Off the Record with DJ Akademiks

Quando Rondo Episode: Tells All. Reacts to Durk Being Locked up for trying to *** him.

Quando Rondo is our guest on this episode. We went to Savannah, Georgia to sit with Quando who couldn't travel due to stipulations put in place by a judge in his current indictment.