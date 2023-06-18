Episode 271: From CRIP to CEO: CRIPTonite on REAL Ferguson Unit Stories & Talks Crip to Crip to OG Percy

Purchase this shirt here: https://bit.ly/NeverChokeTeeswww.instagram.com/ceo_hockley/00:00 RealLyfe intro00:28 Criptonite intro & how he got his name02:05 Criptonite how he got into g4ngs 03:04 Criptonite on Boys n the Hood05:50 Criptonite on g4ngs changing over time, they were started by KIDS, calls out OG Percy07:35 Criptonite DEATH to the "OG"08:55 Criptonite says "OG" came from media, TV & didn't really think about it12:35 Criptonite on why gangsta culture seems so appealing to kids - doing "what you want when you want"13:53 Criptonite on Finesse2Tymes kid situation compares to Lil Wayne, destroying poverty18:16 Criptonite in Galvenston & growing up getting his name19:50 Criptonite on the incident that got him jammed up22:55 Criptonite g&ns give you a false sense of security20:45 Criptonite on poverty connection to v1olence - MLK had it wrong30:03 Criptonite on underage cr1mes & if life sentence should be applied to juveniles32:52 Criptonite says after you get your life sentence, they treat you like a product & you will be in there for LIFE prison industrial complex33:52 Criptonite on getting sentenced as a juvenile35:20 Criptonite on "glorifying" street life but also spreading awareness, book called Black Labor White Wealth38:20 Criptonite on giving back resources to his community41:40 Criptonite says the real community leaders are parents42:28 Criptonite on working on cotton fields - Eposes FERGUSON unit & for profit prison SL4VE LABOR49:15 Criptonite on corrections officers58:20 Criptonite says women mature faster than men58:53 Criptonite on the worst thing he saw in Ferguson Unit, natural selection & fight or flight1:00:35 Criptonite on Pastor P opinion men were meant to be slaves01:01:44 Criptonite says everyone gets tested in prison - if you win you gotta keep winning01:04:28 Criptonite on OG Percy01:05:53 Criptonite on the credit he does give OG Percy01:08:43 Criptonite says success is never getting caught01:13:15 Criptonite on telling stories on YouTube and making money01:14:45 Criptonite on Ferguson Unit stories getting told & says it is not deterring anyone from going to prison01:15:35 Criptonite on OG Percy "gift of gab" calls it "curse of gab"01:19:37 Criptonite on people going viral on YouTube & conforming to their character01:20:18 Criptonite on what OG Percy said that was incorrect01:24:24 Criptonite on rebranding as CEO Hockley01:27:40 Criptonite on international travel after being in prison, feeling of getting passport & says Beyonce is from Galveston01:32:55 Criptonite on maintaining after pulling a successful woman01:34:01 Criptonite on the transition of Prison to Paris & how to get there01:38:20 Criptonite on vending machine business for his son01:41:09 Criptonite close out