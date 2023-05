Part I: The Murder of Brittany Stykes with James Roday

Rabia Chaudry and Ellyn Marsh are joined today by James Roday to discuss Part I of their two-part series on the murder of Brittany Stykes. Anyone with information about The murder of Brittany Stykes is asked to contact Sgt Quinn Carlson at the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 937-378-4435, ext 126. If you have a question for Rabia and Ellyn leave them a voicemail at https://www.speakpipe.com/solvethecase or send them an email at [email protected] Give Rabia and Ellyn a follow on Instagram at @rabiaandellyn or on their personal pages, @rabiasquared2 and @ellynmarsh. And please give James a follow at @jamesroday on IG.