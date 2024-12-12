Powered by RND
Your Diet Sucks

Zoë Rom
Your Diet Sucks is a podcast about how we can unf*ck food.
  • Are Superfoods Super?
    Ask Kylee and Zoë Anything! We're looking for listener questions for an "Ask Us Anything" episode in the New Year! Follow us on the 'gram. In this episode, Kylee and Zoë dive unpack the history of superfoods and why the term might have more to do with marketing than science (spoiler alert, I guess?). We debunk some popular superfood myths and examine the downsides of being hyper-reliant on any one food or ingredient when it comes to maximizing health and performance. Then, we walk through the foods with a strong base of evidence for improving athlete performance and adaptations. Plus, some spicy takes about bananas. Checkmate, atheists!
    --------  
    1:11:38
  • Biohacking: Breakthrough or Bro Science?
    Kylee and Zoë dive deep into the culture and science of biohacking, from cold plunges to Bulletproof coffee to see why we're all obsessed with the idea that "one weird trick" can have huge results. We unpack where the idea of biohacking came from, and how it has become a major factor in many athletes, especially men's diets. We'll look at some studies that show how the trend is feeding into many men's disordered relationships with food, and ask the question: is biohacking just another way for dudes to mask disordered eating under pseudoscience?
    --------  
    52:15
  • Data & The Obsession With Optimization
    Take Our Audience Survey! This podcast is supported by Microcosm Coaching and Fly Nutrition.  Does tracking your sleep, steps, and nutrition actually make you healthier? In this episode of Your Diet Sucks, Kylee and Zoë dive into the research on when activity trackers help and when they might hurt your health. Whether it's orthosomnia or jogging laps around the parking lot, we examine how the quest for optimization can undermine your well-being and how obsessively tracking your metrics and stats can actually lead to worse health outcomes - and even bad sex?!?
    --------  
    1:04:49
  • The Dangers of Social Media and Influencers
    YDS is supported by Microcosm Coaching and Fly Nutrition. How influential are influencers, anyway? Studies show that the folks we interact with (or don’t!) virtually on social media can have a real impact on our mental and even physical health.  From ancient Roman gladiators shilling olive oil and wine to today’s #fitspo influencers shilling supplements and diet hacks, everyone has the capacity to be influenced. In this episode of Your Diet Sucks, Kylee and Zoë unpack why misinformation spreads so quickly online, who is the most susceptible to influence - and the potential harms that mindless scrolling through idealized and heavily doctored images can have on athletes. References National Research Council (US); Institute of Medicine (US); Woolf SH, Aron L, editors. U.S. Health in International Perspective: Shorter Lives, Poorer Health. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2013. 4, Public Health and Medical Care Systems. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK154484/ Suciu, P. (2024, June 3). History of influencer marketing predates social media by centuries – but is there enough transparency in the 21st century?. Forbes. https://www.forbes.com/sites/petersuciu/2020/12/07/history-of-influencer-marketing-predates-social-media-by-centuries--but-is-there-enough-transparency-in-the-21st-century/  Ivanka Prichard, Eliza Kavanagh, Kate E. Mulgrew, Megan S.C. Lim, Marika Tiggemann, The effect of Instagram #fitspiration images on young women’s mood, body image, and exercise behaviour, Body Image, Volume 33, 2020, Pages 1-6, ISSN 1740-1445, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bodyim.2020.02.002. (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1740144519302578) Lup K, Trub L, Rosenthal L. Instagram #instasad?: exploring associations among instagram use, depressive symptoms, negative social comparison, and strangers followed. Cyberpsychol Behav Soc Netw. 2015 May;18(5):247-52. doi: 10.1089/cyber.2014.0560. PMID: 25965859. Pilgrim, K., Bohnet-Joschko, S. Selling health and happiness how influencers communicate on Instagram about dieting and exercise: mixed methods research. BMC Public Health 19, 1054 (2019). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-019-7387-8 Yu Wu, Jane Harford, Jasmine Petersen, Ivanka Prichard, “Eat clean, train mean, get lean”: Body image and health behaviours of women who engage with fitspiration and clean eating imagery on Instagram, Body Image, Volume 42, 2022, Pages 25-31,ISSN 1740-1445, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bodyim.2022.05.003. (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1740144522000821) Langin, K. (2018, March 8). Fake news spreads faster than true news on Twitter—thanks to people, not bots | science | AAAS. Science.org. https://www.science.org/content/article/fake-news-spreads-faster-true-news-twitter-thanks-people-not-bots  Tagliaferro, L. (2024, March 5). 50+ essential fitness statistics, facts and trends (2024). Future Fit. https://www.futurefit.co.uk/blog/fitness-statistics/#:~:text=Instagram%20and%20YouTube%20are%20among,326%2C863%20and%20on%20Instagram%20232%2C502. 
    --------  
    57:35
  • Orthorexia: When Healthy Eating Becomes Unhealthy
    YDS is supported by ⁠Microcosm Coaching. In this episode, Kylee and Zoë dive into the evolving conversation around Orthorexia—a term for an unhealthy obsession with healthy eating. We explore the impact of societal norms, social media, and misinformation on people's relationship with food, particularly athletes. As more people seek to "clean up" their diets, we’re seeing how rigid rules and an obsession with food purity can disrupt lives. We’ll unpack how Orthorexia isn't officially recognized in the DSM but still significantly impacts mental and physical health, drawing from professional insights and research. We also chat through how athletes and active folks can work towards a more balanced approach to nutrition, and avoid the pitfalls of over-restriction.  References Conviser JH, Fisher SD, McColley SA. Are children with chronic illnesses requiring dietary therapy at risk for disordered eating or eating disorders? A systematic review. Int J Eat Disord. 2018; 51: 187–213. https://doi.org/10.1002/eat.22831 Scheiber R, Diehl S, Karmasin M. Socio-cultural power of social media on orthorexia nervosa: An empirical investigation on the mediating role of thin-ideal and muscular internalization, appearance comparison, and body dissatisfaction. Appetite. 2023 Jun 1;185:106522. doi: 10.1016/j.appet.2023.106522. Epub 2023 Mar 8. PMID: 36893917. Turner PG, Lefevre CE. Instagram use is linked to increased symptoms of orthorexia nervosa. Eat Weight Disord. 2017 Jun;22(2):277-284. doi: 10.1007/s40519-017-0364-2. Epub 2017 Mar 1. PMID: 28251592; PMCID: PMC5440477. Lakritz C, Tournayre L, Ouellet M, Iceta S, Duriez P, Masetti V, Lafraire J. Sinful Foods: Measuring Implicit Associations Between Food Categories and Moral Attributes in Anorexic, Orthorexic, and Healthy Subjects. Front Nutr. 2022 Jun 13;9:884003. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2022.884003. PMID: 35769379; PMCID: PMC9234570. Mai Adnan Abdullah, Huda Mustafa Al Hourani, Buthaina Alkhatib, Prevalence of orthorexia nervosa among nutrition students and nutritionists: Pilot study, Clinical Nutrition ESPEN, Volume 40, 2020, Pages 144-148, ISSN 2405-4577, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clnesp.2020.09.175. (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405457720303624) Koven NS, Abry AW. The clinical basis of orthorexia nervosa: emerging perspectives. Neuropsychiatr Dis Treat. 2015 Feb 18;11:385-94. doi: 10.2147/NDT.S61665. PMID: 25733839; PMCID: PMC4340368. Michaela J. Barnett, Weston R. Dripps, Kerstin K. Blomquist, Organivore or organorexic? Examining the relationship between alternative food network engagement, disordered eating, and special diets, Appetite, Volume 105, 2016, Pages 713-720, ISSN 0195-6663, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.appet.2016.07.008. Niedzielski A, Kaźmierczak-Wojtaś N. Prevalence of Orthorexia Nervosa and Its Diagnostic Tools—A Literature Review. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. 2021; 18(10):5488. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph18105488 Foyster M, Sultan N, Tonkovic M, Govus A, Burton-Murray H, Tuck CJ, Biesiekierski JR. Assessing the presence and motivations of orthorexia nervosa among athletes and adults with eating disorders: a cross-sectional study. Eat Weight Disord. 2023 Dec 9;28(1):101. doi: 10.1007/s40519-023-01631-7. PMID: 38070009; PMCID: PMC10710386. Foyster M, Sultan N, Tonkovic M, Govus A, Burton-Murray H, Tuck CJ, Biesiekierski JR. Assessing the presence and motivations of orthorexia nervosa among athletes and adults with eating disorders: a cross-sectional study. Eat Weight Disord. 2023 Dec 9;28(1):101. doi: 10.1007/s40519-023-01631-7. PMID: 38070009; PMCID: PMC10710386. Hafstad, S.M., Bauer, J., Harris, A. et al. The prevalence of orthorexia in exercising populations: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Eat Disord 11, 15 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1186/s40337-023-00739-6
    --------  
    1:05:20

Your Diet Sucks

Your Diet Sucks is a podcast about how we can unf*ck food.
