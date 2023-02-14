Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Science + God with Dr. G in the App
Listen to Science + God with Dr. G in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
Science + God with Dr. G

Science + God with Dr. G

Podcast Science + God with Dr. G
Podcast Science + God with Dr. G

Science + God with Dr. G

AccessMore
add
Science+God sponsored in part by Dwell Bible App. Save 30% off Dwell for Life at DwellApp.io/drg. Welcome! On this unique podcast, Biblical truths team up with ... More
ScienceReligion & SpiritualityChristianity
Science+God sponsored in part by Dwell Bible App. Save 30% off Dwell for Life at DwellApp.io/drg. Welcome! On this unique podcast, Biblical truths team up with ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 138
  • SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
    Dr. G has a very special announcement concerning his podcast. Don't miss it! Be sure to bookmark Dr. G's official website. CLICK HERE. Dr. G wants to hear from you! So join the conversation with him and your fellow travelers now on his FACEBOOK PAGE. Or email Dr. G directly by clicking HERE.  ORDER DR. G's NEWEST BOOK! Believing is Seeing.  * Tyndale * Books-A-Million * ChristianBook* Amazon* Barnes & Noble  Science + God is sponsored in part by Dwell Bible App. Save 30% off Dwell for Life at DwellApp.io/DrG.     
    3/29/2023
    1:00
  • Journey #136 - Jesus Completely Changed How We Tell Time
    Jesus revolutionized human history in countless ways, as no other single individual ever has. On this journey, Dr. G explores the fascinating story of how Jesus radically changed how the world keeps track of time. Many people today work overtime to scrub Jesus and Christianity from humanity's everyday existence, but after going on today's journey, you'll understand their misguided efforts are doomed to fail.  Dr. G wants to hear from you! So join the conversation with him and your fellow travelers now on his FACEBOOK PAGE. Or email Dr. G directly by clicking HERE.  ORDER DR. G's NEWEST BOOK! Believing is Seeing.  * Tyndale * Books-A-Million * ChristianBook* Amazon* Barnes & Noble  Science + God is sponsored in part by Dwell Bible App. Save 30% off Dwell for Life at DwellApp.io/DrG.    
    3/28/2023
    15:03
  • Journey #135 - The Concept of "Proof" is Greatly Misunderstood
    The ultimate challenge to any idea or belief you might have is this: "Prove it!" On this journey, Dr. G explains that most people - even fellow scientists - have an inflated opinion about "proof." Along the way he answers important questions such as: What is proof? Can science - or anyone - really prove anything? After taking this journey, odds are, you'll think twice before slinging around the words: "prove it!" Dr. G wants to hear from you! So join the conversation with him and your fellow travelers now on his FACEBOOK PAGE. Or email Dr. G directly by clicking HERE.  ORDER DR. G's NEWEST BOOK! Believing is Seeing.  * Tyndale * Books-A-Million * ChristianBook* Amazon* Barnes & Noble  Science + God is sponsored in part by Dwell Bible App. Save 30% off Dwell for Life at DwellApp.io/DrG.    
    3/14/2023
    14:53
  • Journey #134 - Social Media is Killing Our Children
    All of us hear about the various ills of social media, but is it really that bad? And is there anything we can do about it? On this journey, Dr. tackles both questions by looking at what the latest science is telling us about the effect of social media on our children. The revelations are bleak but Dr. G says there's plenty we can do to help protect ourselves and our children from the dangers.  Facebook Knows Instagram is Toxic for Teen Girls, Company Documents Show (WSJ) Parenting Generation Screen 5 Parent Picks for Managing Kids and Social Media Digital for Good: Raising Kids to Thrive in an Online World Dr. G wants to hear from you! So join the conversation with him and your fellow travelers now on his FACEBOOK PAGE. Or email Dr. G directly by clicking HERE.  ORDER DR. G's NEWEST BOOK! Believing is Seeing.  * Tyndale * Books-A-Million * ChristianBook* Amazon* Barnes & Noble  Science + God is sponsored in part by Dwell Bible App. Save 30% off Dwell for Life at DwellApp.io/DrG.    
    2/28/2023
    14:50
  • Journey #133 - Science and Christianity are Perfectly Compatible
    Every day, Dr. G receives scores of questions from Fellow Travelers all over the world. Beginning with this journey, he has decided to share the most interesting queries with you. Dr. G's response to today's question explains the differences and similarities between science and Christianity - and why, when all is said and done, they are magnificently, perfectly compatible! Dr. G wants to hear from you! So join the conversation with him and your fellow travelers now on his FACEBOOK PAGE. Or email Dr. G directly by clicking HERE.  ORDER DR. G's NEWEST BOOK! Believing is Seeing.  * Tyndale * Books-A-Million * ChristianBook* Amazon* Barnes & Noble  Science + God is sponsored in part by Dwell Bible App. Save 30% off Dwell for Life at DwellApp.io/DrG.   
    2/14/2023
    16:33

More Science podcasts

About Science + God with Dr. G

Science+God sponsored in part by Dwell Bible App. Save 30% off Dwell for Life at DwellApp.io/drg.

Welcome! On this unique podcast, Biblical truths team up with the latest science to enrich, expand, and rock your worldview. It’s a stunning journey from the subatomic to the astronomical to an unseen universe beyond human comprehension. Dr. Michael Guillen – a Christian who has won three Emmys, written international bestsellers, taught physics at Harvard, hosted on The History Channel, and for fourteen years was the Science Editor for ABC News (appearing regularly on Good Morning America, 20/20, Nightline, and World News Tonight) – explains the truth about YOU (body, brain, mind, and spirit) … about the COSMOS ... and about GOD, as revealed by the Bible and front-line scientific research. Dr. Guillen feels called to host Science + God. On every single journey he engages you with his famous intelligence, humility, enthusiasm, and ability to make even the most complex subjects easily understandable and riveting!

CLICK HERE for alphabetized Subject Guide.

Podcast website

Listen to Science + God with Dr. G, Storm Front Freaks and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Science + God with Dr. G

Science + God with Dr. G

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Science + God with Dr. G: Podcasts in Family