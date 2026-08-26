PsychoFarm Podcast is a deep dive into the intersection of psychiatry, psychopharmacology, and the evolving understanding of mental health. Hosted by 2 psychiatrists, the podcast explores complex topics such as diagnosing mood and personality disorders, the role of medications in treatment, and the challenges of psychiatric training.

Each episode breaks down the clinical insights and philosophical debates surrounding mental health care, providing both practitioners and curious listeners with thoughtful analysis, expert opinions, and practical advice. psychofarm.substack.com