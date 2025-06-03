Reclamation Radio with Kelly Brogan MD

109: How to Rewire Your Brain to Get Unstuck For Good | John Assaraf

Learn more about Dr. Kelly Brogan's signature health protocol, Vital Mind Reset hereYou don't have a mindset problem—you have a commitment problem.In this episode, Kelly sits down with John Assaraf, one of the leading minds in brain retraining and behaviour change, to unpack the neuroscience of why we stay stuck—and how to finally break free. A New York Times bestselling author and featured expert from The Secret, John has built five multimillion-dollar businesses, overcome addiction, healed ulcerative colitis without medication, and transformed his relationship patterns—all using the exact tools he now teaches.They cover why most people unconsciously choose to stay stuck, how self-talk wires your brain for failure or freedom, and why the Law of Attraction is useless without what John calls the "Law of G.O.Y.A.". Whether you're trying to quit sugar, start a business, or break lifelong emotional patterns, this conversation reveals the mechanics of meaningful, lasting transformation—and gives you a clear path to start taking action today.You'll Learn:How rewriting your self-talk patterns reshapes your brain's neurochemistry and behaviourWhy the "Law of G.O.Y.A." outperforms the Law of Attraction in real-world resultsWhat avoidance, procrastination, and sabotage reveal about subconscious fear circuitsHow visualizing success triggers neural coherence and primes the brain for actionWhy consistency beats intensity when building new habits and identityHow to identify the exact belief systems blocking your next transformationWhat the science of automaticity teaches about lasting change through repetitionHow emotional rehearsal overrides fear and creates new default responsesWhy most people fail not from lack of knowledge, but lack of inner alignmentHow to train your "innercise" muscle daily to build discipline, confidence, and clarityTimestamps:[00:00] Introduction[01:30] What drives self-sabotage and procrastination[03:14] Childhood trauma and early struggles[05:00] Discovering the power of the brain[07:00] Action versus impulsivity[08:00] Understanding stuckness[10:00] How neurochemicals reinforce feeling stuck[12:00] Addiction to stuckness and secondary gain[14:00] How patterns are automated by the brain[16:00] Procrastination and fear of failure[18:00] Conflict between goals and self-image[20:00] Vibrational coherence explained[22:00] Recipe for achieving goals[24:00] How artificial intelligence exposes the real issue[26:00] Healing ulcerative colitis naturally[29:00] Overcoming alcoholism with identity work[31:00] Fixing relationship patterns by changing beliefs[33:00] Building businesses without traditional education[36:00] Healing chronic illness without medication[38:00] Why commitment beats interest[41:00] How upgrading skills changed John's life[44:00] Finding the real cause of procrastination[46:00] Law of GOYA explained[48:00] Mastering change versus disappointment[50:00] Why consistency beats intensity[53:00] Building self-trust through small daily actionsGet John's free e-book "Unleash Your Brain's Full Potential" hereLearn more about John by checking out his website, app and Youtube. You can also follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and X.