What if black holes are hiding the answers cosmologists have been chasing for a century? Born from the explosive deaths of massive stars, black holes are so dense even light cannot escape – making them challenging to observe. But after decades of chasing the unseeable and building ever more sophisticated observation tools, researchers are now discovering that they hold profound clues about the nature of spacetime, the formation of galaxies, and the energy that powers our universe.
To watch the full film, visit https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/video/black-hole-apocalypse/
Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel.