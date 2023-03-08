Savvy Citizen: A Gaston County Podcast

Gaston County Communications Director Adam Gaub, Budget & Strategy Director Janet Schafer and Budget Analyst Elizabeth McGee host Savvy Citizen -- taking you be...
Training for the Worst
We head out into the field this week, joining the GEMS Star Team for one of their training exercises, which gives them a leg up in helping find missing persons or rescuing residents in disaster situations.
8/7/2023
29:10
BONUS EPISODE: Celebrating World Breastfeeding Week
World Breastfeeding Week runs August 1-7, and we have some experts from the Gaston County Public Health Department stop by to talk about resources that are available to any new moms in our community.
8/3/2023
21:38
Lights, Camera, Axios!
Axios Charlotte reporter McKenzie Rankin talks about growing up in Gaston County, reporting on the business and entertainment scene in the Charlotte metro area and her time interning for NBC News in New York.
7/31/2023
36:31
BONUS EPISODE: Talking Business
MWBE Coordinator Dr. David Williams talks about the event coming up on August 10 that will help minority and women business owners learn more about how to apply for government contracts.
7/28/2023
38:43
Putting Pests in Their Place
Gaston County Cooperative Extension Agent Payton Flowers talks about the best ways to keep your garden and yards from being overrun by pests.
