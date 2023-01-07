One Minute Remaining - Stories from the inmates

Self defense or Murder? - David Bomber P2

On June 5th, 2010, the David Bomber would meet Larry Michael Worrell II for the very first time at the pool at the apartment complex where they both Lived. A short time later, Worrell and David left the pool area and started drinking. Later, Worrell and David would pick up David's girlfriend at the time, who also met Worrell for the first time that day.David says that Michael, a former Marine would talk of his PTSD and become increasingly distraught, eventually snapping in a rage and placing David in a "military-style" choke hold to the point that he nearly lost consciousness, which occurred inside his own apartment.It was at this point that his girlfriend got involved, enabling David to escape from Worrell's grasp where he then fled to his kitchen. After being pursued by Worrell, David armed himself with a STEAK KNIFE and stabbed him in the chest ONE TIME.David says he would attempt first aid but it wasn't working. He would make the decision to flee the scene and was later arrested.Sadly, on January 15th, 2011, Michael Worrell passed away from complications from the wound and David's charges would be upgraded to include second degree murder.David lost his case of self-defense and was sentenced to 41 years 60 Days.This is his story as told by him.