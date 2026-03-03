Open app
NOVA Remix
GBH
Science
    Black Hole Apocalypse

    03/03/2026 | 25 mins.
    What if black holes are hiding the answers cosmologists have been chasing for a century? Born from the explosive deaths of massive stars, black holes are so dense even light cannot escape – making them challenging to observe. But after decades of chasing the unseeable and building ever more sophisticated observation tools, researchers are now discovering that they hold profound clues about the nature of spacetime, the formation of galaxies, and the energy that powers our universe.
    To watch the full film, visit https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/video/black-hole-apocalypse/ 
    Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
    Your Brain: Perception and Control

    02/17/2026 | 18 mins.
    Are we really in control of our own minds? Research suggests our sense of control may be far more fragile – and far stranger – than we imagine. From moments when the body seems to act without us, to the eerie ways our brains can warp what we think we’ve heard, scientists are uncovering a picture of the mind that’s anything but straightforward. And beneath it all lies a surprising discovery: the brain is less an observer of reality than a prediction engine, forever guessing what comes next.

    To watch the full film, visit https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/series/your-brain/ 

    Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
    Hunt for the Oldest DNA

    02/03/2026 | 19 mins.
    Scientists have discovered the oldest DNA ever found: tiny fragments hidden in the dirt. The idea that soil could hold genetic traces from creatures that vanished millions of years ago seemed impossible – until one researcher had the wild idea to go and look. But how did he find DNA that most scientists thought could never survive? What forgotten worlds can this buried DNA reconstruct? And what might these revelations tell us about our own future on a rapidly changing planet?
    To watch the full film, visit here.
    Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
    Introducing NOVA Remix

    01/20/2026 | 1 mins.
    Science's most astonishing breakthroughs, from whale evolution and thawing permafrost to black holes and quantum entanglement, to the hidden chambers of the Great Pyramid. NOVA Remix transforms decades of award-winning storytelling into immersive audio adventures. Discoveries that don't just change science, they change how you see the world. Whether you're a diehard nerd or just curious by nature, subscribe and hear it like never before.
    Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

About NOVA Remix

The stories that changed how we see the universe. NOVA Remix transforms science’s most astonishing breakthroughs into immersive audio adventures. From Arctic sinkholes to black holes, ancient DNA to quantum riddles, walking whales to towering pyramids—each episode pulls you into a world of wonder and discovery. For over 50 years, NOVA has brought science to your screen. Now, it’s time to hear it like never before.Learn more about NOVA and subscribe to our YouTube channel. 
