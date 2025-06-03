Thrive with Kira Sabin: A Positive Psychology Podcast

Why Did No One Warn Us About this Midlife Shit? Episode Three

EPISODE 3: Why We Don't Like Ourselves Very Much (Gen X Women Edition) 💥 In Episode 3 of my five-part series, I’m getting real about the deep, invisible ways women—especially Gen X women—were taught from day fucking one not to actually like ourselves. 🧠 I’m breaking down why so many of us struggle with self-worth, how it’s completely different from self-esteem or confidence, and why no amount of gold stars, trophies, or people-pleasing will fill the damn gap. 🙋‍♀️ In this episode, I’m calling out: Over-giving until you’re fucking exhausted (and resent everyone) Confusing being busy with being important Struggling to take a goddamn compliment without deflecting it Feeling like you have to earn love, worth, or even rest Saying “yes” to shit you already know you’ll resent Building walls around yourself and silently daring people to break them down (hint: they won’t) …If that sounds familiar, this one’s gonna hit deep. And you might laugh-snort a few times too. ✨ Here’s what I’m diving into: The real difference between self-esteem, confidence, and self-worth (nope, not the same thing) Why Gen X women were conditioned to tie our value to our goddamn usefulness & perfection How early praise and punishment set us up for a lifetime of people-pleasing The sneaky ways self-abandonment shows up in midlife Why midlife is the perfect time to burn that shit down and build something better How Thrive Midlife helps women rebuild self-worth from the inside fucking out 💛 Ready to stop performing and start actually fucking living? Thrive Midlife is my six-month program rooted in neuroscience, positive psychology, and deep, radically honest coaching. It’s where you stop hustling for validation and finally start building the kind of self-worth that changes everything. 🛠 Check out Thrive Midlife here 📅 Or schedule a free call with me 🔔 Next Up coming back on Monday! 🎙️ Episode 4: Where to Put All the Fucking Rage — because spoiler: it’s not just hormones. 📌 Tags: Self-Worth, Self-Compassion, Gen X Women, Midlife Growth, Emotional Healing, Positive Psychology, Coaching for Women, Thrive Midlife