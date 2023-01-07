One Minute Remaining - Stories from the inmates

In 'One Minute Remaining' I speak with inmates serving lengthy prison sentences for a range of different crimes. From arson to robbery, attempted murder and eve...
What the attorney thinks - David Bomber P3
As always when we end a case we need to get on the man they call the voice of reason. OMR's resident attorney Michael Leonard of - Leonard trial lawyers in Chicago Illinois.Michael has decades of trial experience as a defence attorney and always has brilliant incites into the US legal system. So what will be his take on this case of self defence?
6/28/2023
27:58
An impossible murder - Temujin Kensu P1
In November of 1986 a man named Scott Macklam was fatally shot in the car park of a community college in Port Huron Michigan. Fred Freeman who now goes by Temujin Kensu who was over 400 miles away in Escanaba was subsequently arrested, tried and found guilty of the crime and remains in prison almost 37 years later. No one saw the shooting that Temujin is convicted of committing. Instead, two men testified to seeing a stranger who possibly resembled Temujin at some point before or after the shooting. One of the witnesses was hypnotized before he testified.No less than nine unimpeached neutral alibi witnesses testified to at trial, that Temujin was over 400 miles away at the time of this crime. The prosecution countered by suggesting that Temujin theoretically could have chartered a plane to go commit the murder and return in time to be seen by his alibi witnesses. The biggest issue with that is the prosecution never offered any actual evidence to support this theory.This is the insane story of Fred Freeman as told by him.
6/26/2023
31:41
A medical emergency - Karen Newell
Today I catch up with Karen Newell, it's been a while since Karen and I actually spoke. We initially recorded our interview last year and since then a lot has happened to Karen inside the prison, including a recent health scare.Its February 20th 1994 on Sunday night a man by the name of Jon Newell would be shot multiple times on the side of a highway in the middle nowhere between coco beach and Orlando. A woman would would frantically wave down passing traffic screaming that her husband had been shot.. that woman was Karen Newell. A sheriffs deputy arrived on the scene but Mr Newell had already succumbed to his injuries.Karen would tell detectives her husband was the victim of a car jacking gone wrong but would later be arrested and convicted for what police said was an orchestrated killing.This is Karen's story as told by her.
6/21/2023
20:33
Self defense or Murder? - David Bomber P2
On June 5th, 2010, the David Bomber would meet Larry Michael Worrell II for the very first time at the pool at the apartment complex where they both Lived. A short time later, Worrell and David left the pool area and started drinking. Later, Worrell and David would pick up David's girlfriend at the time, who also met Worrell for the first time that day.David says that Michael, a former Marine would talk of his PTSD and become increasingly distraught, eventually snapping in a rage and placing David in a "military-style" choke hold to the point that he nearly lost consciousness, which occurred inside his own apartment.It was at this point that his girlfriend got involved, enabling David to escape from Worrell's grasp where he then fled to his kitchen. After being pursued by Worrell, David armed himself with a STEAK KNIFE and stabbed him in the chest ONE TIME.David says he would attempt first aid but it wasn't working. He would make the decision to flee the scene and was later arrested.Sadly, on January 15th, 2011, Michael Worrell passed away from complications from the wound and David's charges would be upgraded to include second degree murder.David lost his case of self-defense and was sentenced to 41 years 60 Days.This is his story as told by him.
About One Minute Remaining - Stories from the inmates
In 'One Minute Remaining' I speak with inmates serving lengthy prison sentences for a range of different crimes. From arson to robbery, attempted murder and even murder itself and everything in between.I'm not here to try and prove them innocent or guilty, what I am here to do is allow them the chance to tell their stories. We'll look at the case's against them and allow them to tell us their accounts of the events that lead up to their incarceration.