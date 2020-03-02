Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
As a part of starting Oxide Computer Company, Bryan Cantrill and Jess Frazelle decided to also create the podcast that they always wanted. Joined frequently by...
TechnologyHistory
As a part of starting Oxide Computer Company, Bryan Cantrill and Jess Frazelle decided to also create the podcast that they always wanted. Joined frequently by...
  • Oxide and Friends
    Bryan and Steve are joined by Adam to revisit some highlights from almost two years of the Oxide and Friends live show and podcast.Bryan’s blog entry on Twitter Spaces: http://dtrace.org/blogs/bmc/2021/05/02/twitter-spaces-a-few-weeks-in/Oxide and Friends, “Mr. Leventhal, Come here I want you”:https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/mr-leventhal-come-here-i-want-to-see-you-2021-05-03 (Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-WSU3kiXVg#t=28m10s)Oxide and Friends, “NeXT, Objective-C, and contrasting histories”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/next-objective-c-and-contrasting-histories-2021-07-05Oxide and Friends, “Tales from the Bringup Lab”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/tales-from-the-bringup-lab-2021-12-06Flying Blind: Boeing's Max Tragedy and the Lost Soul of an American Icon by Peter Robison: https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/55994102Oxide and Friends, “Flying Blind with Peter Robison”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/flying-blind-with-peter-robison-2022-01-10 (Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6i9NPslfE4&t=1141s)Oxide and Friends, “Losing the Signal with Sean Silcoff”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/losing-the-signal-with-sean-silcoffOxide and Friends, “The Pragmatism of Hubris”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/the-pragmatism-of-hubris-2021-12-13Oxide and Friends, “The Books in the Box”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/the-books-in-the-box-2021-09-27Built to Fail: The Inside Story of Blockbuster's Inevitable Bust by Alex Payne: https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/57118893Oxide and Friends, “Podcasts for Podcast-Lovers”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/podcasts-for-podcast-loversPlaydate podcast: https://podcast.play.date/Dijkstra quote on BASIC: https://www.cs.utexas.edu/users/EWD/ewd04xx/EWD498.PDFOxide and Friends, “Dijkstra's Tweetstorm”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/dijkstras-tweetstorm-2021-10-18Oxide and Friends, “Economics and Open Source”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/economics-and-open-source-2021-10-04 (Clip with Tim Burnham reading his tweet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDd8xGSP9DA&t=249s)Oxide and Friends, “Open Source Inside Baseball (with Stephen O'Grady)”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/open-source-inside-baseball-with-stephen-ogradyOxide and Friends, “The Oxide Supply Chain“: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/epi=-sodes/the-oxide-supply-chain Hacker News discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=32774875Oxide and Friends, “The Rise and Fall of DEC”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/the-rise-and-fall-of-dec (Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-m6GFs3GuU0&t=12s)Oxide and Friends, “Potpourri: Product, Platform, Paravirtualization”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/potpourri-product-platform-paravirtualizationOxide and Friends, “Oxide and the Chamber of Mysteries”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/oxide-and-the-chamber-of-mysteriesOxide and Friends, “Theranos, Silicon Valley, and the March Madness of Tech Fraud”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/theranos-silicon-valley-and-the-march-madness-of-tech-fraud-2021-09-20 (Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWdk9CKML2g&t=2901s)Bad Bets Season 2, “The Unraveling of Trevor Milton”: https://gimletmedia.com/shows/the-journal/8whnlvjOxide and Friends, “Engineering Incentives... and Misincentives”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/engineering-incentives-and-misincentives (Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SU4WT5RZAPY&t=461s)Oxide and Friends, “The Power of Proto Boards!”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/the-power-of-proto-boardsOxide and Friends, “A Debugging Odyssey”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/a-debugging-odysseyOxide and Friends, “Debugging Methodologies”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/debugging-methodologiesOxide and Friends, “from /proc to proc_macro”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/from-proc-to-proc_macro-2021-05-24 (Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85eApYSj3ic&t=108s)Oxide and Friends, “Tech Layoffs”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/tech-layoffs (Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBTMUc1Q5vY#t=1h1m39s)PagerDuty CEO’s apology for using an MLK quote in a layoff announcement: https://www.pagerduty.com/blog/letter-to-employees/Oxide and Friends, “Memory Safety with Yael Grauer”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/memory-safety-with-yael-grauerOxide and Friends, “Predictions 2022”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/predictions-2022-2022-01-03 (Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZylf2gbg_E&t=7113s)Oxide and Friends, “I Know This! (Purpose-built systems with general-purpose guts)”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/i-know-this-purpose-built-systems-with-general-purpose-guts-2022-02-07 (Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsvJT6i_atw#t=1h6m30s)Cackle-bladder: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cackle-bladderAssassination of James Garfield: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_James_A._GarfieldOn the Metal with Tom Lyon: https://oxide.computer/podcasts/on-the-metal/tom-lyonOxide and Friends, “RIP Optane”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/rip-optane (Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf6a_32vvbU)On the Metal with Jon Masters: https://oxide.computer/podcasts/on-the-metal/jon-mastersOxide and Friends, “Integrating Hardware and Software Teams”: https://oxide-and-friends.transistor.fm/episodes/integrating-hardware-and-software-teamsOxide and Friends Discord: https://discord.gg/4PEMYUZt7H
    2/25/2023
    1:04:38
  • Ken Shirriff
    You can find Ken on Twitter at twitter.com/kenshirriff and his blog righto.com.- Soyuz blog post:    http://www.righto.com/2020/01/inside-digital-clock-from-soyuz.html- IBM System/370: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBM_System/370- Amdahl: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amdahl_Corporation- Build Your Own Z80 Computer:    https://books.google.com/books?id=mVQnFgWzX0AC&pg=PA1#v=onepage&q&f=false- Euler: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonhard_Euler- Commodore PET: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Commodore_PET- TRS-80 (Trash-80): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TRS-80 https://techland.time.com/2012/08/03/trs-80/- Visual 6502: http://www.visual6502.org/- MOS 6502: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MOS_Technology_6502- Metallurgy microscope: https://www.amscope.com/compound-microscopes/metallurgical-microscopes.html- AM2900: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AMD_Am2900- MOS transistor: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MOSFET- Cray-1: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cray-1- Intel 4004: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intel_4004- Datapoint 2200: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Datapoint_2200- Intel 8008: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intel_8008- Endianness: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Endianness- TTL chips: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transistor%E2%80%93transistor_logic- Big Endian and Little Endian:    https://chortle.ccsu.edu/AssemblyTutorial/Chapter-15/ass15_3.html- Xerox Alto: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xerox_Alto- Charles Simonyi: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Simonyi- Punched cards: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Punched_card- Why did line printers have 132 columns?:    https://retrocomputing.stackexchange.com/questions/7838/why-did-line-printers-have-132-columns- Teletype 33: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Teletype_Model_33- Analogue computer: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Analog_computer- Analogue computer thread: https://twitter.com/kenshirriff/status/1223675683387265024- Differential analyser: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Differential_analyser- Bitcoin mining on a 1401:    http://www.righto.com/2015/05/bitcoin-mining-on-55-year-old-ibm-1401.html- Mining bitcoin with pencil and paper: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3dqhixzGVo- Bitcoin mining on a Xerox Alto:    http://www.righto.com/2017/07/bitcoin-mining-on-vintage-xerox-alto.html- Bitcoin mining on the Apollo Guidance computer:    http://www.righto.com/2019/07/bitcoin-mining-on-apollo-guidance.html- Colossus computer: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colossus_computer- Accounting machine: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Accounting_machine- Memory phosphor: https://www.britannica.com/science/memory-phosphor- Rowhammer: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Row_hammer- Core memory: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magnetic-core_memory- Williams tube: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Williams_tube- Core rope memory: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Core_rope_memory- Honeywell 800: https://people.cs.clemson.edu/~mark/h800.html- Honeywell 1800: https://www.computerhistory.org/brochures/doc-4372956da1170/    http://ed-thelen.org/comp-hist/BRL64-h.html#HONEYWELL-1800- SPARC delayed branching:    https://arcb.csc.ncsu.edu/~mueller/codeopt/codeopt00/notes/delaybra.html- IBM 360 Model 50: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBM_System/360_Model_50- RR Auction: https://www.rrauction.com/
    1/26/2021
    1:20:36
  • Star Simpson
    You can find Star on Twitter at https://twitter.com/starsandrobots. Super Munchers: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Munchers Metrowerks CodeWarrior: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CodeWarrior RadioShack (RIP): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RadioShack "Marilyn Monroe's World War II Drone Program": https://www.nytimes.com/2014/06/04/upshot/marilyn-monroes-world-war-ii-drone-program.html Radioplane Company: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radioplane_Company Piasecki PA-97: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piasecki_PA-97 TacoCopter: https://tacocopter.com/ TacoCopter on HackerNews: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=3742676 TacoCopter's cameo on Stephen Colbert: http://www.cc.com/video-clips/53yh09/the-colbert-report-thought-for-food---tacocopter Wired on TacoCopter: https://www.wired.com/2012/03/qa-with-tacocopter/ FAA Section 333 (now Section 44807): https://www.faa.gov/uas/advanced_operations/certification/section_44807/ FAA Part 107: https://www.faa.gov/uas/media/part_107_summary.pdf Canidu: http://www.canidu.com/ Boeing 737 MAX: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boeing_737_MAX Road train: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Road_train Checklists: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Checklist United Airlines Channel 9: https://www.flyertalk.com/forum/united-airlines-mileageplus/726789-consolidated-interesting-things-heard-channel-9-thread-merged.html United Airlines ad from 1990: https://www.youtube.com/watch/mU2rpcAABbA TRACON-II PC game: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tracon_II National Transportation Safety Board: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Transportation_Safety_Board ValuJet 592: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ValuJet_Flight_592 Amelia Earhart: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amelia_Earhart Skunk Works by Ben Johnson: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/101438.Skunk_Works Lockheed Skunk Works: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skunk_Works Clarence "Kelly" Johnson: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kelly_Johnson_(engineer) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fish_(Unix_shell) Who Owns the Sky?: The Struggle to Control Airspace from the Wright Brothers On by Stuart Banner: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/6402086-who-owns-the-sky Turbulent Skies by T. A. Heppenheimer: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1492469.Turbulent_Skies Hard Landing by Thomas Petzinget: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/438607.Hard_Landing SKYGODS: The Fall of Pan Am by Robert Gandt: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/13010881-skygod Deregulation Knockouts: Round One by Tom Norwood: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/4718255-deregulation-knockouts Convertiplane: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Convertiplane The Dream Machine: The Untold History of the Notorious V-22 Osprey by Richard Whittle: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/8008152-the-dream-machine
    1/18/2021
    1:35:14
  • John Graham-Cumming
    You can find John on Twitter at [twitter.com/jgrahamc](https://twitter.com/jgrahamc).- Babbage overview and the Difference Engine:    https://www.computerhistory.org/babbage/overview/- Difference Engine No. 2 at the London Science Museum:    https://collection.sciencemuseumgroup.org.uk/objects/co526657/difference-engine-no-2-designed-by-charles-babbage-built-by-science-museum-difference-engine- BBC Micro: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BBC_Micro- Sinclair ZX81: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ZX81- BBC Micro Advanced User Guide:    http://stardot.org.uk/mirrors/www.bbcdocs.com/filebase/essentials/BBC%20Microcomputer%20Advanced%20User%20Guide.pdf- Sharp MZ-80K: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sharp_MZ- John's TED Talk, The greatest machine that never was: https://www.ted.com/talks/john_graham_cumming_the_greatest_machine_that_never_was- Hilbert's Problems: https://mathworld.wolfram.com/HilbertsProblems.html- Gödel's incompleteness theorems: https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/goedel-incompleteness/- The Lovelace–De Morgan mathematical correspondence - A critical re-appraisal: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0315086017300319- The mathematical correspondence of Ada Lovelace and Augustus De Morgan:    https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/2867731.2867738- Douglas Engelbart: https://www.britannica.com/biography/Douglas-Engelbart- "Mother of all demos": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJDv-zdhzMY- John's OSCON talk "Turing's Curse": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVZxkFAIziA- Design of the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture:    https://people.eecs.berkeley.edu/~krste/papers/EECS-2016-1.pdf- Engines of Creation - The Coming Era of Nanotechnology: https://www.amazon.com/Engines-Creation-Nanotechnology-Scientific-Revolution/dp/1872180469/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
    1/11/2021
    1:23:23
  • Jess, Steve, and Bryan reflect on Season 1
    Some of the highlights of the show include:  Amir Michael's episode: https://oxide.computer/blog/on-the-metal-2-amir-michael/ Jeff Rothschild's episode: https://oxide.computer/blog/on-the-metal-1-jeff-rothschild/ Ron Minnich's episode: https://oxide.computer/blog/on-the-metal-3-ron-minnich/ Dr. Nim: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dr._Nim Turing Tumble: https://www.turingtumble.com Rick Altherr's episode: https://oxide.computer/blog/on-the-metal-7-rick-altherr/ Kenneth Finnegans's episode: https://oxide.computer/blog/on-the-metal-6-kenneth-finnegan/ Tom Lyon's episode: https://oxide.computer/blog/on-the-metal-4-tom-lyon/ Datapoint: The Lost Story of the Texans who Invented the Personal Computer Revolution by Lamont Wood: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/16214216-datapoint Jonathan Blow's episode: https://oxide.computer/blog/on-the-metal-9-jonathan-blow/ Jon Masters's episode: https://oxide.computer/blog/on-the-metal-8-jon-masters/ Jon Masters fiancée learns of his secret cache of old hardware: https://twitter.com/SRobTweets/status/1219314500232310784 Trammell Hudson's episode: https://oxide.computer/blog/on-the-metal-5-trammell-hudson/ Teletype 33: https://trmm.net/Model_ASR33_Teletype Datapoint 3300: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Datapoint_3300 The Witness hidden videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkluW5M4MQENLM6WHwhcC30y5ZqRW6FVN The Witness candle video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDOS4GqMbSA&list=PLkluW5M4MQENLM6WHwhcC30y5ZqRW6FVN&index=5&t=0s Brian Moriarty, "The Secret of Psalm 46": http://ludix.com/moriarty/psalm46.html Trinity: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trinity_(video_game) Robert Mustacchi: https://fingolfin.org/blog/20191202/oxide.html Alex Wilson reflects on his and Robert's work on KPTI: https://blog.cooperi.net/a-long-two-months Windows NT on MIPS: https://gunkies.org/wiki/Installing_Windows_NT_4.0_on_Qemu(MIPS)
    2/3/2020
    41:10

About On The Metal

As a part of starting Oxide Computer Company, Bryan Cantrill and Jess Frazelle decided to also create the podcast that they always wanted. Joined frequently by their boss, Steve Tuck, Bryan and Jess interview incredible guests retelling stories of adventure at the hardware/software interface. It’s unapologetically technical and as Jess says, “the nerdiest podcast on the face of the planet” -- but if you're their kind of nerd, you'll find yourself hanging on every word!
