The real driving force behind trucking

The food we buy, the goods we use, the products we rely on, none of it just appears. Behind every shipment, every truck on the road, and every delivery is a network of people making it happen.In this episode, Kim chats with Sydney to talk about the human side of trucking. They explore how truck drivers, engineers, and logistics experts work together to keep the world moving, why sustainability and reliability matter in the industry, and the role Cummins plays in powering everything from big rigs to street sweepers.In this episode, you’ll learn:How Cummins engines power the trucks that move our worldWhy trucking is about more than just machinery How organizations like Women in Trucking are shaping the future of the industryArticlesThe future of commercial transportationSteering success: Cummins named Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation Knight Transportation, Cummins and Clean Energy demonstrate potential of ultra-low carbon fuel through Cummins X15N Natural Gas powertrains in Californiacummins.com/podcastDive into the conversation:(00:31) Introductions(01:03) Sydney’s journey into the trucking industry (02:09) Welcoming atmosphere in the trucking industry (03:32) The grocery supply chain ecosystem (04:05) Cummins’ role in transporting goods (05:42) Identifying Cummins-powered trucks (06:39) Factors influencing companies to choose Cummins (07:53) Cummins in various vehicle applications (08:32) Innovating the X15 product (09:45) The journey of goods to supermarkets (12:11) The human aspect in trucking and logistics (13:23) Reliability of Cummins-powered trucks (14:39) Recognizing people behind machinery (16:01) Women in Trucking and career advancement for women