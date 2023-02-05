Everyone has a true crime story that they're obsessed with solving. Join true-crime experts, Rabia Chaudry and Ellyn Marsh, along with special celebrity guests ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 22
Part II: The Meredith Kercher Case and Wrongful Conviction Amanda Knox with Andy Richter
Rabia Chaudry and Ellyn Marsh are joined today by Andy Richter to discuss Part II of their two-part series on the Meredith Kercher case and wrongful conviction Amanda Knox with Andy Richter.
4/28/2023
1:02:12
Part I: The Meredith Kercher Case and Wrongful Conviction Amanda Knox with Andy Richter
Rabia Chaudry and Ellyn Marsh are joined today by Andy Richter to discuss Part I of their two-part series on the Meredith Kercher case and wrongful conviction Amanda Knox with Andy Richter .
4/27/2023
44:39
Part II: The Murder of Brittany Stykes with the Dodson Family
Rabia Chaudry and Ellyn Marsh are joined today by Brittany’s family, David, Mary and Emily Dodson to discuss Part II of their two-part series on The murder of Brittany Stykes.
Anyone with information about The murder of Brittany Stykes is asked to contact Sgt. Quinn Carlson at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 937-378-4435, ext 126.
4/14/2023
58:57
Part I: The Murder of Brittany Stykes with James Roday
Rabia Chaudry and Ellyn Marsh are joined today by James Roday to discuss Part I of their two-part series on the murder of Brittany Stykes.
Anyone with information about The murder of Brittany Stykes is asked to contact Sgt Quinn Carlson at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 937-378-4435, ext 126.
4/13/2023
1:23:21
Part II: The Murdaugh Trial with Mandy Matney
Rabia Chaudry and Ellyn Marsh are joined today by Mandy Matney to discuss Part II of their two-part series on The Murdaugh Trial.
