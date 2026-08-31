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MO3 Brother Co Gotti - Responds to Yella Bezzy in court, Mo3’s Trail Rain Water & MORE07/19/2026 | 1h 2 mins.MO3's brother Co Gotti steps up and speaks his truth — responding directly to Yella Bezzy in court and breaking down the latest developments in MO3's trial, including the Rain Water situation. This is raw, unfiltered street politics straight from the family.
The conversation opens with Co Gotti addressing what went down with Yella Bezzy in the courtroom (0:00), setting the tone for a heavy episode rooted in loyalty and accountability. The crew digs into the MO3 trial timeline and what Rain Water's role means for the case moving forward (12:00), before breaking down the street-level implications of how this whole situation has unfolded (22:00). Co Gotti also speaks on MO3's legacy and what justice really looks like from the family's perspective (34:00), and the guys chop it up on the broader culture of snitching, court politics, and loyalty in the streets (44:00). They close out with final thoughts on where the case goes from here and what Co Gotti wants the world to know (55:00).
Reallyfe Street Starz bringing you the conversations nobody else is having — straight from the source, no filter.
Whip The Rapper SPEAKS ON Rainwater Deal Gone Wrong & CJ LYING On Her Name + Port Arthur Origins07/17/2026 | 36 mins.Whip The Rapper pulls up to Reallyfe Street Starz straight from Port Arthur, Texas, dropping her full story — the come up, the industry politics, and why she had to go off on CJ with a diss track. The crew opens with Whip arriving in Atlanta for her Dro and Friends performance at 529 (0:00), before getting into her Port Arthur roots and how Lil Wayne — not Pimp C or UGK — was the artist that shaped her whole sound (6:45). She breaks down how she went from freestyling over dirty dishes with her siblings to finding the only studio in Port Arthur and never leaving (12:00). Then the conversation gets real when she tells the story of walking into Sauce Walker's beauty contest next door to a studio, winning $2,500 the day before her birthday, and collecting without breaking a sweat (18:30). She speaks on how Rainwater discovered her through the Scared record with Erica Banks and Be King, what the signing felt like, and why their visions clashed — he wanted pain music, she wasn't built for that (25:00). Whip then addresses CJ jumping out there with false allegations, how she dropped a diss track within hours, and why that's her first and last one (36:00). The crew also gets into the creep rankings in the music industry — photographers, promoters, managers — and how Whip navigates being an attractive female rapper while keeping it strictly business (47:00). She closes out revealing her new deal with Exotic Pop and what's next (55:30).
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About Reallyfe Street Starz Podcast
"Reallyfe Street Starz" is where the streets meet the spotlight. Every episode brings you raw, unfiltered stories from the legends who shaped the culture in cities across the world. From street hustlers to music icons, we dive deep into the lives of the people who lived it, showing you the real behind the headlines. We’re here to bring the untold stories of the streets to the big screen—authentic, uncut, and unforgettable. Get ready for a front-row seat to the life and times of the true street stars, only on Reallyfe Street Starz.Podcast website
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