Producer Becky shares highlights from her culinary adventures along the Oregon Coast // Joe Sundberg of Old Salt Fish & Bagels and Rupee Bar talks bagels, smoked fish, and neighborhood restaurants // Summer Relishes: Sweet, Sour, Crunchy, and Bright // Chef/owner Eric Banh celebrates 15 years of Ba Bar, from Vietnamese street food to noodles and cocktails // Behind the Scenes at TD & Co. – Q & A // Chef Eda Martin of Cocina Casera brings South American flavors, inclusive cooking, and food science // And of course, we’ll wrap up today’s show with Food for Thought: Tasty Trivia!