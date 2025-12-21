The 12 Months of Crisismas - 2025 Canadian Politics Review
12/21/2025 | 1h 11 mins.
It’s the year-end wrap for Politics is Broken… and it’s festive in the way a tire fire is festive when someone tosses a candy cane into it.In “The 12 Months of Crisismas”, Brittlestar and Lisa rip through 2025 month-by-month… Trudeau stepping aside, Doug Ford’s third majority, Carney’s technocratic pivot, election anxiety, internal trade “why didn’t we do this 100 years ago,” Poilievre’s by-election comeback, Alberta’s culture-war legislation, and the ongoing “are we a country or are we a condo America is trying to buy” vibe.Then… the 12 Quotes of Crisismas (a reminder that the things leaders said this year were not normal), followed by the game Folks or Fiction, where you try to guess if a quote came from Doug Ford or a fictional character… and honestly, that’s harder than it should be.Take a breather, laugh a little, remember to vote like it matters (because it does)… and welcome to the year-end episode that politely asks: “Can we all calm down for five minutes?”
What the US National Security Strategy Means For Canada (and Alberta Too)
12/14/2025 | 52 mins.
This week on Politics Is Broken, Danielle Smith becomes the first Alberta premier in nearly 90 years to face a citizen-led recall petition... and the UCP’s own recall law starts doing exactly what everyone warned it would do (just not to the people who wrote it).Then we pivot south, where the U.S. releases a new “National Security Strategy” that reads less like policy and more like a world dominance mood board... complete with America First everything, Europe-as-a-warning-label, and a not-at-all-chill vibe about the “Western hemisphere.” Plus: the new U.S. visitor rule demanding five years of social media history, and what Canada should do when the neighbour starts acting like the whole street is his driveway.
FIFA FOE TRUMP
12/07/2025 | 1h 10 mins.
Canada’s back in the global spotlight… and this time it’s not for policy, it’s for pop. In this episode, Brittlestar and Lisa start with the truly urgent question of our time: is Justin Trudeau actually soft-launching a relationship with Katy Perry, complete with a former Japanese prime minister accidentally hard-launching it to the world?From there, they dig into FIFA’s World Cup draw, the eye-rollingly absurd “Peace Prize” nobody asked for, and what hosting the tournament is really worth to Canada once you factor in copyright goons, bylaw cops, and the joy of not being allowed to say “World Cup.” Back home, BC’s Conservatives implode in a “professionally incapacitated” leadership crisis, while Alberta pulls the plug on two big private surgical contracts at the centre of a growing procurement scandal, raising fresh questions about conflict of interest and who the system is actually serving.Finally, they turn to the most serious story of the week: the deadly U.S. strike near Venezuela, the alleged “kill 'em all” order, and what it says about power, impunity, and where the line actually is for American voters. It’s politics at its most surreal and most dangerous… and as always, Politics Is Broken is here to make sense of the stupid.
ALBERTA: TOTAL RECALL
11/30/2025 | 47 mins.
In this week’s Politics Is Broken:The death of “statesmanlike” behaviourTrump’s “quiet, quiet, piggy” moment and Ford’s “get a job” clapbackHow recall actually works in Alberta (and why there are so many petitions)What other countries do with recall… and why it’s so rareWhether recall is a dangerous precedent or a much-needed pressure valveAnd why this all “smells a little like hope” in a grim political year
What The Hell, Alberta
11/23/2025 | 58 mins.
Brittlestar and Lisa tackle Alberta’s chaos spiral - from the government using the notwithstanding clause to target trans kids, to a $125M privatization disaster, to a “not two-tier” healthcare plan that sure feels like two tiers. What the hell, Alberta?
