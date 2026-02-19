Open app
Madison Bellissimo
ArtsFood
    Sleepover Soulmates: A Galentine’s Slice of Life

    2/18/2026 | 31 mins.
    A Galentine’s sleepover… but make it a podcast episode!

    For this special night, I invited almost my entire friend group over, we cozied up in our comfiest clothes, passed around homemade chocolate covered strawberries, and hit record.

    We’re celebrating adult friendship, reminiscing on the memories that shaped us, laughing at old versions of ourselves, and debating which rom com or “chick flick” perfectly captures our dynamic (and maybe exposed us a little).

    There’s something really special about having all your people in one room — the ones who’ve seen every season of you and loved you through it.

    This episode feels like a love letter to the girls who grow up together. Sweet, a little chaotic, and full of heart.

    The kind of night — and friendship — you just want to savor.
    Baked with Love & Gratitude — with My Mom, Meg

    2/04/2026 | 31 mins.
    This episode is a love letter to simple moments. Madison is joined by her mom, Meg, as they share a chocolate chunk espresso coconut oatmeal cookie and reflect on what makes life so sweet. From gratitude to perspective, they talk about letting go of the little things and holding onto what truly matters. A gentle reminder to slow down, savor the moment, and appreciate the sweetness already in your life.
    Starting Sweet: Creativity, Curiosity & Consistency

    1/21/2026 | 34 mins.
    Season two of My Slice of Life is officially here! After a short break, Madison returns with a sweet, easygoing catch-up episode — vanilla fig matcha latte in hand — to share what life’s been serving lately. She chats through exciting updates, sets the tone for this new chapter, and introduces three New Year pillars she’s focusing on: creativity, curiosity, and consistency. It’s a warm, welcoming reset that reminds us growth can be intentional, joyful, and best enjoyed with a sweet treat on the side.
    Injuries, Grit, and Growing Up with Trevor Pepe

    12/04/2025 | 45 mins.
    This week, Madison sits down with her cousin, Trevor Pepe, for a deeply personal conversation about resilience, the realities of sports injuries, and the enduring love of the game. They swap stories about football, family, and the foods that shaped their childhoods—all while sharing a homemade Dubai chocolate bar Madison created just for this episode. It’s an intimate slice of life that blends heart, humor, and a little sweetness.
    Thirty Chic Things for Turning Thirty

    10/22/2025 | 58 mins.
    In this week’s episode of My Slice of Life, Madison rings in the big 3-0 with a fabulously unserious list of thirty things she considers chic. From fancy butter and decanters she barely understands to good posture and thank-you notes, Maddie reflects on the little luxuries that make adulthood feel just a bit more glamorous. Equal parts playful and reflective, this episode is a love letter to growing up — with humor, intention, and just the right amount of gingham.

About My Slice of Life

Your new favorite comfort podcast.
ArtsFood

