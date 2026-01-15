Simple Faith in 5 | EP.9
1/15/2026 | 6 mins.
Simple Faith: Faith in Five with Rusty George is a daily podcast designed to refocus your heart on Jesus—one moment at a time. In just five minutes a day, Rusty explores who Jesus is, why He matters, and how simple faith can transform everyday life. Whether you’re new to faith or have followed Jesus for years, these short, meaningful episodes offer clarity, encouragement, and truth you can carry with you all day. Simple. Honest. Centered on Christ.
Simple Faith in 5 | EP.8
1/14/2026 | 6 mins.
Simple Faith: Faith in Five with Rusty George is a daily podcast designed to refocus your heart on Jesus—one moment at a time. In just five minutes a day, Rusty explores who Jesus is, why He matters, and how simple faith can transform everyday life. Whether you’re new to faith or have followed Jesus for years, these short, meaningful episodes offer clarity, encouragement, and truth you can carry with you all day. Simple. Honest. Centered on Christ.
Simple Faith in 5 | EP.7
1/13/2026 | 6 mins.
Simple Faith: Faith in Five with Rusty George is a daily podcast designed to refocus your heart on Jesus—one moment at a time. In just five minutes a day, Rusty explores who Jesus is, why He matters, and how simple faith can transform everyday life. Whether you’re new to faith or have followed Jesus for years, these short, meaningful episodes offer clarity, encouragement, and truth you can carry with you all day. Simple. Honest. Centered on Christ.
Simple Faith in 5 | EP.6
1/12/2026 | 4 mins.
Simple Faith: Faith in Five with Rusty George is a daily podcast designed to refocus your heart on Jesus—one moment at a time. In just five minutes a day, Rusty explores who Jesus is, why He matters, and how simple faith can transform everyday life. Whether you’re new to faith or have followed Jesus for years, these short, meaningful episodes offer clarity, encouragement, and truth you can carry with you all day. Simple. Honest. Centered on Christ.
Simple Faith in 5 | EP.5
1/09/2026 | 5 mins.
Simple Faith: Faith in Five with Rusty George is a daily podcast designed to refocus your heart on Jesus—one moment at a time. In just five minutes a day, Rusty explores who Jesus is, why He matters, and how simple faith can transform everyday life. Whether you’re new to faith or have followed Jesus for years, these short, meaningful episodes offer clarity, encouragement, and truth you can carry with you all day. Simple. Honest. Centered on Christ.
Simple Faith with Rusty George