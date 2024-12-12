Orthorexia: When Healthy Eating Becomes Unhealthy

YDS is supported by ⁠Microcosm Coaching. In this episode, Kylee and Zoë dive into the evolving conversation around Orthorexia—a term for an unhealthy obsession with healthy eating. We explore the impact of societal norms, social media, and misinformation on people's relationship with food, particularly athletes. As more people seek to "clean up" their diets, we’re seeing how rigid rules and an obsession with food purity can disrupt lives. We’ll unpack how Orthorexia isn't officially recognized in the DSM but still significantly impacts mental and physical health, drawing from professional insights and research. We also chat through how athletes and active folks can work towards a more balanced approach to nutrition, and avoid the pitfalls of over-restriction. References Conviser JH, Fisher SD, McColley SA. Are children with chronic illnesses requiring dietary therapy at risk for disordered eating or eating disorders? A systematic review. Int J Eat Disord. 2018; 51: 187–213. https://doi.org/10.1002/eat.22831 Scheiber R, Diehl S, Karmasin M. Socio-cultural power of social media on orthorexia nervosa: An empirical investigation on the mediating role of thin-ideal and muscular internalization, appearance comparison, and body dissatisfaction. Appetite. 2023 Jun 1;185:106522. doi: 10.1016/j.appet.2023.106522. Epub 2023 Mar 8. PMID: 36893917. Turner PG, Lefevre CE. Instagram use is linked to increased symptoms of orthorexia nervosa. Eat Weight Disord. 2017 Jun;22(2):277-284. doi: 10.1007/s40519-017-0364-2. Epub 2017 Mar 1. PMID: 28251592; PMCID: PMC5440477. Lakritz C, Tournayre L, Ouellet M, Iceta S, Duriez P, Masetti V, Lafraire J. Sinful Foods: Measuring Implicit Associations Between Food Categories and Moral Attributes in Anorexic, Orthorexic, and Healthy Subjects. Front Nutr. 2022 Jun 13;9:884003. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2022.884003. PMID: 35769379; PMCID: PMC9234570. Mai Adnan Abdullah, Huda Mustafa Al Hourani, Buthaina Alkhatib, Prevalence of orthorexia nervosa among nutrition students and nutritionists: Pilot study, Clinical Nutrition ESPEN, Volume 40, 2020, Pages 144-148, ISSN 2405-4577, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clnesp.2020.09.175. (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405457720303624) Koven NS, Abry AW. The clinical basis of orthorexia nervosa: emerging perspectives. Neuropsychiatr Dis Treat. 2015 Feb 18;11:385-94. doi: 10.2147/NDT.S61665. PMID: 25733839; PMCID: PMC4340368. Michaela J. Barnett, Weston R. Dripps, Kerstin K. Blomquist, Organivore or organorexic? Examining the relationship between alternative food network engagement, disordered eating, and special diets, Appetite, Volume 105, 2016, Pages 713-720, ISSN 0195-6663, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.appet.2016.07.008. Niedzielski A, Kaźmierczak-Wojtaś N. Prevalence of Orthorexia Nervosa and Its Diagnostic Tools—A Literature Review. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. 2021; 18(10):5488. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph18105488 Foyster M, Sultan N, Tonkovic M, Govus A, Burton-Murray H, Tuck CJ, Biesiekierski JR. Assessing the presence and motivations of orthorexia nervosa among athletes and adults with eating disorders: a cross-sectional study. Eat Weight Disord. 2023 Dec 9;28(1):101. doi: 10.1007/s40519-023-01631-7. PMID: 38070009; PMCID: PMC10710386. Foyster M, Sultan N, Tonkovic M, Govus A, Burton-Murray H, Tuck CJ, Biesiekierski JR. Assessing the presence and motivations of orthorexia nervosa among athletes and adults with eating disorders: a cross-sectional study. Eat Weight Disord. 2023 Dec 9;28(1):101. doi: 10.1007/s40519-023-01631-7. PMID: 38070009; PMCID: PMC10710386. Hafstad, S.M., Bauer, J., Harris, A. et al. The prevalence of orthorexia in exercising populations: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Eat Disord 11, 15 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1186/s40337-023-00739-6