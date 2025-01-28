Ep. 120 - Palm Beach County Residents want to Understand the Benefits of Legal Immigration
PALM BEACH COUNTY residents, like those residing in other communities, are increasingly concerned about illegal immigrants invading our country. However, we are a country founded upon the handwork of immigrants over the past centuries. My guest today, Al Zucaro, addresses how legal immigration is a boon to our country and offers his take on how to ensure we embrace those willing to contribute to our nation’s prosperity. Take a listen. Hopefully our Members of Congress will address immigration reform after the situation at our borders has been settled.
--------
37:14
Ep. 119 - Palm Beach County Residents are celebrating the peaceful transition of administrations in Washington DC
PALM BEACH COUNTY, like the rest of the world, witnessed the 60th presidential inauguration as Joe Biden welcomed his predecessor back to the White House making President Trump our 45th and 47th President of the United States. My guest today, Karol Markowicz, adds her perspective to the changes we have witnessed between those two terms. Many of the events over the last four years have caused a repudiation of the policies of the Biden administration. With former Florida Senator Marco Rubio confirmed as Secretary of State and over 100 Executive Orders issued, the return of President Trump promises to be very consequential. Take a listen. I think you’ll find our conversation very informative.
--------
34:27
Ep. 118 - Palm Beach County Residents Are Looking for the Straight Scoop on Issues of Importance
PALM BEACH COUNTY residents, like those residing in other communities, are bombarded by information, often skewed by political perspective. Our guest today, Michael Solomon, is returning for a second episode. As I mentioned last week, Michael is a former NYPD Special Investigator whose tenure in the intelligence division, where he was assigned to protect the Shah of Iran and Madame Chang of Taiwan, taught him to question what others accept as fact. Michael continues his discussion on various topics where he believes the American public is not receiving factual information.Take a listen, Michael’s analysis is quite compelling.
--------
35:01
Ep. 117 - Palm Beach County Residents Understand the Information Available On Climate Change Can Be Skewed by Individual Perspective
PALM BEACH COUNTY, like other communities, is bombarded by information, often skewed by political perspective. Our guest today, Michael Solomon is a former NYPD Special Investigator whose tenure in the intelligence division, where he was assigned to protect the Shah of Iran and Madame Chang of Taiwan, taught him to question what others accept as fact. His analysis of the argument that climate change is more impacted by human activity than naturally occurring climate cycles has led him to the conclusion that we are not being told the truth. In his most recent book, Allegory (nominated for a Pulitzer Prize), he demonstrates the “science” of Climate Change is a scam perpetrated by former Vice President Al Gore. Michael’s conclusions may challenge your beliefs but he is someone worth hearing. Take a listen, Michael’s analysis is very compelling.
--------
33:08
EP 116 Palm Beach County Residents Understand the Food Insecurity is a Polite Way of Saying Hunger!
PALM BEACH COUNTY is a community of great wealth and abundance alongside poverty and hunger. When I first entered into public service in the City of Boca Raton, I was overwhelmed by the sheer number of people in our affluent community who go to bed hungry. Even before the pandemic, many families were unable to afford enough food to feed their families without assistance. Post pandemic, the problem has only grown worse. My guest, today, is Jason Mandle, Executive Director of Restoration Bridge International. Under Jason’s leadership, RBI distributes over 1 million pounds of food products, impacting over 100,000 individuals each month. Take a listen, Jason’s dedication to eliminating hunger is worthy of your consideration.
Looking for the best source to discover the heartbeat of a community? Welcome to Palm Beach County Perspective, the podcast that provides all the latest news, current events, the lowdown on what's happening, and a bit of history of one of the most beautiful corners of America. Hosted by longtime local leader Robert Weinroth who - with an extensive background in, and passion for, business, public service, and community involvement - has been recognized as one the County's most prominent voices for progress and positive change. Join us each episode for spirited conversation, strong opinions, special guests, and most importantly, a fresh and unique perspective - The Palm Beach County Perspective!
***Paid by Friends of Robert Weinroth***