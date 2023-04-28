Craig Conover and Austen Kroll discuss their lives outside of reality TV and show who they are behind the camera, Listen as they are joined by celebrities and f... More
Season 3. Episode 25: Pillow Fight w/ Madison LeCroy
In this episode, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll are finally joined by Madison LeCroy. She is in the studio to address past "controversies" involving someone other than (A)usten. They then delve into Austen and Madison's relationship, discussing how they have managed to get along now that the dust has settled from their breakup. Madison also opens up about the challenges of being a mother on TV and how she deals with the misconceptions that have arisen while being in front of the camera. Craig, Austen, and Madison explore various topics from their world, and conclude the show by answering some questions from their besties.
5/18/2023
1:22:13
Season 3. Episode 24: Robots and Moon People
In this episode, the boys bring you the podcast from different locations on the East Coast. Craig is up in New York with Paige, while Austen is holding down the fort in Charleston. The guys start by discussing how turbulence on a plane can bring everyone together, as "near-death" experiences often do. After the break, Craig and Austen dive into the world of technology, discussing both the exciting and unsettling aspects of the potential of AI. They also touch on controversies surrounding new social media and internet law proposals. The episode concludes with Craig sharing his thoughts on the moon landing, and the guys answering a few questions from listeners.
5/11/2023
1:03:46
Season 3. Episode 23: "What Am I Doing Here" w/ Shep Rose
Craig and Austen are once again joined by Shep as they discuss and debate a wide range of topics. Shep shares with the guys about his stand-up routine and how much he enjoys doing it. Finally, the trio delves into a highly-requested topic, as they break down one of the biggest scandals in recent reality TV memory, and each gives their own opinion on the matter. After the break, Craig, Austen, and Shep engage in one of their trademark TV fights, which have become quite common. Finally, they wrap up the show by answering some bestie questions.
5/7/2023
1:00:55
Season 3. Episode 22: I Love You Buddy
After a 2 week hiatus, Craig and Austen are back to share what they have been up to. From Aspen, to LA, and then New York the boys have traveled all over the country. The guys break down what it was like their first time filming reunions and how fun and intimidating it can be to sit down with Andy. They then dive into some of the recent country music drama from concert cancelations to T. Swift's breakup. Austen tells Craig he wants to be more touristy when they travel and Craig then gives Austen his recent tv and movie recommendations as they close out the show with some listener questions.
4/28/2023
1:20:59
Season 3. Episode 21:
In this episode, Craig and Austen go old school. They will be discussing all of the different travels they have coming up, as Craig preps to restart "Travels with Craig. They then dive into all of the different "trips" Austen has made out to Red Rocks when he was living in Colorado and of course breakdown their excitement for the new Harry Potter series. Lastly, the boys throw it back in the question segment as Austen goes through some of his favorite DMs he has gotten recently.
Craig Conover and Austen Kroll discuss their lives outside of reality TV and show who they are behind the camera, Listen as they are joined by celebrities and friends and talk about the simple aspects of dating to adventures from around the world. Pillows and Beer will give a look into the lives of two best friends that just want to share their many experiences with all.