    State of Brand Article
    KEY TOPICS:
    AI's impact on trust and brand perception
    Operational efficiencies and AI workflows
    Challenges of AI implementation and guardrails
    Measuring ROI and costs of AI
    The importance of brand consistency in AI interactions
    TAKEAWAYS

    AI can speed up engineering and operational tasks by 100X.
    Many companies are still in pilot stages with AI, lacking governance.
    Brand consistency is at risk when AI interactions don't align with brand values.
    Experimentation with AI is costly and often lacks clear ROI.
    Organizations need to orchestrate AI workflows across teams for better outcomes.
    CHAPTERS/TOPICS:
    00:00 Introduction to AI's impact on enterprise and brand
    00:30 Melissa Rosenthal's background and Outlever's focus
    01:05 The trust issue: AI replacing human interactions
    01:55 How AI speeds up workflows and system building
    03:00 Risks of AI in customer-facing interactions
    04:11 Brand touchpoints and AI's influence on brand perception
    05:05 Training AI to reflect brand values
    05:59 Responsibility and handling AI mistakes
    06:53 Current state of AI governance in companies
    08:12 ROI and costs of AI experimentation
    08:57 The early stage of AI adoption and lessons learned
    10:11 Future outlook: AI in marketing and brand orchestration
    10:58 The importance of workflow orchestration across teams
    12:03 Bridging the gap between technology and marketing
    12:54 The chaos and chaos in AI adoption today
    14:03 Risks of homogenized brand messaging with AI
    15:02 Predictions for AI in marketing in the next year
    16:04 Reorganizing teams around AI outcomes
    17:04 The missing link: connecting technology and brand strategy
    18:03 Final thoughts and key takeaways

    FEEDBACK?
    Email: show @ the enterprise ai show dot come
    Bluesky: @TheEntAIShow.bsky.social
    Twitter/X: @TheEntAIShow
    Instagram: @TheEntAIShow
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About The Enterprise AI Show
The Enterprise AI Show explores the AI journey for Enterprise companies around the world. [formerly The Cloudcast] As the AI revolution moves from experimentation to execution, The Enterprise AI Show provides the clarity needed to lead. Join Aaron Delp and Brian Gracely as they explore the intersection of generative AI, enterprise systems, and global business strategy. Each episode features clear-headed conversations with the people making actual decisions—founders, investors, and practitioners—focusing on the technical architectures and business models that drive real-world ROI.New shows every Wednesday and Sunday. Topics: Enterprise AI strategy · The AI Economy · LLMs in production · AI leadership · Agentic AI · Digital Sovereignty · Machine Learning · AI startups · Cloud Computing
Podcast website
BusinessManagementNewsTech NewsTechnology

Listen to The Enterprise AI Show, Unblinded with Sean Callagy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 12:39:07 PM
A company fromMADSACK