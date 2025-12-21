Canada’s back in the global spotlight… and this time it’s not for policy, it’s for pop. In this episode, Brittlestar and Lisa start with the truly urgent question of our time: is Justin Trudeau actually soft-launching a relationship with Katy Perry, complete with a former Japanese prime minister accidentally hard-launching it to the world?From there, they dig into FIFA’s World Cup draw, the eye-rollingly absurd “Peace Prize” nobody asked for, and what hosting the tournament is really worth to Canada once you factor in copyright goons, bylaw cops, and the joy of not being allowed to say “World Cup.” Back home, BC’s Conservatives implode in a “professionally incapacitated” leadership crisis, while Alberta pulls the plug on two big private surgical contracts at the centre of a growing procurement scandal, raising fresh questions about conflict of interest and who the system is actually serving.Finally, they turn to the most serious story of the week: the deadly U.S. strike near Venezuela, the alleged “kill 'em all” order, and what it says about power, impunity, and where the line actually is for American voters. It’s politics at its most surreal and most dangerous… and as always, Politics Is Broken is here to make sense of the stupid.