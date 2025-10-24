Open app
RUSHMORE
Society & Culture
RUSHMORE
  • Top Star Wars Characters - Rushmore Ep. 13
    The 13th episode of RUSHMORE, a list podcast that covers a cornucopia of topics! Your hosts are Micaiah Albert and Josh Gallegos, two friends who have a passion for conversation. It's been far longer than we anticipated between episodes, so we have delivered a doozy for you! This time we're joined by good friend and Star Wars expert Ryan Troutman to chat about a series that is near and dear to each of us in different ways: Star Wars. This one had quite a few hot takes. Please enjoy!
    --------  
    3:09:21
  • Top Book-to-Movie Adaptations - Rushmore Ep. 12
    The 12th episode of RUSHMORE, a list podcast that covers a cornucopia of topics! Your hosts are Micaiah Albert and Josh Gallegos, two friends who have a passion for conversation. After over a week of school under our belt, we get together late at night to talk about a surprisingly awesome topic--books made into movies! From The Count of Monte Cristo to Harry Potter to Dune, we chat about what makes a good book-to-movie, and what pitfalls they often fall prey to as well. Which is better--books or movies? We answer that and more. Please to enjoy!
    --------  
    2:31:04
  • Top Play Productions - Rushmore Ep. 11
    The 11th episode of RUSHMORE, a list podcast that covers a cornucopia of topics! Your hosts Micaiah Albert and Josh Gallegos, two friends who have a passion for conversation. A new look and new sound accompany this new episode! We're just very grateful to have actually been able to record this episode, especially since we lost the original taping of it at the start of July. What a summer it's been! As we stare into the abyss that is teaching in the fall, we take a moment to reflect on our personal histories with the stage. In addition to conversation, we both share a passion for speech, and specifically theater! The list may be limited to shows we've personally seen, but that doesn't stop us from talking about everything from Hamilton and Wicked to Captain America: Brave New World. Listen and enjoy!
    --------  
    2:30:08
  • Top Worst U.S. Presidents - Rushmore Ep. 10
    The tenth episode of RUSHMORE, a list podcast that covers a cornucopia of topics! Your hosts Micaiah Albert and Josh Gallegos, two friends who have a passion for conversation. What can we say? It's been a year! (I accidentally deleted Ep. 9 when uploaded this ep. so that appears to be a 2025 episode when it fact it is from July 27th, 2024, just for the record). We recorded exactly 11 months after our last episode--so we discussed that year! Then we decided to put together an "Anti-Mt. Rushmore," the mountain of shame instead of glory, as it were, and propose our top 4 (bottom 4?) worst Presidents in U.S. history! Brace yourselves, guys, this one is riddled with conspiracy theories and nerdy video game talk. Excited to be back!
    --------  
    3:04:31
  • Top Ancient Battles - Rushmore Ep. 9
    The ninth episode of RUSHMORE, a list podcast that covers a cornucopia of topics! Your hosts Micaiah Albert and Josh Gallegos, two friends who have a passion for conversation. In a first (and hopefully not last!), the guys have a guest host! This week, our friend and colleague Aaron Blanchard has joined to teach us a thing or two about ancient history and its best battles. We also talk the value of studying such a subject, and all in all it turned into a fabulous conversation! Enjoy!
    --------  
    1:59:30

About RUSHMORE

A list podcast covering a cornucopia of topics!
Society & Culture

