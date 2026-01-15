Simple Faith: Faith in Five with Rusty George is a daily podcast designed to refocus your heart on Jesus—one moment at a time. In just five minutes a day, Rusty explores who Jesus is, why He matters, and how simple faith can transform everyday life. Whether you’re new to faith or have followed Jesus for years, these short, meaningful episodes offer clarity, encouragement, and truth you can carry with you all day. Simple. Honest. Centered on Christ.

About Simple Faith with Rusty George

Rusty George is the Lead Pastor at Church360 in Grand Prairie. Under his dedicated leadership, Church360 aspires to flourish as a vibrant community committed to guiding individuals in their journey to discover and follow the path of Jesus. Beyond leading Church360, Rusty is a global speaker, leader and teacher focusing on making real life simple. Rusty has also written several books and can be heard weekly on his podcast, Leading Simple with Rusty George. Aside from being a loyal Chiefs, Royals, and Lakers fan, Rusty is first and foremost committed to his family. Rusty has been married to his wife, Lorrie, for over twenty-five years, and they have two daughters, Lindsey and Sidney. As a family, they enjoy walking the dogs, playing board games together, and watching HGTV while Rusty watches ESPN on his iPad.