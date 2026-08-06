A new HTTP caching standard looks promising but might struggle to get adopted, a terrible space mirror idea is actually happening, cars will spy on us all, and picking a VPN for use with an IP that doesn’t change very often.







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HTTP gets a QUERY method so complex searches can stop pretending to be POST



FCC grants approval for sun-reflecting space mirror that’s been widely criticized by astronomers



Feels like all of us need to pay way more attention to the new rules affecting EU and US folk, requiring all new cars to include a driver monitoring camera aimed at your face







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We were asked about picking a VPN for use with an IP that doesn’t change very often.



































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