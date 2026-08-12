For years, artificial intelligence safety research has focused on accidental risks and unintended consequences. But what if AI models were demonstrating risks that weren’t accidental at all? What if the AI agents were being deliberately deceptive? This sounds like science fiction, but it’s not. To avoid being shut off, some AI models have lied, manipulated information, tried to replicate themselves, and even threatened blackmail. In this episode, Niki Iliadis, an AI governance expert at the Future Society, shares the growing evidence of alarming AI incidents that signal the need for enforceable red lines to prevent catastrophic and existential outcomes. Then, our featured host, former Irish President Mary Robinson, speaks with a leading AI-safety researcher, professor Stuart Russell, about which AI risks, misuses, and behaviors are too dangerous not to ban internationally. ProHuman: Governing the Global AI Revolution is a co-production of Foreign Policy and the Future of Life Institute. Mary Robinson, and all of our featured hosts, is a member of the Elders. Stuart Russell directs the Center for Human-Compatible AI and co-directs the Kavli Center for Ethics, Science, and the Public. For more from the Future of Life Institute (FLI), click here. For FLI’s AI treaty builder, click here. And for the latest from Foreign Policy, click ⁠⁠here⁠.

Most global industries, including civil aviation, maritime transport, and agriculture, adhere to international safety standards. These standards and the behind-the-scenes organizations that set them are what make it safe for us to fly in an airplane, for example, or eat an apple. When it comes to artificial intelligence, however, there is no global standard-setting organization to ensure that AI is deployed safely and used responsibly. In this episode, Chloé Touzet, the policy lead for Safer AI, explains why clear international safety standards help businesses succeed while keeping the rest of us safe. Then, our featured host, former Colombian President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Juan Manuel Santos, speaks with David Song about the need for international AI safety standards, including what progress has already been made and what gaps still remain. ProHuman: Governing the Global AI Revolution is a co-production of Foreign Policy and the Future of Life Institute. Juan Manuel Santos, as well as all of our featured hosts, is a member of the Elders. David Song is a senior researcher at the Korea AI Safety Institute, which is part of the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute. For more from the Future of Life Institute (FLI), click here. For FLI’s AI treaty builder, click here. And for the latest from Foreign Policy, click ⁠⁠here⁠.

Competition between the United States and China is fierce, but if we continue to see the artificial intelligence revolution as a race between two superpowers, then we’re putting humanity at risk. Cooperation is key to positive outcomes. With international government coordination, we can build trustworthy AI that protects nations’ sovereignty and their people. In this episode, Inbar Bobrovsky, the CEO of U.K.-based charity Technology Strategy Roleplay, explains why AI-future simulations can help policymakers and industry leaders make decisions about AI development that could lead to better outcomes for humanity. Then, our featured host, former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, speaks with LawZero CEO Sam Ramadori about how governments can cooperate to build trustworthy AI that protects their sovereignty and their people. ProHuman: Governing the Global AI Revolution is a co-production of Foreign Policy and the Future of Life Institute. Helen Clark, as well as all of our featured hosts, is a member of the Elders. LawZero is a nonprofit startup developing technical solutions for highly capable, safe-by-design AI systems. To watch the 2026 World Economic Forum’s panel discussion, “The Day After AGI,” between Demis Hassabis and Dario Amodei, moderated by Zanny Minton Beddoes, click here. The wargame “Intelligence Rising” was recently the subject of a feature documentary, initiated and funded by Marc Warner of Faculty.ai, directed by Elena Andreicheva, and developed by wargaming experts i3gen. The wargame was based on the Intelligence Rising roleplay exercise, which has been iteratively developed by Technology Strategy Roleplay since 2019. A paper summarising insights from facilitating 43 Intelligence Rising exercises was written by Ross Gruetzemacher, Shahar Avin, James Fox, and Alexander K. Saeri. To read it, click here. For more from the Future of Life Institute (FLI), click here. For FLI’s AI treaty builder, click here. And for the latest from Foreign Policy, click ⁠⁠here⁠.

The artificial intelligence boom has already created extraordinary wealth and minted a new generation of billionaires. However, there are currently no mechanisms in place for AI’s massive profits to trickle down to the rest of us, even as it wouldn’t exist without our data or human labor. Some people and places are especially vulnerable. In this episode, Yolanda Lannquist, the global AI governance lead at Windfall Trust, explains why developing countries in Africa are at risk of missing out on the potential benefits of AI. Then, our featured host, veteran Jordanian diplomat Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein speaks with Brazil’s tech ambassador, Eugenio Garcia, about how AI’s benefits can and should be spread equitably across the globe. ProHuman: Governing the Global AI Revolution is a co-production of Foreign Policy and the Future of Life Institute. Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein and all of our featured hosts are members of The Elders. Windfall Trust is a policy-focused nonprofit working to shape a future where AI benefits all of humanity. To read its policy snapshot on benefit-sharing, click here. To read the key findings from the March 2026 Global Dialogues Survey, click here. To watch Pope Leo XIV introduce his encyclical letter, Magnifica Humanitas, click here. To read about the AI boom billionaires in Bloomberg, click here. To watch Pumza Fihlani’s reporting on AI from South Africa for BBC News, click here. To watch the 60 Minutes episode, “Humans in the Loop,” click here. For more from the Future of Life Institute (FLI), click here. For FLI’s AI treaty builder, click here. And for the latest from Foreign Policy, click ⁠⁠here⁠.

Right now, we’re all living through a grand experiment. The rise of artificial intelligence promises to profoundly impact humanity. While conversations about AI are often focused on technical issues, this transformative technology will shape all aspects of society. The question facing world leaders has been asked before: How do we govern a technology powerful enough to threaten civilization itself? In this episode, Beatrice Fihn, the director of Lex International and a senior fellow at the U.N.’s Institute for Disarmament Research, explains why nuclear technology can be a useful analogy for artificial intelligence. Then, our featured host, former Irish President Mary Robinson, speaks with global governance expert Julia Morse about the landscape of international institutions that address global AI governance and what new ways of thinking may be on the horizon. ProHuman: Governing the Global AI Revolution is a co-production of Foreign Policy and the Future of Life Institute. Mary Robinson and all of our featured hosts are members of The Elders. Julia Morse founded the Politics of AI Governance Lab at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Beatrice Fihn was the executive director of ICAN, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, when the organization was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017. To watch Fihn’s acceptance speech, click here. For more from the Future of Life Institute (FLI), click here. For FLI’s AI treaty builder, click here. And for the latest from Foreign Policy, click ⁠⁠here⁠.

About ProHuman: Governing the Global AI Revolution

About ProHuman: Governing the Global AI Revolution

About ProHuman: Governing the Global AI Revolution