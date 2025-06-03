Powered by RND
Thrive with Kira Sabin: A Positive Psychology Podcast
  • Why Did No One Warn Us About this Midlife Shit? Episode Four
    In Episode 4 of my five-part series, I’m talking about something that hits all of us in midlife: the rage. That low-key, high-voltage, "I swear to God if the dishwasher beeps one more time..." kind of rage. Here’s the thing: You’re not broken. You’re not crazy. You’re just awake — and your nervous system is officially done putting up with the bullshit. 🧠 In this episode, I’m breaking down: Why the rage isn’t random — and why it’s not a flaw What’s really going on in your body (hello perimenopause, my old frenemy) Why your nervous system is basically a cornered raccoon right now How chronic stress + no emotional processing = midlife meltdown The two sides of unregulated rage: numbing out vs. exploding What NOT to do with all your rage (trust me, I’ve screamed at a microwave) What to actually do to heal, regulate, and stop losing your shit ✨ Key Takeaway: Rage isn’t the problem. It’s the flashing neon sign pointing to what needs healing. You don’t have to stay stuck in rage mode — and you definitely don’t have to figure it out alone. 👯‍♀️ Want to stop white-knuckling through life and finally learn how to regulate, reset, and rebuild your energy (and your life)? Thrive Midlife is my six-month program where we untangle all this shit with tools from neuroscience, positive psychology, and a lot of laughter. 🛠 Check out Thrive Midlife here 📅 Or book a free, no-pressure call with me Follow me on instagram for a joy & truth bomb explosion!
    32:47
  • Why Did No One Warn Us About this Midlife Shit? Episode Three
    EPISODE 3: Why We Don't Like Ourselves Very Much (Gen X Women Edition) 💥 In Episode 3 of my five-part series, I’m getting real about the deep, invisible ways women—especially Gen X women—were taught from day fucking one not to actually like ourselves. 🧠 I’m breaking down why so many of us struggle with self-worth, how it’s completely different from self-esteem or confidence, and why no amount of gold stars, trophies, or people-pleasing will fill the damn gap. 🙋‍♀️ In this episode, I’m calling out: Over-giving until you’re fucking exhausted (and resent everyone) Confusing being busy with being important Struggling to take a goddamn compliment without deflecting it Feeling like you have to earn love, worth, or even rest Saying “yes” to shit you already know you’ll resent Building walls around yourself and silently daring people to break them down (hint: they won’t) …If that sounds familiar, this one’s gonna hit deep. And you might laugh-snort a few times too. ✨ Here’s what I’m diving into: The real difference between self-esteem, confidence, and self-worth (nope, not the same thing) Why Gen X women were conditioned to tie our value to our goddamn usefulness & perfection How early praise and punishment set us up for a lifetime of people-pleasing The sneaky ways self-abandonment shows up in midlife Why midlife is the perfect time to burn that shit down and build something better How Thrive Midlife helps women rebuild self-worth from the inside fucking out   💛 Ready to stop performing and start actually fucking living? Thrive Midlife is my six-month program rooted in neuroscience, positive psychology, and deep, radically honest coaching. It’s where you stop hustling for validation and finally start building the kind of self-worth that changes everything. 🛠 Check out Thrive Midlife here 📅 Or schedule a free call with me   🔔 Next Up coming back on Monday! 🎙️ Episode 4: Where to Put All the Fucking Rage — because spoiler: it’s not just hormones. 📌 Tags: Self-Worth, Self-Compassion, Gen X Women, Midlife Growth, Emotional Healing, Positive Psychology, Coaching for Women, Thrive Midlife  
    46:33
  • Why Did No One Warn Us About this Midlife Shit? Episode Two
    Fuck Being the Strong One! 💥 Episode 2 of our 5-part podcast series is here — and we’re coming for the “strong one” identity Gen X women were handed without consent. 🧠 In this powerful, hilarious, and painfully honest episode, Kira breaks down the emotional toll of always being the capable, dependable, fix-it-all one — and why it’s not strength, it’s survival mode. 🙋‍♀️ If you’ve ever: Been the unofficial family therapist, tech support, and event planner — all before noon Managed everyone else’s needs while ignoring your own Thought “if I stop holding this all together, it will all fall apart” Secretly fantasized about running away to a goat farm …this one’s gonna hit deep. And probably make you laugh out loud. ✨ What I cover: Why Gen X women are soul-tired — not just physically worn out The inherited patterns that confused people-pleasing with strength What it actually means to build self-worth (not hustle for it) How being the “strong one” is often just a well-disguised trauma response Why real strength starts with community, emotional regulation, and actual support 👯‍♀️ The truth: This isn’t just a “you” thing. It’s generational. And it’s time we stopped doing this alone. 💛 Ready to stop white-knuckling your way through midlife? Thrive Midlife is a 6-month program rooted in neuroscience, positive psychology, and deep, radically honest support. You’ll learn the skills to regulate your emotions, build real self-worth, and finally live like you mean it. 🛠 Check out Thrive Midlife here 📌 Tags: Gen X Women, Midlife Support, Positive Psychology, Emotional Labor, Self-Worth, Trauma Healing, Coaching for Women, Midlife Podcast, Thrive Midlife 🔔 Next Up: 🎙️ Episode 3: Why You Don't Like Yourself that Much – a look at the missing self-worth starter pack and why Gen X women are still hustling to feel like they’re enough. 🔔 Subscribe and don’t miss the next episode!
    28:24
  • Why Did No One Warn Us About this Midlife Shit? Episode One
    Welcome to Part 1 of my brand-new series, Why Did Nobody Warn Us About This Shit?! – five no-holds-barred episodes exploring the real, raw, hilarious, and sometimes heartbreaking truths about midlife. Spoiler alert: It’s way more than hot flashes. In this episode, I’m talking about the physical, emotional, and psychological curveballs no one prepared us for— The 3:00 AM brain TED Talks The unpredictable emotional rollercoaster The friendships that fade or fall apart The crippling nostalgia and wild irritability The WTF moments where your own body ghosts you Midlife isn’t just a season—it’s a f*cking plot twist. But you’re not crazy. You’re not broken. You’re just in the thick of a transformation that deserves real tools, real support, and real community. So let's talk about what really goes down in your 40s and 50s—and how to move through it without burning out, blowing up, or going it alone. What You’ll Hear: Why your emotions feel like toddlers with sugar and no supervision Why you can't remember ANYTHING anymore. The weird grief of changing or disappearing friendships Why you crave peace and feel lonely at the same time The lie that you’d be happy “once you had it all” Why joy takes intention now (no more autopilot happiness) What’s different for Gen X + elder millennials vs. our mothers Want More Support? You don’t have to do this alone. THRIVE Midlife is a science-backed group coaching experience for midlife women who are done pretending they’re fine. Inside Thrive, you’ll learn: ✨ Emotional regulation (even when hormones are a dumpster fire) ✨ How to build real self-worth (not just confidence) ✨ How to set boundaries, ask for help, and live on purpose ✨ How to stop numbing and start living like you mean it ✅ Limited spots ✅ 6-month program with live coaching + an in-person retreat ✅ Early bird pricing is live now Book a call → thrivewithkira.com/thrive  Stay Connected: 💌 Email: [email protected] 📸 Instagram: @kirasabin — DM me! 🎧 Subscribe & Follow the show so you don’t miss the next episode: “When You Don’t Want to Be the Strong One Anymore”
    35:02
  • You Can’t Love Perfect: And Honestly, It’s Wrecking Your Relationships
    Hello there, sugar pants. I'm back—and whew, life has been a lot lately. But today, I’m diving into something that’s been messing with way too many of us for way too long: perfection. We’ve been taught that if we can just get it right—be good enough, successful enough, lovable enough—then life will finally feel better. But here’s the truth: you can’t love perfect. You can’t be perfect. And trying to is killing your joy, your creativity, your connection—and your relationships. In this episode, I’m sharing: The red flag hidden in “You seem perfect” (and why it made me cringe) What went down in my own relationship during a rough season How even great relationships fall apart a little—and what it looks like to come back from that Why perfectionism keeps us stuck, lonely, and exhausted (even when everything looks good on paper) How I help women actually start feeling better—on purpose I’ll also give you a real look at what we’re doing inside Thrive Midlife—my 6-month group coaching experience for women 40+ who are ready to stop surviving and start actually living. 🔥 Want 40% More Happiness? I’m not being cute. Science shows that 40% of our happiness comes from our daily mindset and choices—not our past, not our DNA. That’s what Thrive is all about. We blend neuroscience, emotional regulation, coaching, creativity, and a community of women who actually give a damn. 💬 Weekly workshops & tools 🧠 One-on-one coaching with me 👯‍♀️ A group of badass, funny, honest women 🌄 And a fall retreat in Madison, WI (think goat petting, cider breakthroughs, and cheese) 👉 Early bird pricing ends May 31st, 2025. Get all the details at ThriveMidlifeProgram.com 💌 Subscribe. Review. Send a smoke signal. If you loved this episode (or it called you out in the best way), hit subscribe, leave a review, or share it with a friend who needs to hear this. And if you want to tell me what landed? Email me at [email protected]. I love hearing from you. Because life’s too short to keep faking perfect. Let’s thrive—like we fucking mean it.
About Thrive with Kira Sabin: A Positive Psychology Podcast

Ever had that moment where you look around your life—your career, your relationships, your daily routine—and think, Wait… is this it? Is this all there is? You’re not alone. Midlife has a way of sneaking up on you with big questions, restless energy, and a deep craving for more. More joy. More love. More fulfillment. More you. That’s where this podcast comes in. Each week, I break down science-backed, brain-friendly sweary strategies into bite-sized, doable lessons that help you build a life that actually feels good—not just one that looks good on paper. No fluff, no toxic positivity—just real talk, sharp insights, and plenty of my own midlife misadventures (so you can learn from my chaos instead of living it). We’re tackling: 🔥 Bringing more joy into your everyday life (without forcing gratitude or faking it) 🔥 Navigating perimenopause (your hormones aren’t broken, they’re just messy) 🔥 Dating & relationships in midlife (without settling for human leftovers) 🔥 Building unshakable self-worth (so you stop doubting yourself) 🔥 Embracing your body (without diet culture’s outdated nonsense) 🔥 Shifting your mindset & getting unstuck (midlife isn’t a slow fade, it’s a fresh start) 🔥 Creating meaningful friendships (that don’t feel like middle school all over again) 🔥 Mindfulness & meditation for people who can’t sit still Midlife isn’t a crisis—it’s your next chapter. And you get to write it however the hell you want. Let’s make it a damn good one.
