Late Night Linux is a podcast that takes a look at what’s happening with Linux and the wider tech industry. Every week, Joe, Félim, Graham and Will discuss the ...
  • Late Night Linux – Episode 312
    SteamOS is probably going to ship on 3rd party hardware, there’s a remote chance that games with anti-cheat will work better on Linux, new Raspberry Pi hardware divides opinion among us, AI security reports burden FOSS developers, Xfce gets a bit closer to a Wayland future, KDE Plasma’s donation notification really worked, and more.  ... Read More
    --------  
    35:57
  • Late Night Linux – Episode 311
    Whether you dual boot and why in Voice of the Masses, some of your feedback, Graham plays with an open source synth, and Danielle Foré tells us about the recent release of elementary OS 8.   Voice of the Masses Do you dual boot and why?   Feedback The Linux Foundation – Nonprofit Explorer gui-scale-applet... Read More
    --------  
    34:19
  • Late Night Linux – Episode 310
    We are characteristically cynical about GitHub’s token effort to improve FOSS security, more positive about FreeCAD 1.0 and elementary OS 8, somewhat ambivalent about the new OpenWrt router, understanding about Linux sanctioning the Bcachefs dev, and surprised that Félim is slowly starting to warm up to the idea of atomic distros (because KDE, obvs). With... Read More
    --------  
    30:56
  • Late Night Linux – Episode 309
    Comparing laptop battery life with different desktop environments like Xfce, MATE, KDE Plasma, and GNOME. Plus processing scraped HTML, an easy to use web-based classic game IDE, reverse-engineered smart Rubik cubes, and more.   Discoveries pup 8bitworkshop 20 Year Anniversary of Halflife 2 BlinkenLights European Alternatives WisBlock Smart Cube Companion Graham’s cubes Joe’s battery test... Read More
    --------  
    32:43
  • Late Night Linux – Episode 308
    Mozilla lays off another load of people and we offer to run the organisation for a fraction of what the current leadership earns, Fedora promotes KDE Plasma to the same status as GNOME, Félim’s Neon update goes wrong, Will has network issues with Ubuntu 24.04, and Joe still can’t get Apple devices to play nicely... Read More
    --------  
    28:57

About Late Night Linux

Late Night Linux is a podcast that takes a look at what’s happening with Linux and the wider tech industry. Every week, Joe, Félim, Graham and Will discuss the latest news and releases, and the broader issues and trends in the world of free and open source software. Expect drinking, swearing, strong opinions, and Félim being trolled about AI and the cloud.
