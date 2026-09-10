People worldwide are not having babies at the rate they used to. On this journey, Dr. G explains why they aren't - and what it means for the future of our species and our relationship with God.



Worldwide Birth Rates



The End of Life As We Know It, by Dr. G



FOLLOW "DR. G" on his Substack Page, More Than Meets The IQ.



ORDER Mrs. G's heart-warming novel, A Bellwether Christmas on Amazon or from any book retailer. Get 15% discount by ordering it from FaithfulText. CLICK HERE.



ORDER DR. G's EXCITING NEW BOOK: Let Creation Speak!



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