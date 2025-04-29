Powered by RND
Poultry Keepers Podcast

Rip Stalvey, John Gunterman, and Mandelyn Royal
  • Selecting Dual-Purpose Chickens, Hands-On Traits That Matter For Meat and Eggs- Part 2
    Discover the art and science behind selecting and breeding true dual-purpose chickens in Part 2 of our series! Join us as we dive deep into evaluating carcass quality, balancing body structure for meat and egg production, and how nutrition and genetics both shape your flock’s success. Learn firsthand from real breeders’ experiences, feeding trials, and practical selection methods to create resilient, productive birds. Whether you’re a homesteader, breeder, or serious poultry enthusiast, this episode is packed with real-world knowledge you can apply today!Subscribe for more poultry breeding education, feed strategies, and sustainable flock management tips!#DualPurposeChickens #PoultryBreeding #HeritageChickens #BackyardChickens #AmericanBresse #MaransChickens #ChickenNutrition #SustainableFarming #HomesteadPoultry #ChickenMeatProduction #SmallFlockBreeding #PoultryEducationYou can email us at - [email protected] our Facebook Groups:Poultry Keepers Podcast - https://www.facebook.com/groups/907679597724837Poultry Keepers 360 - - https://www.facebook.com/groups/354973752688125Poultry Breeders Nutrition - https://www.facebook.com/groups/4908798409211973Check out the Poultry Kepers Podcast YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/@PoultryKeepersPodcast/featured
    27:24
  • Selecting Dual Purpose Chickens: Hands-On Traits That Matter for Meat and Eggs (Part 1)
    In this information-packed episode of the Poultry Keepers Podcast, we dive deep into how to evaluate and select true dual-purpose poultry breeds for both meat and egg production. Join Rip, Jeff, Carey, and Mandelyn as they discuss hands-on selection techniques, key body traits, breed standards, carcass evaluation, and how to use real production data to make better breeding decisions.Whether you’re breeding American Bresse, Rhode Island Reds, or other traditional dual-purpose breeds, this episode will help you understand what to look for in males and females at different ages, how to balance traits, and why the best breeders also process and eat their own birds.Don’t miss this honest, experience-based conversation on making meaningful progress in your flock by focusing on structure, productivity, and purpose, not just appearance. This is Part 1 of a 2-part series. Be sure to catch Part 2 next week!You can email us at - [email protected] our Facebook Groups:Poultry Keepers Podcast - https://www.facebook.com/groups/907679597724837Poultry Keepers 360 - - https://www.facebook.com/groups/354973752688125Poultry Breeders Nutrition - https://www.facebook.com/groups/4908798409211973Check out the Poultry Kepers Podcast YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/@PoultryKeepersPodcast/featured
    27:00
  • Spring Fever Is Real - Part 2
    In Part 2 of “Spring Fever Is Real,” the Poultry Keepers Podcast team dives deep into the realities of spring chick season, feed shortages, overstocked coops, and the consequences of poor planning. Hosts Rip Stalvey, Mandelyn Royal, and John Gunterman share personal insights on how chicken math can spiral out of control and offer real-world advice on incubator capacity, grow-out planning, feed availability, and breeder burnout. Whether you're new to poultry or rethinking your hatching goals, this episode is filled with practical wisdom to help you raise strong, sustainable flocks without losing your sanity—or your space.Join the conversation, share your own chicken math story, and don't forget to subscribe for weekly poultry knowledge!#PoultryKeepersPodcast #ChickenMath #SpringChickSeason #BackyardPoultry #IncubatorPlanning #HatchingTips #FlockManagement #PoultryBreeding #SmallFlockCare #ChickenBreederAdvice #HomesteadChickens #PoultryPodcastYou can email us at - [email protected] our Facebook Groups:Poultry Keepers Podcast - https://www.facebook.com/groups/907679597724837Poultry Keepers 360 - - https://www.facebook.com/groups/354973752688125Poultry Breeders Nutrition - https://www.facebook.com/groups/4908798409211973Check out the Poultry Kepers Podcast YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/@PoultryKeepersPodcast/featured
    23:50
  • Spring Fever Is Real -Part 1
    It’s chick season—and that springtime excitement is real. But before you load up your brooder or place another hatchery order, let’s take a moment to think it through.In this episode of the Poultry Keepers Podcast, we’re tackling the realities of chicken math, impulse hatching, and what happens when enthusiasm outpaces preparation. Whether you’re new to poultry keeping or heading into your 10th spring with birds, this discussion will help you plan smarter and avoid common seasonal mistakes.You’ll Hear About:Why spring brings the urge to hatch (and how to manage it)The unexpected costs and consequences of overcrowdingHow to evaluate your true goals for hatching or buying chicksBalancing excitement with sustainability in your flockA look at what happens when we let chick fever take the wheelThis is part one of a two-part seasonal conversation designed to help you hatch with intention and keep your flock—and your sanity—in check.#SpringChickSeason #BackyardChickens #ChickenMath #PoultryPlanning #HatchingChicks  #SustainableFlock #PoultryPodcast #ResponsibleHatching #FlockManagement  #ChickBrooderTips #EggToHen #HatchSmart #PoultryKeepers360 #PoultryEducation #FlockGoalsYou can email us at - [email protected] our Facebook Groups:Poultry Keepers Podcast - https://www.facebook.com/groups/907679597724837Poultry Keepers 360 - - https://www.facebook.com/groups/354973752688125Poultry Breeders Nutrition - https://www.facebook.com/groups/4908798409211973Check out the Poultry Kepers Podcast YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/@PoultryKeepersPodcast/featured
    22:42
  • Practical Poultry Genetics-Part 2
    In this episode of the Poultry Keepers podcast, hosts Mandelyn, John, and Rip discuss the importance of genetic knowledge for backyard poultry keepers. They explain key genetic concepts like genotype versus phenotype, dominant versus recessive traits, and test mating.  The hosts delve into practical applications, such as identifying faults, selecting quality birds, and ensuring strong structure and even growth. They also highlight the challenges of breeding, the importance of record-keeping, and how to prevent unwanted traits.  The episode underscores the significance of observing birds closely, maintaining genetic consistency, and learning from breeding experiences.#PoultryGenetics #BreedingBetterBirds #PoultryBreeding #FlockDevelopment #SelectiveBreeding #RecessiveTraits #GeneticConsistency #BloodlinePreservation #PoultryEducation #FarmToFlock #HomesteadPoultry #ChickensWithPurpose #HandsOnGeneticsYou can email us at - [email protected] our Facebook Groups:Poultry Keepers Podcast - https://www.facebook.com/groups/907679597724837Poultry Keepers 360 - - https://www.facebook.com/groups/354973752688125Poultry Breeders Nutrition - https://www.facebook.com/groups/4908798409211973Check out the Poultry Kepers Podcast YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/@PoultryKeepersPodcast/featured
    30:17

About Poultry Keepers Podcast

Welcome to The Poultry Keepers PodcastCluck, Chat, and Rule the Roost! One Egg-cellent Episode at a Time!At The Poultry Keepers Podcast, we’re building a friendly, informative, and inspiring space for today’s small-flock poultry keepers. Whether you're a seasoned pro with decades of experience or just beginning your backyard chicken journey, you’ve found your community. Here, poultry isn’t just a hobby—it’s a way of life.Each episode is packed with practical, science-based information to help you care for your flock with confidence. From hatching eggs and breeding strategies to flock health, nutrition, housing, and show prep—we cover it all with insight and heart.Hosted by Rip Stalvey, Mandelyn Royal, and John Gunterman, our show brings together over 70 years of combined poultry experience. We believe in the power of shared knowledge and the importance of accuracy, offering trusted content for poultry keepers who want to do right by their birds.So pull up a perch and join us each week as we cluck, chat, and rule the roost—one egg-cellent episode at a time.Visit our website at www.thepoultrykeeperspodcast.com  
