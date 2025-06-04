Reforming Congress Interview Series

Dr. Blessing - The Budget Process, Tax Policies and the Politics Around Revenue - Reforming Congress
Dr. Laura Blessing discusses the history of budgeting and taxes in the United States and how it still affects us today.
About Dr. Blessing:
Dr. Blessing earned her PhD from the University of Virginia, she was also a Miller Center National Fellow and a Fellow for the Bankard Fund for Political Economy. Her studies focus on Congress, political parties and policy regarding tax and budget. Dr. Blessing currently teaches at Georgetown University, her teachings centralize around Congress, the presidency, media and politics as well as the public policy process. She is also a Government Affairs Institute Fellow, she teaches two research seminars on the Politics of tax and budget policy and the second research seminar explores Committees and Parties in Congress.
Chapters:
0:08 - Background
3:19 - Themes for research, PhD and afterwards
5:20 - Tax and Budget
6:24 - How has the budget and tax-and-spend process changed overtime?
16:51 - Talk a little about the top-down process of the budget
22:20 - Alternatives to top-down budget process?
26:37 - Transparency related to budget process
27:59 - Proposed budget process reforms you support or don't support
33:58 - Tax Policy: Did it evolve similarly to the budget process or independently?
38:41 - Taxes: Individuals vs. Corporations and Income vs. Assets
41:49 - Borrowing and Low Interest Rates
45:24 - Earmarks
51:05 - What do you think congressional representation should mean?
56:00 - Congressional Time - How would you allocate it?
59:02 - Debate, Deliberation, and Dialogue in Congress
1:01:59 - What fundamental improvement do you think Congress should make within a 50-year time frame? Fix the budget process
1:04:00 - Good books on congressional reform
About the Sunwater Institute:
The Sunwater Institute is a nonprofit, non-partisan think tank with a mission to strengthen the foundations of democracy through interdisciplinary science, technology, and open dialogue. For more information, visit https://www.sunwater.org.
--------
1:05:38
--------
1:05:38
Dr. Nick Hart - Policymaking with data and why it's important - Reforming Congress
Dr. Nick Hart discusses how data can improve policymaking in our government and why it's important to utilize data properly.
About Dr. Nick Hart:
Dr. Nick Hart is the CEO and President of the Data Foundation. Dr. Hart focuses his studies on evidence informed policymaking as well as open data practices to improve society.
During his professional career, Dr. Hart has led initiatives in the government and nonprofits championing the use of data for bettering the way our government operates.
He is a fellow at the National Academy of Public Administration and the Bipartisan Policy Center. He previously worked at the White House Office of Management and Budget, as the Policy and Research Director of the U.S. Commission on Evidence-Based Policymaking, and as the Director the Evidence Project at the Bipartisan Policy Center.
Dr. Hart earned a Ph.D. from George Washington University’s Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration, specializing in program evaluation. He holds a Master of Science degree in Environmental Science and Master of Public Affairs degree from Indiana University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Truman State University.
Dr. Hart is also an author, he has written books and articles focusing on evidence based policymaking
About the Sunwater Institute:
The Sunwater Institute is a nonprofit, non-partisan think tank with a mission to strengthen the foundations of democracy through interdisciplinary science, technology, and open dialogue. For more information, visit https://www.sunwater.org.
--------
1:14:19
--------
1:14:19
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver - Bipartisanship and how to approach polarization between parties
Representative Emanuel Cleaver discusses bipartisanship between parties and how modern change can assist with polarization issues.
About the Sunwater Institute:
The Sunwater Institute is a nonprofit, non-partisan think tank with a mission to strengthen the foundations of democracy through interdisciplinary science, technology, and open dialogue. For more information, visit https://www.sunwater.org.
--------
58:39
--------
58:39
Dr. Nick Hart - Policymaking with data and why it's important - Reforming Congress
Dr. Nick Hart discusses how data can improve policymaking in our government and why it's important to utilize data properly.
About Dr. Nick Hart:
Dr. Nick Hart is the CEO and President of the Data Foundation. Dr. Hart focuses his studies on evidence informed policymaking as well as open data practices to improve society.
During his professional career, Dr. Hart has led initiatives in the government and nonprofits championing the use of data for bettering the way our government operates.
He is a fellow at the National Academy of Public Administration and the Bipartisan Policy Center. He previously worked at the White House Office of Management and Budget, as the Policy and Research Director of the U.S. Commission on Evidence-Based Policymaking, and as the Director the Evidence Project at the Bipartisan Policy Center.
Dr. Hart earned a Ph.D. from George Washington University’s Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration, specializing in program evaluation. He holds a Master of Science degree in Environmental Science and Master of Public Affairs degree from Indiana University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Truman State University.
Dr. Hart is also an author, he has written books and articles focusing on evidence based policymaking
About the Sunwater Institute:
The Sunwater Institute is a nonprofit, non-partisan think tank with a mission to strengthen the foundations of democracy through interdisciplinary science, technology, and open dialogue. For more information, visit https://www.sunwater.org.
--------
1:14:19
--------
1:14:19
Dr. Lindsey Cormack - How Congress Communicates with Constituents - Reforming Congress
Dr. Lindsey Cormack discusses communication within Congress, how to get the younger generation to vote, and the different terms Republicans and Democrats tend to use when conversing about political issues.
#Congress #nonpartisan #interview #sunwater
About Dr. Lindsey Cormack:
Dr. Cormack is an Associate Professor of Political Science at Stevens Institute of Technology. Prior to her professorship, she received her PhD in Political Science from New York University.
After graduating with her PhD, Dr. Cormack started DC Inbox which is the central location for Sitting Members of Congress to share e-newsletters with their constituents. Prior to DC Inbox, there was no centralized location for e-newsletters to be shared from members of Congress.
Dr. Cormack is also an author and has received numerous honors and awards in relation to her teaching including but not limited to the 2021 Provost's Online Teaching Excellence Award (2021) as well as the Harvey N. Davis Distinguished Teaching Assistant Professor Award (2019)
About the Sunwater Institute:
The Sunwater Institute is a nonprofit, non-partisan think tank with a mission to strengthen the foundations of democracy through interdisciplinary science, technology, and open dialogue. For more information, visit https://www.sunwater.org.