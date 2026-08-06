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2.5 Admins

The Late Night Linux Family
Technology
2.5 Admins
Latest episode

311 episodes

  • 2.5 Admins

    2.5 Admins 311: Couch Cushions

    08/06/2026 | 28 mins.
    Microsoft restored an account including files that it initially claimed wasn’t possible, Apple might lock down phones if people don’t keep up their lease payments, ZFS scrubs shouldn’t be painful, and accessing another network from a locked-down work machine.



    Plugs

    Support us on patreon and get an ad-free RSS feed with some early episodes

    ZFS vs Ceph: Do You Actually Need Ceph?



    News/discussion

    Microsoft restores player’s 25-year-old account following widespread backlash

    iOS 27 code suggests Apple could restrict leased devices after missed payments

    If Scrubs Hurt, Your ZFS Design Is Broken



    Free consulting

    We were asked about accessing another network from a locked-down work machine.



    Teleport Community

    Apache Guacamole®

    Linux After Dark – Episode 120

















    See our contact page for ways to get in touch.
  • 2.5 Admins

    2.5 Admins 310: GPLFreeBSD

    07/30/2026 | 29 mins.
    Google wants you to use a selfie video for account recovery, LG will stop apps turning their smart TVs into residential proxy nodes, we disagree about how serious OpenAI’s agent hacking Hugging Face is, FreeBSD removes the last bits of GPL software and suffers an embarrassing git flub , and backing up to an encrypted NAS without ZFS.



    Plug

    Support us on patreon and get an ad-free RSS feed with some early episodes



    News/discussion

    Introducing selfie for sign-in: a new, easy way to access your Google Account

    LG to Ban Residential Proxies from Smart TV Apps

    OpenAI says its AI agent broke out of testing sandbox to hack Hugging Face

    FreeBSD 16 Retires The Last Of Its GPL Code From Its Base System

    Ports Repository Freeze



    Free consulting

    We were asked about backing up to an encrypted NAS without ZFS.

















    See our contact page for ways to get in touch.
  • 2.5 Admins

    2.5 Admins 309: Orbital Sauron

    07/23/2026 | 24 mins.
    A new HTTP caching standard looks promising but might struggle to get adopted, a terrible space mirror idea is actually happening, cars will spy on us all, and picking a VPN for use with an IP that doesn’t change very often.



    Plug

    Support us on patreon and get an ad-free RSS feed with some early episodes



    News/discussion

    HTTP gets a QUERY method so complex searches can stop pretending to be POST

    FCC grants approval for sun-reflecting space mirror that’s been widely criticized by astronomers

    Feels like all of us need to pay way more attention to the new rules affecting EU and US folk, requiring all new cars to include a driver monitoring camera aimed at your face



    Free consulting

    We were asked about picking a VPN for use with an IP that doesn’t change very often.

















    See our contact page for ways to get in touch.
  • 2.5 Admins

    2.5 Admins 308: Sloppy Shims

    07/16/2026 | 27 mins.
    Microsoft really wants your Windows settings data, secure boot has been useless for a decade, our thoughts on (the idea of) Incus and IncusOS, and configuring ZFS for a Lightning Memory Mapped Database.



    Plugs

    Support us on patreon and get an ad-free RSS feed with some early episodes

    Jails, Not Containers: FreeBSD Isolation Done Right



    News/discussion

    Microsoft flips Windows Backup to on by default unless you’re in the EU

    Microsoft’s Secure Boot has been broken for a decade and no one noticed until now

    IncusOS

    Incus



    Free consulting

    We were asked about configuring ZFS for a Lightning Memory Mapped Database.

















    See our contact page for ways to get in touch.
  • 2.5 Admins

    2.5 Admins 307: One Big Pool

    07/09/2026 | 26 mins.
    Follow-up on rebooting to update, portable power stations, glass storage, and objective news sources. Plus whether to use one ZFS pool per vdev, or just one large pool.



    Plugs

    Support us on patreon and get an ad-free RSS feed with some early episodes

    Native inotify in FreeBSD



    Feedback

    Anker SOLIX EV Charger Adapter (For F3000, J1722 only)

    EcoFlow EV Charger to Portable Power Station Adaptor (SAE J1772 to 5P8 Port, 50A)

    WattCycle First-to-Market: WattLINK – EcoFlow Delta 2/3 Series PPS E





    Free consulting

    We were asked about whether to use one ZFS pool per vdev, or just one large pool.

















    See our contact page for ways to get in touch.
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About 2.5 Admins
2.5 Admins is a podcast featuring two sysadmins called Allan Jude and Jim Salter, and a producer/editor who can just about configure a Samba share called Joe Ressington. Every week we get together, talk about recent tech news, and answer some of your admin-related questions.
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