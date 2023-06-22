Pax Britannica: A History of the British Empire

With King Charles I faced with reality, and parliament desparate for peace, the Newport Treaty promises to be a compromise settlement. But the New Model Army, and especially Oliver Cromwell's son-in-law Henry Ireton, refuse to allow this 'man of blood' to get away with murder. The Long Parliament will soon be dead, killed by Pride's Purge, and the stage will be set for an unprecedented trial.
