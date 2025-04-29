About Poultry Keepers Podcast

Welcome to The Poultry Keepers PodcastCluck, Chat, and Rule the Roost! One Egg-cellent Episode at a Time!At The Poultry Keepers Podcast, we’re building a friendly, informative, and inspiring space for today’s small-flock poultry keepers. Whether you're a seasoned pro with decades of experience or just beginning your backyard chicken journey, you’ve found your community. Here, poultry isn’t just a hobby—it’s a way of life.Each episode is packed with practical, science-based information to help you care for your flock with confidence. From hatching eggs and breeding strategies to flock health, nutrition, housing, and show prep—we cover it all with insight and heart.Hosted by Rip Stalvey, Mandelyn Royal, and John Gunterman, our show brings together over 70 years of combined poultry experience. We believe in the power of shared knowledge and the importance of accuracy, offering trusted content for poultry keepers who want to do right by their birds.So pull up a perch and join us each week as we cluck, chat, and rule the roost—one egg-cellent episode at a time.Visit our website at www.thepoultrykeeperspodcast.com