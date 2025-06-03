Reclamation Radio with Kelly Brogan MD

111: How to Stop Fawning & Reclaim Your Boundaries as a Woman | Perri Chase
Check out the replay of my masterclass Reclaimed Relationship here.You’re not being “nice”—you’re lying for safety.In this episode, Kelly sits down with feminine embodiment teacher and unapologetic truth-teller Perri Chase to expose the hidden cost of the fawning response—why it works, what it protects, and how it hijacks your nervous system, your relationships, and your sense of self.Perri, creator of the transformational practice Sex Bomb and a leader in modern feminine awakening, brings a raw and riveting perspective to the conversation. Her work unpacks the addictive loop of shame, the villainization of women’s needs, and the subtle ways we betray ourselves daily under the guise of “being good.” With decades of lived experience, provocative teachings, and a sharp lens on spiritual bypassing and codependent dynamics, Perri doesn’t just talk embodiment—she lives it.This is not your average empowerment episode. It’s a permission slip to stop performing, start feeling, and finally claim what you actually want.You’ll Learn:How the fawning response rewires your nervous system to lie for safetyWhy shame can become a seductive, self-reinforcing addictionHow to identify and interrupt codependent communication loopsWhat sexual energy reveals about your capacity to hold intensityWhy regulating your nervous system doesn’t always require slowing downHow unmet needs mutate into people-pleasing and self-abandonmentWhat “negative empathy” teaches about dissolving the victim-perpetrator splitHow to use sensation-based awareness to dissolve reactive patternsWhy “being good” often masks an avoidance of boundaries and truthHow to shift from external validation to internal energetic sovereigntyTimestamps:[00:00] Introduction[01:05] What the fawning response is and why it works[04:52] The link between fawning and lying for safety[10:50] The cost of being “nice” instead of honest[13:40] How feminine awakening shifts priorities from safety to self[16:42] The fear of chaos and suppression of feminine life force[20:15] The difference between survival-driven tribes and conscious communities[24:40] What a healthy masculine container feels like in partnership[27:00] Shame as a wet blanket and addictive emotional loop[33:50] Why “there are no victims” isn’t always useful[36:25] Family constellation theory and the victim-perpetrator mirror[43:00] Transitioning from mental awakening to body-based awakening[45:35] How sexual energy helps regulate the nervous system from within[48:50] The shift from managing thoughts to creating from stillness[54:10] The danger of staying in relationships out of fear of loss[56:50] Maturing into a woman who no longer needs to fight to be herself[59:50] Breaking generational silence around female embodiment👉🏻 Want to start a podcast like this one? Book your free podcast planning call hereResources Mentioned:Orgasmic Meditation (OM) by OneTaste | WebsiteMy Mother/My Self by Nancy Friday | BookFamily Constellation Therapy | WebsitePussy Map – women's sexuality and embodiment course by Perri Chase | CourseYou can connect with Perri and learn about all of her current offerings here.Find more from Kelly:Instagram: @kellybroganmdWebsite: kellybroganmd.comJoin Kelly's monthly membership, Vital Life Project here.Get Kelly’s new book The Reclaimed Woman here and join the companion program, Reclaimed, here.
