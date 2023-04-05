2.5 Admins is a podcast featuring two sysadmins called Allan Jude and Jim Salter, and a producer/editor who can just about configure a Samba share called Joe Re... More
2.5 Admins 142: Intel Key Party
Google’s attempt to replace passwords with keys, why Jim thinks IBM is dragging Red Hat in the wrong direction, Intel’s rudimentary error that breaks a security feature, and protecting your files from other users on your system. Plugs Support us on patreon What Makes OpenZFS the Ideal Storage Solution for University Environments News […]
5/12/2023
33:32
2.5 Admins 141: Sysadmin Hunt
What the challenge of building a web browser from scratch tells us about the state of the modern web, why some people are frying their AMD CPUs, more on basic password managers and regularly powercyling network gear, moving from Mercurial to Git, running old applications on modern Ubuntu, and more. Plugs Support us on […]
5/4/2023
33:47
2.5 Admins 140: /dev/nullvad
How not to practice responsible disclosure, Mulvad proves that its claims stand up, whether to be worried about public phone chargers, an “anti-ransomware” SSD, and monitoring ZFS with Zabbix. Plugs Support us on patreon Comparing Modern Open-Source Storage Solutions: OpenZFS vs. The Rest News Vague warning about an Amazon compromise Mullvad VPN was […]
4/27/2023
32:45
2.5 Admins 139: Just Abandon Twitter
The new and up and coming tech that we’re excited about including RISC-V, hard drive innovation, Arm servers, and the Fediverse. Plus whether FreeBSD’s license has held it back, and generating SSL certificates on a router. Linode Simplify your cloud infrastructure with Linode’s Linux virtual machines and develop, deploy, and […]
4/20/2023
30:43
2.5 Admins 138: Drive Failure
Google Drive’s arbitrary file limit, SMR disks probably die sooner, Western Digital’s My Cloud outage locks some people out of their data, why we don’t talk much about Veeam, and running containers as root. Plugs Support us on patreon Managing Disk Arrays on FreeBSD and TrueNAS News Google Drive quietly introduced (then pulled) […]
2.5 Admins is a podcast featuring two sysadmins called Allan Jude and Jim Salter, and a producer/editor who can just about configure a Samba share called Joe Ressington. Every two weeks we get together, talk about recent tech news, and answer some of your admin-related questions.