Barbie’s dreamhouse isn’t just pink, it could be green, too.Imagine a world where clean energy powers everything, from electric cars to entire cities. That future isn’t as far away as it seems, and Accelera by Cummins is leading the charge.In this episode, Kim and Kat explain how hydrogen, electrolyzers, and next-gen batteries are reshaping how we think about energy. They explore the biggest challenges in moving toward zero emissions and how Accelera’s connection to Cummins gives it an edge in building a cleaner, more reliable future.In this episode, you’ll learn:How hydrogen and battery technology are driving clean energyWhy infrastructure and policy are key to accelerating changeThe role Accelera plays in shaping the future of sustainable powerAdditional Resources:Cummins launches Accelera to advance the transition of zero-emissions future What is a fuel cell?What is an electrolyzer and what is it used for?Accelera demonstrates the future of clean hydrogen technology with record breaking journey cummins.com/podcastDive into the conversation:(00:31) Imagining a green future with Accelera by Cummins(01:30) The frontier of power technology(01:40) Accelera’s zero emissions efforts(02:33) Emerging technologies and their appeal(06:04) Challenges in adapting to sustainable technologies(06:48) OEM's role in technology adoption(07:28) The cycle of technology, policy, and societal readiness(07:48) Importance of coordination in energy transition(10:24) Cummins' vision for powering a prosperous world(10:48) Takeaways
The truth behind the cloud
The cloud isn’t floating in the sky. It’s a massive network of data centers storing and processing everything we do online. From streaming music to running AI, it all relies on an unseen infrastructure powered by enormous amounts of energy.In this episode, Alijah and Kim uncover the reality of the cloud. They explore how data centers operate, why backup power is critical, and the role Cummins plays in keeping digital life seamless even when the grid goes down.In this episode, you’ll learn:The hidden infrastructure behind “the cloud”How AI is reshaping the power demands of data centersWhy uninterrupted energy is crucial to keeping the digital world onlineAdditional ResourcesTech giant Naver’s new world-class hyperscale data center selected Cummins to provide critical backup powerCummins data center experts keep your confidence onWhy data centers are thinking differently about energy cummins.com/podcastDive into the conversation:(00:00) Introductions(00:31) Understanding the Cloud (00:55) The Role of Data Centers (01:57) Description and Location of Data Centers (03:04) Components and Structure of Data Centers (04:39) Cummins’ Role in Powering Data Centers (04:51) Who Relies on Data Centers (06:49) Impact of AI on Data Center Demand (08:16) The Power Behind Seamless Technology (09:27) Takeaways
The real driving force behind trucking
The food we buy, the goods we use, the products we rely on, none of it just appears. Behind every shipment, every truck on the road, and every delivery is a network of people making it happen.In this episode, Kim chats with Sydney to talk about the human side of trucking. They explore how truck drivers, engineers, and logistics experts work together to keep the world moving, why sustainability and reliability matter in the industry, and the role Cummins plays in powering everything from big rigs to street sweepers.In this episode, you’ll learn:How Cummins engines power the trucks that move our worldWhy trucking is about more than just machinery How organizations like Women in Trucking are shaping the future of the industryArticlesThe future of commercial transportationSteering success: Cummins named Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation Knight Transportation, Cummins and Clean Energy demonstrate potential of ultra-low carbon fuel through Cummins X15N Natural Gas powertrains in Californiacummins.com/podcastDive into the conversation:(00:31) Introductions(01:03) Sydney’s journey into the trucking industry (02:09) Welcoming atmosphere in the trucking industry (03:32) The grocery supply chain ecosystem (04:05) Cummins’ role in transporting goods (05:42) Identifying Cummins-powered trucks (06:39) Factors influencing companies to choose Cummins (07:53) Cummins in various vehicle applications (08:32) Innovating the X15 product (09:45) The journey of goods to supermarkets (12:11) The human aspect in trucking and logistics (13:23) Reliability of Cummins-powered trucks (14:39) Recognizing people behind machinery (16:01) Women in Trucking and career advancement for women
The real MVP of sports
When the game is on the line, every second counts. But what happens when the lights go out? From towering scoreboards to seamless mobile payments, power is the unsung hero of every stadium experience. Without it, the action stops, and the fan experience crumbles.In this episode, Kim and Alijah break down the role of power in live sports. They explore how massive venues stay operational, why energy failures can cost millions, and how innovations like microgrids are changing the game. Plus, they discuss the technology that ensures fans never miss a moment—on or off the field.In this episode, you’ll learn:The unseen power infrastructure that keeps stadiums runningHow power failures impact sports beyond the game itselfWhy microgrids are becoming a go-to energy solution for major eventsAdditional ResourcesCummins generates power for big time sports stadiumsWrigley Field depends on Cummins for power protectionWhat is a microgrid and how does it work?cummins.com/podcastDive into the conversation:(00:31) Importance of power in sports(02:02) The role of power in sporting events(03:02) Example of Super Bowl 47 power outage(04:01) Power needs for large-scale events(04:43) Explanation of microgrids(05:05) Difference between microgrids and generator sets(05:33) Cummins' role in powering sports(05:53) Takeaways
The hidden power of live events
Concerts are all about the music, the energy, and the experience. But what about everything that makes the show possible? From tour buses to massive stage setups, there’s an entire unseen world behind live events.In this episode, Kim and Drew explore how concerts are powered in ways most people never notice. From engines moving artists and equipment to generators keeping the lights and sound alive, they uncover the surprising role Cummins plays in making unforgettable experiences happen.In this episode, you’ll learn:How Cummins engines keep concerts moving, from the road to the stageThe surprising ways Cummins powers stadiums, landmarks, and live eventsWhy working at Cummins changes how you see the world around youAdditional ResourcesRising to the challenge: Cummins 2027 X15™Steering success: Cummins named Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation Seven things you may not know that Cummins powerscummins.com/podcastDive into the conversation:(00:31) Imagining the concert experience(01:02) Introductions(01:11) Drew’s transition from news to Cummins(02:10) Cummins' role in making concerts happen(03:31) Cummins engines in tour buses and trucks(05:19) Power behind landmarks and venues(06:07) Tailgating and brand loyalty for Cummins(07:45) Cummins engines' reliability and longevity(09:00) Concert experiences and power outages(10:16) The impact of Cummins on nationwide infrastructure(11:29) Takeaways
