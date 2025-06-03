Thrive with Kira Sabin: A Positive Psychology Podcast

Hello there, sugar pants. I'm back—and whew, life has been a lot lately. But today, I’m diving into something that’s been messing with way too many of us for way too long: perfection. We’ve been taught that if we can just get it right—be good enough, successful enough, lovable enough—then life will finally feel better. But here’s the truth: you can’t love perfect. You can’t be perfect. And trying to is killing your joy, your creativity, your connection—and your relationships. In this episode, I’m sharing: The red flag hidden in “You seem perfect” (and why it made me cringe) What went down in my own relationship during a rough season How even great relationships fall apart a little—and what it looks like to come back from that Why perfectionism keeps us stuck, lonely, and exhausted (even when everything looks good on paper) How I help women actually start feeling better—on purpose I’ll also give you a real look at what we’re doing inside Thrive Midlife—my 6-month group coaching experience for women 40+ who are ready to stop surviving and start actually living. 🔥 Want 40% More Happiness? I’m not being cute. Science shows that 40% of our happiness comes from our daily mindset and choices—not our past, not our DNA. That’s what Thrive is all about. We blend neuroscience, emotional regulation, coaching, creativity, and a community of women who actually give a damn. 💬 Weekly workshops & tools 🧠 One-on-one coaching with me 👯♀️ A group of badass, funny, honest women 🌄 And a fall retreat in Madison, WI (think goat petting, cider breakthroughs, and cheese) 👉 Early bird pricing ends May 31st, 2025. Get all the details at ThriveMidlifeProgram.com 💌 Subscribe. Review. Send a smoke signal. If you loved this episode (or it called you out in the best way), hit subscribe, leave a review, or share it with a friend who needs to hear this. And if you want to tell me what landed? Email me at [email protected]
. I love hearing from you. Because life’s too short to keep faking perfect. Let’s thrive—like we fucking mean it.