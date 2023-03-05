The Cloudcast is the industry's #1 independent Cloud Computing podcast. Since 2011, co-hosts Aaron Delp & Brian Gracely interview technology and business le... More
Nautobot Network Source of Truth
Jason Edelman (@jedelman8, Founder/CTO @networktocode) talks about the challenges of managing complex networks in a world of DevOps and automation.SHOW: 717CLOUD NEWS OF THE WEEK - http://bit.ly/cloudcast-cnotwNEW TO CLOUD? CHECK OUT - "CLOUDCAST BASICS"SHOW SPONSORS:Datadog Monitoring: Modern Monitoring and AnalyticsStart monitoring your infrastructure, applications, logs and security in one place with a free 14 day Datadog trial. Listeners of The Cloudcast will also receive a free Datadog T-shirt.CloudZero – Cloud Cost Visibility and SavingsCloudZero provides immediate and ongoing savings with 100% visibility into your total cloud spendSHOW NOTES:Network to Code (homepage)Nautobot (homepage)The Cloudcast Eps.114 - Evolving to SDN DevOpsThe Cloudcast Eps.150 - Evolving from Plumbers to CodersTopic 1 - Welcome back to the show Jason. Tell us a little bit about your journey with Network to Code, and your focus these days.Topic 2 - Let’s talk about network automation and how it’s evolved over the years. Give a sense of the scope of complexity that companies are facing these days. Topic 3 - How has the concept of a CMDB for the network, or Network Source of Truth emerged to provide a more centralized view of all aspects of the network? Topic 4 - How does the Nautobot framework work? What type of team or skill sets typically build and maintain it? Topic 5 - What are some of the typical problems that Nautobot is able to solve for companies? Topic 6 - How does Network to Code engage with companies to get their Nautobot environments running? FEEDBACK?Email: show at the cloudcast dot netTwitter: @thecloudcastnet
5/10/2023
29:03
How AI will impact Cloud-Native
AI is at the center of many tech conversations these days. How will it potentially impact the Cloud-native ecosystem now, and into the future? SHOW: 716CLOUD NEWS OF THE WEEK - http://bit.ly/cloudcast-cnotwCHECK OUT OUR NEW PODCAST - "CLOUDCAST BASICS"SHOW SPONSORS:Upland Software: Modern, secure fax solutions for businesses of all sizes.Digital transformation that safeguards sensitive information. Upland Software’s got the goods.Find "Breaking Analysis Podcast with Dave Vellante" on Apple, Google and SpotifyKeep up to data with Enterprise Tech with theCUBESHOW NOTES:Discussing AI in the Cloud-native Ecosystem (theCUBE at KubeConEU 2023)What’s New - OPAL Co-Pilot Powered by GPT (from Observ)Honeycomb Query Assistant (Honeycomb)Using ChatGPT to document your software project (Aista)Tech Assistant for Writing Code (StarCoder)HOW WILL AI PLAY A ROLE IN CLOUD-NATIVE IT AND DEVELOPMENT?Who will build models?Where will the data/model be located?Does the vendor vs. open source dynamic change when data models are involved? What risks need to be mitigated?THERE’S SOMETHING FOR (MOSTLY EVERYBODY). EVERYBODY WILL HAVE A DIFFERENT VIEWPOINT ON THE SHOW.Writing documentationConfiguration generationConfiguration Best-Practices - Interactions with Docs | Consulting SystemsInteractive Support - Bots, ChatOps, etcAIOps - Self-correcting, self-adjusting systemsChaos EngineeringLog Interpretation and RemediationWriting Code | Pair Programming FEEDBACK?Email: show at the cloudcast dot netTwitter: @thecloudcastnet
5/7/2023
28:44
Behind the Scenes of a Major OSS Release
Leonard Pahlke (@LeonardPahlke, CNCF Ambassador & K8s 1.26 Release Team Lead) talks about the behind the scenes activities of releasing a major open source project. SHOW: 715CLOUD NEWS OF THE WEEK - http://bit.ly/cloudcast-cnotwNEW TO CLOUD? CHECK OUT - "CLOUDCAST BASICS"SHOW SPONSORS:CloudZero – Cloud Cost Visibility and SavingsCloudZero provides immediate and ongoing savings with 100% visibility into your total cloud spendDatadog Application Monitoring: Modern Application Performance MonitoringGet started monitoring service dependencies to eliminate latency and errors and enhance your users app experience with a free 14 day Datadog trial. Listeners of The Cloudcast will also receive a free Datadog T-shirtSHOW NOTES:Start Contributing to Open Source Projects (blog)Finding Your Way Into Cloud Native (blog)Topic 1 - Welcome to the show Leonard, this is another in a series on getting involved with the community. How did you get started with the CNCF and Kubernetes?Topic 2 - What made you get started with the Open Source Software & the CNCF? If you had to recommend a path for someone to get started, would you advise them to follow the same path or a different path?Topic 3 - It appears you started through the shadow program in Kubernetes 1.23 and worked your way up to Release Team Lead for 1.26. Tell everyone a little bit about the program and your experience. Are you going to do it again?Topic 4 - I would imagine getting a new version of a large project like Kubernetes out the door is a lot of work and coordination of a lot of people. How did you handle that?Topic 5 - Not all CNCF projects are as big as Kubernetes. How are the release cycles on smaller projects handled? Less Governance, Less Community Involvement, etc.Topic 6 - You are the Co-Chair CNCF TAG Environmental Sustainability, tell everyone a little about that and your goals and motivations there.FEEDBACK?Email: show at the cloudcast dot netTwitter: @thecloudcastnet
5/3/2023
32:00
Kubernetes Community and Career Building
Steve Buchanan (@buchatech, Principal PM @Azure, Author @Pluralsight) talks about his journey in Kubernetes community, building a personal brand through education and sharing, content creation and maintaining a healthy work life balanceSHOW: 714CLOUD NEWS OF THE WEEK - http://bit.ly/cloudcast-cnotwNEW TO CLOUD? CHECK OUT - "CLOUDCAST BASICS"SHOW SPONSORS:Datadog Synthetic Monitoring: Frontend and Backend Modern MonitoringEnsure frontend issues don’t impair user experience by detecting user-facing issues with API and browser tests with a free 14 day Datadog trial. Listeners of The Cloudcast will also receive a free Datadog T-shirt. CloudZero – Cloud Cost Visibility and SavingsCloudZero provides immediate and ongoing savings with 100% visibility into your total cloud spendSHOW NOTES:Buchatech.com (Steve’s site)Steve on PluralsightTopic 1 - Today we are going to be talking about careers and Kubernetes. Steve, welcome to the show! You have a super fascinating career journey, can you give everyone a quick introduction?Topic 2 - I heard you over on the Kubernetes Unpacked podcast. First off, it’s hard to keep up with everything you are doing in the community these days. What is your current focus and passion? Have you reached 20 courses on Pluralsight yet?!Topic 3 - How do you balance the day job (Program Manager for AKS) and the nights and weekends (PluralSight courses, blogging, podcasts, etc.)? Besides learning and sharing, what benefits are you seeing with this approach?Topic 4 - I believe your journey parallels our journey here. We started the podcast to learn and give back to the community. Prior to the podcast, blogging was the big thing (we are completely aging ourselves I know) but I think it is safe to say blogging isn’t a primary source today. How would you recommend folks new to the industry get started sharing their journey? Where is the most “bang for your buck” these days? Topic 5 - Let’s talk about Kubernetes and specifically AKS, what are customers finding new and interesting? What are the leading solutions and integrations you see combined with AKS? How do you create a “stack” in AKS (GitHub Actions, Azure Container Registry, etc.)FEEDBACK?Email: show at the cloudcast dot netTwitter: @thecloudcastnet
4/26/2023
41:56
Reviewing KubeConEU 2023
KubeConEU 2023 in Amsterdam had over 10,000 attendees. What were the highlights and new trends happening in the CNCF ecosystem? SHOW: 713CLOUD NEWS OF THE WEEK - http://bit.ly/cloudcast-cnotwCHECK OUT OUR NEW PODCAST - "CLOUDCAST BASICS"SHOW SPONSORS:Find "Breaking Analysis Podcast with Dave Vellante" on Apple, Google and SpotifyKeep up to data with Enterprise Tech with theCUBEUpland Software: Modern, secure fax solutions for businesses of all sizes.Digital transformation that safeguards sensitive information. Upland Software’s got the goods.SHOW NOTES:Conference sessions, and keynotes are available on-demand to in-person and virtual registrants in the event platform until 5 May 2023. They will also be available publicly on the CNCF YouTube channel by 8 May. CNCF-hosted co-located events will be available on the CNCF YouTube channel within 72 hours post-event.CNCF Announcements (from vendors)CNCF Press conference recordingWhat’s Next in Cloud Native roundtable Platform Engineering roundtableCNCF Envoy Documentary10,000 ATTENDEES, 58% OF THEM ARE NEW TO CNCFThank you to the CNCF for the Media pass to the event.10,000 people in attendance. Lots of energy. Showers in Europe - why? THERE’S SOMETHING FOR (MOSTLY EVERYBODY). EVERYBODY WILL HAVE A DIFFERENT VIEWPOINT ON THE SHOW.Kubernetes is mainstream for this audience. Now they are dealing with next-gen challenges beyond Kubernetes.Lots of Observability usage (and vendors)Lots of cloud cost-management (vendors), and talk that cloud providers would start pushing that message in 2023.Service mesh drew a lot of interest. Between Ambient Mesh, Ciliium Mesh and LinkerdLarge European customers seem to be slightly behind the rest of the world in terms of adoption, but they were eager to engage at this point in time. Data sovereignty (local countries) is a big concern in Europe, so it was interesting to hear how companies are dealing with those regulations.This is a strange show to get a sense from developers. WASM seems to be going through its Java phases. FEEDBACK?Email: show at the cloudcast dot netTwitter: @thecloudcastnet
The Cloudcast is the industry's #1 independent Cloud Computing podcast. Since 2011, co-hosts Aaron Delp & Brian Gracely interview technology and business leaders that are shaping the future of business. Topics will include Cloud Computing | AI | AGI | ChatGPT | Open Source | AWS | Azure | GCP | Serverless | DevOps | Big Data | ML | Security | Kubernetes | AppDev | SaaS | PaaS . Also available, the "Cloudcast Basics" podcast (@cloudcastbasics), for anyone new to Cloud Computing.