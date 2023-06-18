Reallyfe Street Starz brings you the real and raw authentic legends in each city. We bring the streets to the big screen and get the authentic stories. More
Available Episodes
Episode 275: Terrance "Gangsta" Williams RESPONDS to Boosie Vlad interview, says he's retiring from GANSTA life!
Terrance "Gangsta" Williams RESPONDS to Boosie, Gunna album, Casanova, TI, Hot Boyz, says he's retiring from GANSTA life!https://www.instagram.com/terrancegangstawilliamshome/00:00 RealLyfe Intro01:10 Terrance Gangsta hitting 100k on YouTube, Boosie's help & causing controversy07:54 Terrance Gangsta says Boosie does not deserve to get arrested09:55 Terrance Gangsta reponds to Boosie Vlad TV interview accusations of snitching & g&y relationship16:30 Terrance Gangsta explains overlooking g&y relationships in PRISON 18:06 Terrance Gangsta says he does not expect Birdman to stand up for him19:59 Terrance Gangsta on Casanova saying millionaires will snitch21:43 Terrance Gangsta on morals, standing by your word23:21 Terrance Gangsta explains why Boosie changed his mind about TI, says Boosie if fake24:42 Terrance Gangsta on his definition of a Gangsta, internet has watered down meaning of "gangsta"26:09 Terrance Gangsta explains Boosie arrest, why he would have a g&n on him29:08 Terrance Gangsta explains how he would have handled Boosie back in the day30:01 Terrance Gangsta says he would not have gotten his son from an alleged hostage taker, would he go after Boosie son31:13 Terrance Gangsta on karma and if he will be affected, the Divine Decree in Islam31:50 Terrance Gangsta on karma from what he did back in the day33:08 Terrance Gangsta on his relationship with the devil34:02 Terrance Gangsta on if he has an urge to k1ll still after leaving the game35:15 Terrance Gangsta on hitting 100k views on YouTube 37:03 Terrance Gangsta on his Live Q&A and being a content creator to help people as therapy39:45 Terrance Gangsta on if he would have snitched earlier if he had 20mil42:25 Terrance Gangsta on sentence limits for different crimes43:50 Terrance Gangsta on YNW Melly situation 47:37 Terrance Gangsta on the perception that m&rder is cool on social media these days49:36 Terrance Gangsta on Lil Soulja Slim hating on him, says he is not a steppa51:22 Terrance Gangsta on Gunna releasing his album55:16 Terrance Gangsta on Boosie saying once you're a rat, everything is erased58:49 Terrance Gangsta on movie de4th scenes accuracy59:29 Terrance Gangsta on Boyz n the Hood01:00:16 Terrance Gangsta on the realest of the original Hot Boyz members01:00:46 Terrance Gangsta on what to do if you hit someone's innocent brother over some street beef01:01:41 Terrance Gangsta on paying for funerals within the community01:02:20 Terrance Gangsta on "Smoking on Tooka" and if there was disrespect back in the day after murders01:02:52 Terrance Gangsta brings Mike on camera01:09:10 Terrance Gangsta on being a shot caller01:15:15 Terrance Gangsta on live with Queen France01:16:25 Terrance Gangsta DENOUNCES his "Gangsta" name, says he is a civilian
6/21/2023
1:34:39
Episode 274: Jaguar Wright Life Story Pt. 1 | #RealLyfeStreetStarz Exclusive Candid Interview
https://www.instagram.com/JaguarWright/
6/18/2023
1:32:48
Episode 273: Trucking Guru's Tribe of Millionaires talks DETAILED business ADVICE about the trucking industry!
From Ex-Con To $100 million "The Trucking Guru" on changing her misfortune into a literal FORTUNEhttps://youtu.be/V6SdZAvuPJYlinktr.ee/thetruckingguruhttp://www.instagram.com/thetruckingguruhttp://www.instagram.com/purehustle314http://www.instagram.com/crystalb03http://www.instagram.com/thetiffchanelhttp://www.instagram.com/brandon_teamttg00:00 RealLyfe intro00:16 Trucking Guru team intro01:45 Trucking Guru team explains black and gold shirts in her team02:30 Trucking Guru team on truck washing business11:54 Trucking Tribe explains how to join the tribe12:45 Trucking Tribe on dispatching and shipping loads14:15 Trucking Tribe on Kierra's sister getting her in the game15:10 Trucking Tribe on dispatching for men vs. women16:20 Trucking Tribe on Hold My Hand & Turnkey mentorships for owner/operators17:09 Trucking Tribe on how the Tribe functions and how they got success17:35 Trucking Tribe on transitioning from full time nursing to running a trucking business full time20:55 Trucking Tribe on taking a course when you already have experience in the trucking industry21:30 Trucking Tribe on how much it cost to buy a truck22:19 Trucking Tribe on how to get loads directly instead of using brokers, increasing business from 5 figures to 6 figures a year24:10 Trucking Tribe on supporting each other and minority women owned business25:25 Trucking Tribe on going in on a truck together with other people25:55 Trucking Tribe on getting a drop lot27:02 Trucking Tribe says you can google a lot about trucking22:30 Trucking Tribe on starting a trucking business when you have nothing, learning all the aspects of the business32:30 Trucking Tribe on learning from Kierra 33:00 Trucking Tribe on negativity from the internet 33:44 Trucking Tribe on Kierra's internet rants and haters34:55 Trucking Tribe on fans of Trucking Guru36:26 Trucking Tribe on if they get overwhelmed36:55 Trucking Tribe on multicultural and global trucking mentees38:30 Trucking Tribe on kicking people out of Trucking Tribe40:17 Trucking Tribe on being a millionaire and dating, loyalty41:33 Trucking Tribe answers if they would date a trucker42:30 Trucking Tribe on how to get into the business as a kid or with no money, discuss the cost of repairs47:05 Trucking Tribe on California laws against truckers48:10 Trucking Tribe on Tracy Morgan getting hit by a truck, tracking trucks49:25 Trucking Tribe on AI coming into the trucking industry50:50 Trucking Tribe on losing job over protecting their truck load53:13 Trucking Tribe on buying a program or investing in yourself, at any age54:16 Trucking Tribe on plastic surgery55:40 Trucking Tribe on really making her money and people doubting her56:27 Trucking Tribe on perfectionism 57:22 Trucking Tribe on having a passion for trucking58:00 Trucking Tribe on being real even after making millions58:27 Trucking Tribe answers if Kierra is going to stop cussing59:39 Trucking Tribe contact and close out
6/12/2023
1:03:55
Episode 272: Mobo Joe on being the GODFATHER of Gangsta Rap in New Orleans, Suing Glorilla, L.Mont Speaks+More
https://www.instagram.com/mobocamp90
6/9/2023
48:09
Episode 271: From CRIP to CEO: CRIPTonite on REAL Ferguson Unit Stories & Talks Crip to Crip to OG Percy
Purchase this shirt here: https://bit.ly/NeverChokeTeeswww.instagram.com/ceo_hockley/00:00 RealLyfe intro00:28 Criptonite intro & how he got his name02:05 Criptonite how he got into g4ngs 03:04 Criptonite on Boys n the Hood05:50 Criptonite on g4ngs changing over time, they were started by KIDS, calls out OG Percy07:35 Criptonite DEATH to the "OG"08:55 Criptonite says "OG" came from media, TV & didn't really think about it12:35 Criptonite on why gangsta culture seems so appealing to kids - doing "what you want when you want"13:53 Criptonite on Finesse2Tymes kid situation compares to Lil Wayne, destroying poverty18:16 Criptonite in Galvenston & growing up getting his name19:50 Criptonite on the incident that got him jammed up22:55 Criptonite g&ns give you a false sense of security20:45 Criptonite on poverty connection to v1olence - MLK had it wrong30:03 Criptonite on underage cr1mes & if life sentence should be applied to juveniles32:52 Criptonite says after you get your life sentence, they treat you like a product & you will be in there for LIFE prison industrial complex33:52 Criptonite on getting sentenced as a juvenile35:20 Criptonite on "glorifying" street life but also spreading awareness, book called Black Labor White Wealth38:20 Criptonite on giving back resources to his community41:40 Criptonite says the real community leaders are parents42:28 Criptonite on working on cotton fields - Eposes FERGUSON unit & for profit prison SL4VE LABOR49:15 Criptonite on corrections officers58:20 Criptonite says women mature faster than men58:53 Criptonite on the worst thing he saw in Ferguson Unit, natural selection & fight or flight1:00:35 Criptonite on Pastor P opinion men were meant to be slaves01:01:44 Criptonite says everyone gets tested in prison - if you win you gotta keep winning01:04:28 Criptonite on OG Percy01:05:53 Criptonite on the credit he does give OG Percy01:08:43 Criptonite says success is never getting caught01:13:15 Criptonite on telling stories on YouTube and making money01:14:45 Criptonite on Ferguson Unit stories getting told & says it is not deterring anyone from going to prison01:15:35 Criptonite on OG Percy "gift of gab" calls it "curse of gab"01:19:37 Criptonite on people going viral on YouTube & conforming to their character01:20:18 Criptonite on what OG Percy said that was incorrect01:24:24 Criptonite on rebranding as CEO Hockley01:27:40 Criptonite on international travel after being in prison, feeling of getting passport & says Beyonce is from Galveston01:32:55 Criptonite on maintaining after pulling a successful woman01:34:01 Criptonite on the transition of Prison to Paris & how to get there01:38:20 Criptonite on vending machine business for his son01:41:09 Criptonite close out