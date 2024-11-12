Quando Rondo Episode: Tells All. Reacts to Durk Being Locked up for trying to *** him.
Quando Rondo is our guest on this episode. We went to Savannah, Georgia to sit with Quando who couldn't travel due to stipulations put in place by a judge in his current indictment.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/offtherecord-djakademiks/support
--------
1:13:21
Fat Trel Episode
draft
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/offtherecord-djakademiks/support
--------
3:10:43
Episode 245: Vonoff1700 aka The Chiraq Demon w/ Glasses Exposes Opps, Details Shootouts + How not to be LACKING
Vonoff1700 pulled up to our studios today for a exciting episode where he goes into details abotu his life in the Raq.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/offtherecord-djakademiks/support
--------
2:48:26
Episode 244: Snoopy Badazz Exposes 'Fake' West Coast Gangstas and Explains Why He Stopped Claiming a Gang! (ft. Poetik Flakko)
Snoopy Badazz is on todays episode of OTR w/ guest host Poetik Flakko
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/offtherecord-djakademiks/support
--------
3:32:39
Episode 243: Should Diddy Have Ran to RUSSIA? DJ Vlad Apologizes to Marlon Wayans after Shannon Sharpe episode.
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/offtherecord-djakademiks/support
Off the Record with DJ Akademiks is a show about music, entertainment, and culture. After spending years reporting on the latest trends in music, Akademiks has cemented his voice in the conversation. With Off The Record, he plans to take his coverage of hip hop to the next level by bringing you the conversations you want to hear from the people you want to hear it from, first! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/offtherecord-djakademiks/support