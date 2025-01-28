Ep. 118 - Palm Beach County Residents Are Looking for the Straight Scoop on Issues of Importance

PALM BEACH COUNTY residents, like those residing in other communities, are bombarded by information, often skewed by political perspective. Our guest today, Michael Solomon, is returning for a second episode. As I mentioned last week, Michael is a former NYPD Special Investigator whose tenure in the intelligence division, where he was assigned to protect the Shah of Iran and Madame Chang of Taiwan, taught him to question what others accept as fact. Michael continues his discussion on various topics where he believes the American public is not receiving factual information.Take a listen, Michael’s analysis is quite compelling.