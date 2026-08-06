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311 episodes
- Microsoft restored an account including files that it initially claimed wasn’t possible, Apple might lock down phones if people don’t keep up their lease payments, ZFS scrubs shouldn’t be painful, and accessing another network from a locked-down work machine.
Plugs
Support us on patreon and get an ad-free RSS feed with some early episodes
ZFS vs Ceph: Do You Actually Need Ceph?
News/discussion
Microsoft restores player’s 25-year-old account following widespread backlash
iOS 27 code suggests Apple could restrict leased devices after missed payments
If Scrubs Hurt, Your ZFS Design Is Broken
Free consulting
We were asked about accessing another network from a locked-down work machine.
Teleport Community
Apache Guacamole®
Linux After Dark – Episode 120
See our contact page for ways to get in touch.
- Google wants you to use a selfie video for account recovery, LG will stop apps turning their smart TVs into residential proxy nodes, we disagree about how serious OpenAI’s agent hacking Hugging Face is, FreeBSD removes the last bits of GPL software and suffers an embarrassing git flub , and backing up to an encrypted NAS without ZFS.
Plug
Support us on patreon and get an ad-free RSS feed with some early episodes
News/discussion
Introducing selfie for sign-in: a new, easy way to access your Google Account
LG to Ban Residential Proxies from Smart TV Apps
OpenAI says its AI agent broke out of testing sandbox to hack Hugging Face
FreeBSD 16 Retires The Last Of Its GPL Code From Its Base System
Ports Repository Freeze
Free consulting
We were asked about backing up to an encrypted NAS without ZFS.
See our contact page for ways to get in touch.
- A new HTTP caching standard looks promising but might struggle to get adopted, a terrible space mirror idea is actually happening, cars will spy on us all, and picking a VPN for use with an IP that doesn’t change very often.
Plug
Support us on patreon and get an ad-free RSS feed with some early episodes
News/discussion
HTTP gets a QUERY method so complex searches can stop pretending to be POST
FCC grants approval for sun-reflecting space mirror that’s been widely criticized by astronomers
Feels like all of us need to pay way more attention to the new rules affecting EU and US folk, requiring all new cars to include a driver monitoring camera aimed at your face
Free consulting
We were asked about picking a VPN for use with an IP that doesn’t change very often.
See our contact page for ways to get in touch.
- Microsoft really wants your Windows settings data, secure boot has been useless for a decade, our thoughts on (the idea of) Incus and IncusOS, and configuring ZFS for a Lightning Memory Mapped Database.
Plugs
Support us on patreon and get an ad-free RSS feed with some early episodes
Jails, Not Containers: FreeBSD Isolation Done Right
News/discussion
Microsoft flips Windows Backup to on by default unless you’re in the EU
Microsoft’s Secure Boot has been broken for a decade and no one noticed until now
IncusOS
Incus
Free consulting
We were asked about configuring ZFS for a Lightning Memory Mapped Database.
See our contact page for ways to get in touch.
- Follow-up on rebooting to update, portable power stations, glass storage, and objective news sources. Plus whether to use one ZFS pool per vdev, or just one large pool.
Plugs
Support us on patreon and get an ad-free RSS feed with some early episodes
Native inotify in FreeBSD
Feedback
Anker SOLIX EV Charger Adapter (For F3000, J1722 only)
EcoFlow EV Charger to Portable Power Station Adaptor (SAE J1772 to 5P8 Port, 50A)
WattCycle First-to-Market: WattLINK – EcoFlow Delta 2/3 Series PPS E
Free consulting
We were asked about whether to use one ZFS pool per vdev, or just one large pool.
See our contact page for ways to get in touch.
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About 2.5 Admins
2.5 Admins is a podcast featuring two sysadmins called Allan Jude and Jim Salter, and a producer/editor who can just about configure a Samba share called Joe Ressington. Every week we get together, talk about recent tech news, and answer some of your admin-related questions.Podcast website
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