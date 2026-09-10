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145 episodes
- We are constantly affected by people, experiences, and lessons we remember from our past. On this journey, Dr. G tells us about profound memories we are born with, whose origin and purpose remain a mystery to science, but not to the Bible.
"Islands of Genius" by Dr. Darold Treffert
Sculptures by Alonzo Clemons
FOLLOW "DR. G" on his Substack Page, More Than Meets The IQ.
ORDER Mrs. G's heart-warming novel, A Bellwether Christmas on Amazon or from any book retailer. Get 15% discount by ordering it from FaithfulText. CLICK HERE.
ORDER DR. G's EXCITING NEW BOOK: Let Creation Speak!
* Tyndale
* Books-A-Million
* ChristianBook
* Amazon
* Barnes & Noble
- There's a lot to love and fear about modern technology. On this journey, Dr. G introduces you to people who wish to see - and sincerely believe that - technology can turn us into gods.
FOLLOW "DR. G" on his Substack Page, More Than Meets The IQ.
ORDER Mrs. G's heart-warming novel, A Bellwether Christmas on Amazon or from any book retailer. Get 15% discount by ordering it from FaithfulText. CLICK HERE.
ORDER DR. G's EXCITING NEW BOOK: Let Creation Speak!
* Tyndale
* Books-A-Million
* ChristianBook
* Amazon
* Barnes & Noble
- What is the universe made? No, really? On this journey Dr. G revelas the surprising answer.
FOLLOW "DR. G" on his Substack Page, More Than Meets The IQ.
ORDER Mrs. G's heart-warming novel, A Bellwether Christmas on Amazon or from any book retailer. Get 15% discount by ordering it from FaithfulText. CLICK HERE.
ORDER DR. G's EXCITING NEW BOOK: Let Creation Speak!
* Tyndale
* Books-A-Million
* ChristianBook
* Amazon
* Barnes & Noble
Science + God is sponsored in part by Dwell Bible App. Save 30% off Dwell for Life at DwellApp.io/DrG.
IMAGE CREDITS
Biosphere 2: Wikipedia
- It seems that everyone, young and old, is fascinated with dinosaurs. On this journey, Dr. G explores what science and the Bible tell us about the once mighty giants.
FOLLOW "DR. G" on his Substack Page, More Than Meets The IQ.
ORDER Mrs. G's heart-warming novel, A Bellwether Christmas on Amazon or from any book retailer. Get 15% discount by ordering it from FaithfulText. CLICK HERE.
ORDER DR. G's EXCITING NEW BOOK: Let Creation Speak!
* Tyndale
* Books-A-Million
* ChristianBook
* Amazon
* Barnes & Noble
Science + God is sponsored in part by Dwell Bible App. Save 30% off Dwell for Life at DwellApp.io/DrG.
IMAGE CREDITS
Crater: Mark Garlick
Asteroid: Penn State University Social Media Office
Sperm Whale: Osmatar and Mike Korostelev
- People worldwide are not having babies at the rate they used to. On this journey, Dr. G explains why they aren't - and what it means for the future of our species and our relationship with God.
Worldwide Birth Rates
The End of Life As We Know It, by Dr. G
FOLLOW "DR. G" on his Substack Page, More Than Meets The IQ.
ORDER Mrs. G's heart-warming novel, A Bellwether Christmas on Amazon or from any book retailer. Get 15% discount by ordering it from FaithfulText. CLICK HERE.
ORDER DR. G's EXCITING NEW BOOK: Let Creation Speak!
* Tyndale
* Books-A-Million
* ChristianBook
* Amazon
* Barnes & Noble
Science + God is sponsored in part by Dwell Bible App. Save 30% off Dwell for Life at DwellApp.io/DrG.
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About Science + God with Dr. G
Dr. Michael Guillén is a scientist (UCLA, Cornell, Harvard), Emmy-winning journalist (CBS News, ABC News), and Christian. FOLLOW "DR. G" on his Substack Page, More Than Meets The IQ. Alphabetized Subject Guide of Dr. G's Podcasts.Podcast website
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