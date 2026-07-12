Cass deep dives Heated Rivalry Season Two, laying out how the whole series might go across a six episode structure. If you can't wait for the new season to get updates on how Shane and Ilya are doing and where these episodes might take them, listen away! She takes the books (spoiler alert!) and lays out how Tough Guy, Common Goal, Role Model, and The Long Game can all weave together to make an incredible season. And of course, she adds all the updates for Bridgerton, Off Campus, Taylor Swift, and more!