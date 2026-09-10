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Science + God with Dr. G

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Science + God with Dr. G
Latest episode

145 episodes

  • Science + God with Dr. G

    Journey #142 - Born To Remember

    08/20/2024 | 15 mins.
    We are constantly affected by people, experiences, and lessons we remember from our past. On this journey, Dr. G tells us about profound memories we are born with, whose origin and purpose remain a mystery to science, but not to the Bible.

    "Islands of Genius" by Dr. Darold Treffert

    Sculptures by Alonzo Clemons

    FOLLOW "DR. G" on his Substack Page, More Than Meets The IQ.

    ORDER Mrs. G's heart-warming novel, A Bellwether Christmas on Amazon or from any book retailer. Get 15% discount by ordering it from FaithfulText. CLICK HERE.

    ORDER DR. G's EXCITING NEW BOOK: Let Creation Speak!

    * Tyndale

    * Books-A-Million

    * ChristianBook

    * Amazon

    * Barnes & Noble
  • Science + God with Dr. G

    Journey #141 - Humans Who Would Be Gods

    08/06/2024 | 13 mins.
    There's a lot to love and fear about modern technology. On this journey, Dr. G introduces you to people who wish to see - and sincerely believe that - technology can turn us into gods.

    FOLLOW "DR. G" on his Substack Page, More Than Meets The IQ.

    ORDER Mrs. G's heart-warming novel, A Bellwether Christmas on Amazon or from any book retailer. Get 15% discount by ordering it from FaithfulText. CLICK HERE.

    ORDER DR. G's EXCITING NEW BOOK: Let Creation Speak!

    * Tyndale

    * Books-A-Million

    * ChristianBook

    * Amazon

    * Barnes & Noble
  • Science + God with Dr. G

    Journey #140 - One Colorful Crayon

    07/23/2024 | 11 mins.
    What is the universe made? No, really? On this journey Dr. G revelas the surprising answer.

    FOLLOW "DR. G" on his Substack Page, More Than Meets The IQ.

    ORDER Mrs. G's heart-warming novel, A Bellwether Christmas on Amazon or from any book retailer. Get 15% discount by ordering it from FaithfulText. CLICK HERE.

    ORDER DR. G's EXCITING NEW BOOK: Let Creation Speak!

    * Tyndale

    * Books-A-Million

    * ChristianBook

    * Amazon

    * Barnes & Noble

    Science + God is sponsored in part by Dwell Bible App. Save 30% off Dwell for Life at DwellApp.io/DrG.

    IMAGE CREDITS

    Biosphere 2: Wikipedia
  • Science + God with Dr. G

    Journey #139 - The Rise and Fall of Dinosaurs

    07/09/2024 | 15 mins.
    It seems that everyone, young and old, is fascinated with dinosaurs. On this journey, Dr. G explores what science and the Bible tell us about the once mighty giants.

    FOLLOW "DR. G" on his Substack Page, More Than Meets The IQ.

    ORDER Mrs. G's heart-warming novel, A Bellwether Christmas on Amazon or from any book retailer. Get 15% discount by ordering it from FaithfulText. CLICK HERE.

    ORDER DR. G's EXCITING NEW BOOK: Let Creation Speak!

    * Tyndale

    * Books-A-Million

    * ChristianBook

    * Amazon

    * Barnes & Noble

    Science + God is sponsored in part by Dwell Bible App. Save 30% off Dwell for Life at DwellApp.io/DrG.

    IMAGE CREDITS

    Crater: Mark Garlick

    Asteroid: Penn State University Social Media Office

    Sperm Whale: Osmatar and Mike Korostelev
  • Science + God with Dr. G

    Journey #138 - The Vanishing Children

    06/25/2024 | 13 mins.
    People worldwide are not having babies at the rate they used to. On this journey, Dr. G explains why they aren't - and what it means for the future of our species and our relationship with God.

    Worldwide Birth Rates

    The End of Life As We Know It, by Dr. G

    FOLLOW "DR. G" on his Substack Page, More Than Meets The IQ.

    ORDER Mrs. G's heart-warming novel, A Bellwether Christmas on Amazon or from any book retailer. Get 15% discount by ordering it from FaithfulText. CLICK HERE.

    ORDER DR. G's EXCITING NEW BOOK: Let Creation Speak!

    * Tyndale

    * Books-A-Million

    * ChristianBook

    * Amazon

    * Barnes & Noble

    Science + God is sponsored in part by Dwell Bible App. Save 30% off Dwell for Life at DwellApp.io/DrG.
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About Science + God with Dr. G
Dr. Michael Guillén is a scientist (UCLA, Cornell, Harvard), Emmy-winning journalist (CBS News, ABC News), and Christian. FOLLOW "DR. G" on his Substack Page, More Than Meets The IQ. Alphabetized Subject Guide of Dr. G's Podcasts.
Podcast website
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