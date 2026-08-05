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1087 episodes
- SUMMARY: We continue our Models and Money series. In this episode, Brian and Aaron explore the current state and future of AI models, focusing on model size, model harnessing, and intelligent model routing. They discuss whether bigger models are always better, the economics of AI, and how enterprise applications can benefit from tailored AI solutions.
SHOW: 1051
SHOW TRANSCRIPT: The Enterprise AI Show #1051 Transcript
SHOW VIDEO: https://youtu.be/tkJmeazn8Bs
SHOW SPONSORS:
Nasuni - Activate your data for AI and request a demo
Topic: When will the models/harnesses be good enough?
Why now? Benchmark Maxxing - cost to build/host/maintain 1+ trillion parameter model
Past: The “wow” moments in versions really stopped around GPT4… (maybe?)
Present: Race to the top/bottom, millions spent to gain SOTA for a few days
Future: Will the pendulum swing back? Will bigger/faster always rule?
FEEDBACK?
Email: show @ the enterprise ai show dot come
Bluesky: @TheEntAIShow.bsky.social
Twitter/X: @TheEntAIShow
Instagram: @TheEntAIShow
- SUMMARY: Brian Gracely (@bgracely) and Brandon Whichard (@bwhichard) discuss the biggest AI news stories from the month of July 2026.
SHOW: 1050
SHOW TRANSCRIPT: The Enterprise AI Show #1050 Transcript
SHOW VIDEO: https://youtu.be/9u-uAaQVjXk
SHOW SPONSORS:
Nasuni - Activate your data for AI and request a demo
SHOW NOTES:
Links to all the AI News covered in this month’s show
FEEDBACK?
Email: show @ the enterprise ai show dot come
Bluesky: @TheEntAIShow.bsky.social
Twitter/X: @TheEntAIShow
Instagram: @TheEntAIShow
- SUMMARY: Brian speaks with Dave Vellante, Co-Founder/CEO theCUBE, about how AI is changing the entire tech stack, the evolution of systems of intelligence, and how the competitive landscape is forcing companies to make difficult decisions about their AI future.
SHOW: 1049
SHOW TRANSCRIPT: The Enterprise AI Show #1049 Transcript
SHOW VIDEO: https://youtu.be/EgIvsBnZnmg
SHOW SPONSORS:
Nasuni - Activate your data for AI and request a demo
ShareGate - ShareGate Protect. Microsoft 365 Governance, we got this!
SHOW NOTES:
How AI Stacks are rewriting the Rules of Business
Topic 1 - The new technology stacks being driven by AI. Where is intelligence being built and distributed?
Topic 1a - Where is value in the stack being created and commoditized?
Topic 1b - Where do you see powerful software ecosystems defending themselves and where are they most vulnerable because of AI?
Topic 2 - Alex Karp’s thesis that the harness will generate more value than the models, and owning and managing the harness is a path to enable companies to better control their AI future.
Topic 3 - Is AMD potentially cracking NVIDIA’s monopoly on AI accelerators?
FEEDBACK?
Email: show @ the enterprise ai show dot come
Bluesky: @TheEntAIShow.bsky.social
Twitter/X: @TheEntAIShow
Instagram: @TheEntAIShow
- SUMMARY: Brian and Aaron explore the current state and future of AI models, focusing on model size, model harnessing, and intelligent model routing. They discuss whether bigger models are always better, the economics of AI, and how enterprise applications can benefit from tailored AI solutions.
SHOW: 1048
SHOW TRANSCRIPT: The Enterprise AI Show #1048 Transcript
SHOW VIDEO: https://youtu.be/1IHXNrYlYCA
SHOW SPONSORS:
ShareGate - ShareGate Protect. Microsoft 365 Governance, we got this!
Nasuni - Activate your data for AI and request a demo
Topic: When will the models/harnesses be good enough?
Why now? Benchmark Maxxing - cost to build/host/maintain 1+ trillion parameter model
Past: The “wow” moments in versions really stopped around GPT4… (maybe?)
Present: Race to the top/bottom, millions spent to gain SOTA for a few days
Future: Will the pendulum swing back? Will bigger/faster always rule?
FEEDBACK?
Email: show @ the enterprise ai show dot come
Bluesky: @TheEntAIShow.bsky.social
Twitter/X: @TheEntAIShow
Instagram: @TheEntAIShow
- SUMMARY: Brian talks Melissa Rosenthal from Outlever about the intersection of AI, brand, and marketing. They explore how AI impacts trust, brand consistency, and operational efficiency, offering insights for organizations navigating AI adoption.
SHOW: 1047
SHOW TRANSCRIPT: The Enterprise AI Show #1047 Transcript
SHOW VIDEO: https://youtu.be/PEqyOxE9PIw
SHOW SPONSORS:
Nasuni - Activate your data for AI and request a demo
ShareGate - ShareGate Protect. Microsoft 365 Governance, we got this!
RESOURCES:
Outlever
State of Brand Article
KEY TOPICS:
AI's impact on trust and brand perception
Operational efficiencies and AI workflows
Challenges of AI implementation and guardrails
Measuring ROI and costs of AI
The importance of brand consistency in AI interactions
TAKEAWAYS
AI can speed up engineering and operational tasks by 100X.
Many companies are still in pilot stages with AI, lacking governance.
Brand consistency is at risk when AI interactions don't align with brand values.
Experimentation with AI is costly and often lacks clear ROI.
Organizations need to orchestrate AI workflows across teams for better outcomes.
CHAPTERS/TOPICS:
00:00 Introduction to AI's impact on enterprise and brand
00:30 Melissa Rosenthal's background and Outlever's focus
01:05 The trust issue: AI replacing human interactions
01:55 How AI speeds up workflows and system building
03:00 Risks of AI in customer-facing interactions
04:11 Brand touchpoints and AI's influence on brand perception
05:05 Training AI to reflect brand values
05:59 Responsibility and handling AI mistakes
06:53 Current state of AI governance in companies
08:12 ROI and costs of AI experimentation
08:57 The early stage of AI adoption and lessons learned
10:11 Future outlook: AI in marketing and brand orchestration
10:58 The importance of workflow orchestration across teams
12:03 Bridging the gap between technology and marketing
12:54 The chaos and chaos in AI adoption today
14:03 Risks of homogenized brand messaging with AI
15:02 Predictions for AI in marketing in the next year
16:04 Reorganizing teams around AI outcomes
17:04 The missing link: connecting technology and brand strategy
18:03 Final thoughts and key takeaways
FEEDBACK?
Email: show @ the enterprise ai show dot come
Bluesky: @TheEntAIShow.bsky.social
Twitter/X: @TheEntAIShow
Instagram: @TheEntAIShow
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About The Enterprise AI Show
The Enterprise AI Show explores the AI journey for Enterprise companies around the world. [formerly The Cloudcast] As the AI revolution moves from experimentation to execution, The Enterprise AI Show provides the clarity needed to lead. Join Aaron Delp and Brian Gracely as they explore the intersection of generative AI, enterprise systems, and global business strategy. Each episode features clear-headed conversations with the people making actual decisions—founders, investors, and practitioners—focusing on the technical architectures and business models that drive real-world ROI.New shows every Wednesday and Sunday. Topics: Enterprise AI strategy · The AI Economy · LLMs in production · AI leadership · Agentic AI · Digital Sovereignty · Machine Learning · AI startups · Cloud ComputingPodcast website
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