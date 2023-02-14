Journey #134 - Social Media is Killing Our Children

All of us hear about the various ills of social media, but is it really that bad? And is there anything we can do about it? On this journey, Dr. tackles both questions by looking at what the latest science is telling us about the effect of social media on our children. The revelations are bleak but Dr. G says there's plenty we can do to help protect ourselves and our children from the dangers. Facebook Knows Instagram is Toxic for Teen Girls, Company Documents Show (WSJ) Parenting Generation Screen 5 Parent Picks for Managing Kids and Social Media Digital for Good: Raising Kids to Thrive in an Online World