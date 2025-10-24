Top Play Productions - Rushmore Ep. 11

The 11th episode of RUSHMORE, a list podcast that covers a cornucopia of topics! Your hosts Micaiah Albert and Josh Gallegos, two friends who have a passion for conversation. A new look and new sound accompany this new episode! We're just very grateful to have actually been able to record this episode, especially since we lost the original taping of it at the start of July. What a summer it's been! As we stare into the abyss that is teaching in the fall, we take a moment to reflect on our personal histories with the stage. In addition to conversation, we both share a passion for speech, and specifically theater! The list may be limited to shows we've personally seen, but that doesn't stop us from talking about everything from Hamilton and Wicked to Captain America: Brave New World. Listen and enjoy!