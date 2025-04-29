Selecting Dual Purpose Chickens: Hands-On Traits That Matter for Meat and Eggs (Part 1)
In this information-packed episode of the Poultry Keepers Podcast, we dive deep into how to evaluate and select true dual-purpose poultry breeds for both meat and egg production. Join Rip, Jeff, Carey, and Mandelyn as they discuss hands-on selection techniques, key body traits, breed standards, carcass evaluation, and how to use real production data to make better breeding decisions.Whether you’re breeding American Bresse, Rhode Island Reds, or other traditional dual-purpose breeds, this episode will help you understand what to look for in males and females at different ages, how to balance traits, and why the best breeders also process and eat their own birds.Don’t miss this honest, experience-based conversation on making meaningful progress in your flock by focusing on structure, productivity, and purpose, not just appearance. This is Part 1 of a 2-part series. Be sure to catch Part 2 next week!You can email us at - [email protected]
