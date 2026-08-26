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Psychofarm Podcast
Psychiatry, Skepticism, and Integration.
Latest episode
58 episodes
- Affective neuroscience in psychiatry may offer a better way to understand patients who do not fit neatly into DSM categories. Dr. White joins us to explain Jaak Panksepp’s seven primary emotional systems, the difference between affect and emotion, and how subcortical emotional arousal interacts with cortical regulation. We discuss anger, borderline personality disorder, cognitive decline, mindfulness, ACT, emotional blunting with SSRIs, and why some cases labeled treatment-resistant depression may need a better formulation rather than another medication. We also get into the neuroscience behind the model… from decortication and brain-stimulation studies to TMS… and ask what psychiatry loses when diagnosis comes before understanding affect.Dr. White’s Substack:
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit psychofarm.substack.com
The Psychology of Seinfeld: What’s Really Wrong With George, Kramer, Jerry & Elaine?08/19/2026 | 57 mins.We put the Seinfeld cast on the proverbial couch, not to slap diagnoses on fictional characters, but to show why personality formulation can tell us far more than a psychiatric label.
Is George a vulnerable narcissist, borderline, or something more complicated? Does Jerry’s obsession with cleanliness and order actually resemble OCD or an obsessive-compulsive personality style? Could Kramer meet criteria for antisocial personality disorder despite being charming, affectionate, and largely nonviolent? And is Elaine secretly the healthiest person in the group?
Along the way, we explore flanderization, narcissism, borderline personality organization, obsessive-compulsive personality traits, psychopathy versus antisocial personality disorder, gambling disorder, and the DSM-5 Alternative Model for Personality Disorders.
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit psychofarm.substack.com
- In this episode, the hosts rank the behavioral and medication strategies they use for sleep problems in psychiatric practice, starting with strict wake times, CBT-I, sleep hygiene, exercise, and treating the underlying disorder. They compare doxepin, trazodone, mirtazapine, hydroxyzine, melatonin, gabapentin, benzodiazepines, Z-drugs, antipsychotics, and other options, with attention to sleep onset, sleep maintenance, side effects, dependence, sleep architecture, and comorbid conditions. The conversation also covers caffeine and stimulant timing, alcohol and cannabis, primary sleep disorders, and why diagnosis should guide insomnia treatment before medication choice.
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit psychofarm.substack.com
- Mood stabilizers for bipolar disorder can be confusing because lithium, lamotrigine, Depakote, carbamazepine, and oxcarbazepine have very different strengths, risks, and clinical roles. In this episode, two psychiatrists break down how they think about maintenance treatment, lithium dosing and monitoring, common side effects, lab levels, toxicity counseling, and medication interactions. They also compare Depakote for mania, lamotrigine for bipolar depression, carbamazepine’s interaction burden, and the potential role of oxcarbazepine. Along the way, they discuss combination treatment, diagnostic uncertainty, pregnancy and fertility considerations, rash counseling, and why effective bipolar care requires focusing on long-term episode prevention rather than the symptom of the day.
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit psychofarm.substack.com
Dr. Jim Phelps’ Bipolar Treatment Tier List: Lessons from 30+ Years in Psychiatry07/23/2026 | 1h 12 mins.Bipolar disorder treatment is put to the test in this clinically grounded tier list with psychiatrist Jim Phelps. He and Dr. Malzberg rank low-dose lithium, lamotrigine, social rhythm therapy, dark therapy, dawn simulators, antidepressants, carbamazepine, supplements, ketogenic diet, mood tracking, and group psychoeducation. Along the way, they discuss why sleep and circadian rhythm belong in the mood stabilizer conversation, how antidepressants may worsen cycling or mixed states, and why the long-term goal is not simply treating the mood of the day. The episode also explores practical adherence, bipolar comorbidity, passive sleep tracking, and underused nonmedication approaches.
Dr. Phelps’ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@psycheducation
This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit psychofarm.substack.com
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About Psychofarm Podcast
PsychoFarm Podcast is a deep dive into the intersection of psychiatry, psychopharmacology, and the evolving understanding of mental health. Hosted by 2 psychiatrists, the podcast explores complex topics such as diagnosing mood and personality disorders, the role of medications in treatment, and the challenges of psychiatric training. Each episode breaks down the clinical insights and philosophical debates surrounding mental health care, providing both practitioners and curious listeners with thoughtful analysis, expert opinions, and practical advice. psychofarm.substack.comPodcast website
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