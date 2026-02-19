A Galentine’s sleepover… but make it a podcast episode!



For this special night, I invited almost my entire friend group over, we cozied up in our comfiest clothes, passed around homemade chocolate covered strawberries, and hit record.



We’re celebrating adult friendship, reminiscing on the memories that shaped us, laughing at old versions of ourselves, and debating which rom com or “chick flick” perfectly captures our dynamic (and maybe exposed us a little).



There’s something really special about having all your people in one room — the ones who’ve seen every season of you and loved you through it.



This episode feels like a love letter to the girls who grow up together. Sweet, a little chaotic, and full of heart.



The kind of night — and friendship — you just want to savor.