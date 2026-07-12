Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsTV & FilmRational Romantics
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Rational Romantics
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Rational Romantics

Cass Morann
TV & FilmTV Reviews
Rational Romantics
Latest episode

68 episodes

  • Rational Romantics

    Ep 64 Re-Heated Rivalry, Ep 2: Olympians

    07/12/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Join Cass Morann and filmmaker Goldie Jones as they deep dive Heated Rivalry Ep 2: Olympians. Explore the swoony romance, powerful and complex storytelling, and nuanced depiction of trauma. From the unique intimacy of Shane and Ilya, aka "Jane" and "Lily," through texting to the layered interactions in Russia, there is so much to discuss. The utter masterpiece of this series continues, elevates, and devastates in every perfect way. This is an episode every Heated Rivalry fan needs to explore!
  • Rational Romantics

    Ep 63 Re-Heated Rivalry: Rookies, with Erin Cholakian

    07/05/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    Reheat the Rivalry that took the world by storm! Join Cass and "Heated Rivalry Comedy Show" creator Erin Cholakian as they deep dive the first episode of Heated Rivalry. If you are totally obsessed with this series and can't get enough, this is the perfect place to be. Cass and Erin dissect every head tilt, line of dialogue, and symbolic use of mirrors, that make this episode such a brilliant piece of storytelling. And of course, run off on tangents about pets, historical romance, and so much more!
  • Rational Romantics

    Ep 62 Heated Rivalry Season 2 Predictions

    05/31/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Cass deep dives Heated Rivalry Season Two, laying out how the whole series might go across a six episode structure. If you can't wait for the new season to get updates on how Shane and Ilya are doing and where these episodes might take them, listen away! She takes the books (spoiler alert!) and lays out how Tough Guy, Common Goal, Role Model, and The Long Game can all weave together to make an incredible season. And of course, she adds all the updates for Bridgerton, Off Campus, Taylor Swift, and more!
  • Rational Romantics

    Ep 61 Interview with Harrison from Heated Rivalry

    05/24/2026 | 28 mins.
    The musician behind the iconic cover of "All the Things She Said" on Heated Rivalry joins Cass on the podcast. He discusses all things HR, and the incredible changes that the show's popularity, and the place All the Things She Said has taken in the cultural zeitgeist, has made. And of course, teases some upcoming music and incredible shows that you won't want to miss!
  • Rational Romantics

    Ep 60 Off Campus Page to Screen

    05/17/2026 | 48 mins.
    Join Cass and Rebecca (@shades.of.rebecca) as they discuss the newest hit show to drop onto our screens, Off Campus! As two avid book readers, they discuss all the angles of this series. They compare it to the books and assess the changes, swoon over consent-first sexy scenes, and speculate about what's to come in Season 2! And of course, Cass gives an update on everything happening in the pop culture world, from Bridgerton to Taylor Swift to Fourth Wing and so much more!
More TV & Film podcasts
Trending TV & Film podcasts
About Rational Romantics
Heartfelt but Headstrong! Welcome to Rational Romantics, where the head and the heart collide. Join Cass and her guests as they deep dive your favorite romance media with fresh takes, witty banter, and analysis to make you swoon. A Bridgerton fan's haven, with some Heated Rivalry, Outlander, Taylor Swift, and romance novels sprinkled in.
Podcast website
TV & FilmTV Reviews

Listen to Rational Romantics, Watch What Crappens and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 10:07:18 PM
A company fromMADSACK