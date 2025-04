Spring Fever Is Real -Part 1

It's chick season—and that springtime excitement is real. But before you load up your brooder or place another hatchery order, let's take a moment to think it through.In this episode of the Poultry Keepers Podcast, we're tackling the realities of chicken math, impulse hatching, and what happens when enthusiasm outpaces preparation. Whether you're new to poultry keeping or heading into your 10th spring with birds, this discussion will help you plan smarter and avoid common seasonal mistakes.You'll Hear About:Why spring brings the urge to hatch (and how to manage it)The unexpected costs and consequences of overcrowdingHow to evaluate your true goals for hatching or buying chicksBalancing excitement with sustainability in your flockA look at what happens when we let chick fever take the wheelThis is part one of a two-part seasonal conversation designed to help you hatch with intention and keep your flock—and your sanity—in check.