Pax Britannica: A History of the British Empire

Podcast Pax Britannica: A History of the British Empire
Samuel Hume
Pax Britannica is a narrative history podcast covering the empire upon which the sun never set. Beginning with the accession of James VI of Scotland to the thro...
HistoryEducationSociety & Culture
Available Episodes

  • 02.71 - The Providence of God
    The New Model Army secures its control over London, and prepares to put the king on trial. Join the Mailing List and stay up to date HERE Check out the podcast website Check out Pax Britannica Merch! Facebook | Twitter | Patreon | Donate For this episode, I found the following publications particularly useful: Philip Baker, 'The Regicide', in Michael J. Braddick. The Oxford Handbook of the English Revolution Kenyon, J. and Ohlmeyer, J., The Civil Wars: A Military History of England, Scotland, and Ireland, 1638-1660. Harris, T. Rebellion Healey, J. The Blazing World. MacInnes, A., The British Revolution, 1629-60. Michael J. Braddick, 'War and Politics in England and Wales, 1642-1646', in Michael Braddick. The Oxford Handbook of the English Revolution Michael J. Braddick, God's Fury, England's Fire Peter Gaunt, The English Civil War: A Military History Blair Worden, The English Civil Wars: 1640-1660 Ian Gentles, The English Revolution and the Wars in the Three Kingdoms, 1638-1652 Antonia Fraser, Cromwell: Our Chief of Men Kishlansky, M, Monarchy Transformed Alexia Grosjean, Steve Murdoch, Alexander Leslie and the Scottish generals of the Thirty Years' War, 1618-1648 Steve Murdoch (ed), Scotland and the Thirty Years' War Stuart Reid, Crown, Covenant, and Cromwell: The Civil Wars in Scotland, 1639-1651. Nick Lipscombe, The English Civil War: An Atlas and Concise History of the Wars of the Three Kingdoms, 1639-51 This podcast is part of the Airwave Media podcast network. Contact [email protected] to inquire about advertising on this podcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/17/2023
    29:38
  • 02.70 - The Man of Blood
    With King Charles I faced with reality, and parliament desparate for peace, the Newport Treaty promises to be a compromise settlement. But the New Model Army, and especially Oliver Cromwell's son-in-law Henry Ireton, refuse to allow this 'man of blood' to get away with murder. The Long Parliament will soon be dead, killed by Pride's Purge, and the stage will be set for an unprecedented trial. Join the Mailing List and stay up to date HERE Check out the podcast website Check out Pax Britannica Merch! Facebook | Twitter | Patreon | Donate For this episode, I found the following publications particularly useful: Philip Baker, 'The Regicide', in Michael J. Braddick. The Oxford Handbook of the English Revolution Kenyon, J. and Ohlmeyer, J., The Civil Wars: A Military History of England, Scotland, and Ireland, 1638-1660. Harris, T. Rebellion Healey, J. The Blazing World. MacInnes, A., The British Revolution, 1629-60. Michael J. Braddick, 'War and Politics in England and Wales, 1642-1646', in Michael Braddick. The Oxford Handbook of the English Revolution Michael J. Braddick, God's Fury, England's Fire Peter Gaunt, The English Civil War: A Military History Blair Worden, The English Civil Wars: 1640-1660 Ian Gentles, The English Revolution and the Wars in the Three Kingdoms, 1638-1652 Antonia Fraser, Cromwell: Our Chief of Men Kishlansky, M, Monarchy Transformed Alexia Grosjean, Steve Murdoch, Alexander Leslie and the Scottish generals of the Thirty Years' War, 1618-1648 Steve Murdoch (ed), Scotland and the Thirty Years' War Stuart Reid, Crown, Covenant, and Cromwell: The Civil Wars in Scotland, 1639-1651. Nick Lipscombe, The English Civil War: An Atlas and Concise History of the Wars of the Three Kingdoms, 1639-51 This podcast is part of the Airwave Media podcast network. Contact [email protected] to inquire about advertising on this podcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/10/2023
    33:47
  • 02.69 - The Clean Up
    With the last hope of the Royalists destroyed, the New Model Army brings the hammer down on the last few holdouts. Join the Mailing List and stay up to date HERE Check out the podcast website Check out Pax Britannica Merch! Facebook | Twitter | Patreon | Donate For this episode, I found the following publications particularly useful: Kenyon, J. and Ohlmeyer, J., The Civil Wars: A Military History of England, Scotland, and Ireland, 1638-1660. Harris, T. Rebellion Healey, J. The Blazing World. MacInnes, A., The British Revolution, 1629-60. Michael J. Braddick. The Oxford Handbook of the English Revolution Michael J. Braddick, 'War and Politics in England and Wales, 1642-1646', in Michael Braddick. The Oxford Handbook of the English Revolution Michael J. Braddick, God's Fury, England's Fire Peter Gaunt, The English Civil War: A Military History Blair Worden, The English Civil Wars: 1640-1660 Ian Gentles, The English Revolution and the Wars in the Three Kingdoms, 1638-1652 Antonia Fraser, Cromwell: Our Chief of Men Kishlansky, M, Monarchy Transformed Alexia Grosjean, Steve Murdoch, Alexander Leslie and the Scottish generals of the Thirty Years' War, 1618-1648 Steve Murdoch (ed), Scotland and the Thirty Years' War Stuart Reid, Crown, Covenant, and Cromwell: The Civil Wars in Scotland, 1639-1651. Nick Lipscombe, The English Civil War: An Atlas and Concise History of the Wars of the Three Kingdoms, 1639-51 This podcast is part of the Airwave Media podcast network. Contact [email protected] to inquire about advertising on this podcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/29/2023
    34:28
  • 02.68 - The War of the Engagement
    After two months delay, the Duke of Hamilton finally leads his ragtag army across the border into England. Almost all his English allies have been defeated, and all King Charles' hopes rest with him. Oliver Cromwell and John Lambert are determined to crush those hopes. Join the Mailing List and stay up to date HERE Check out the podcast website Check out Pax Britannica Merch! Facebook | Twitter | Patreon | Donate For this episode, I found the following publications particularly useful: Kenyon, J. and Ohlmeyer, J., The Civil Wars: A Military History of England, Scotland, and Ireland, 1638-1660. Harris, T. Rebellion Healey, J. The Blazing World. MacInnes, A., The British Revolution, 1629-60. Michael J. Braddick. The Oxford Handbook of the English Revolution Michael J. Braddick, 'War and Politics in England and Wales, 1642-1646', in Michael Braddick. The Oxford Handbook of the English Revolution Michael J. Braddick, God's Fury, England's Fire Peter Gaunt, The English Civil War: A Military History Blair Worden, The English Civil Wars: 1640-1660 Ian Gentles, The English Revolution and the Wars in the Three Kingdoms, 1638-1652 Antonia Fraser, Cromwell: Our Chief of Men Kishlansky, M, Monarchy Transformed Alexia Grosjean, Steve Murdoch, Alexander Leslie and the Scottish generals of the Thirty Years' War, 1618-1648 Steve Murdoch (ed), Scotland and the Thirty Years' War Stuart Reid, Crown, Covenant, and Cromwell: The Civil Wars in Scotland, 1639-1651. Nick Lipscombe, The English Civil War: An Atlas and Concise History of the Wars of the Three Kingdoms, 1639-51 ﻿This podcast is part of the Airwave Media podcast network. Contact [email protected] to inquire about advertising on this podcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/26/2023
    33:58
  • Bonus - The Blazing World with Dr Jonathan Healey
    I speak with Jonathan Healey, author of the new book 'The Blazing World: A New History of Revolutionary England' This podcast is part of the Airwave Media podcast network. Contact [email protected] to inquire about advertising on this podcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/22/2023
    45:39

More History podcasts

About Pax Britannica: A History of the British Empire

Pax Britannica is a narrative history podcast covering the empire upon which the sun never set. Beginning with the accession of James VI of Scotland to the throne of England, Pax Britannica will follow the people and events that created an empire that dominated the globe. Hosted by a PhD candidate in British Imperial history, and based on extensive scholarship and primary sources, along with interviews with experts in their field, Pax Britannica aims to explain the rise and eventual fall of the largest empire in history. After all, how peaceful was the 'British Peace'?
