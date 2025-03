OSOCITY Amapiano Mix _ Flight OSO 157

Welcome Aboard FLIGHT OSO! Buckle up! and get ready for take off as we take you on a musical journey! Amapiano to The Universe! This is definitely one of my favorite genres in the world! As soon as I hear It I feel a vibe and have to start dancing! From the drums to the amazing voices from all these Beautiful artist! I absolutely Love The energy I feel when I listen to Amapiano! Get ready OSOCITYNATION! Our Musical journey to the Beautiful continent of Africa Starts Now! Piano! Piano! Somebody say "OSO WE WANNA PARTY"

▶ TRACKLIST : 1.Tyler ICU - Ebasini Wav.files ft. Leemckrazy, Tman Xpress, Ceeka RSA,Visca, AL Xapo, Sjavas DaDeejay 2.Shakes & Les, LeeMcKrazy - Funk 99 3.Shakes & Les, Zee Nxumalo and DBN Gogo - Funk 55 [Ft. Ceeka RSA and Chley] 4.Uncle Waffles & Royal Musiq - Wadibusa ft. Ohp Sage & Pcee 5.TitoM & Yuppe - Tshwala Bam [Ft. S.N.E & EeQue] 6.The Real Prechly, Dj Lux and Dj Guti BPM - A Collision Of Two Worlds 2.0 7.Diamond Platnumz ft Khalil Harisson & Chley - Komasava 8.Zee Nxumalo, Pabi Cooper & 031Choppa - Thula Mabota ft. Shakes & Les 9.Kamo Mphela, Khalil Harrison & Tyler ICU - Dalie [Feat Baby S.O.N] 10.Xduppy - Ziwa Ngale (Remix) feat. Kabza De Small, Dladla Mshunqisi, Felo Le Tee & Dj Tira 11.Bula Nthweo 12.Khalil Harrison & Tyler ICU - Jealousy feat. Leemckrazy & Ceeka RSA 13.Kmat - MKK (feat. CowBoii, djygubzin.live & Ranger) 14.Manzi Nte 15.Mwaki (Tyler ICU Remix) 16.Nandipha808 - Forgive our trespasses [Ft. Ceeka RSA, Demola]