I didn't grow up a Christian; in fact, I never even believed Jesus was real until 5 years ago, when I had a radical encounter with Jesus while I was knee-deep in the occult, working as a psychic medium.
I always believed in God; I just didn't know who he was, so I went searching in the psychedelic realm for him. I didn't like what I thought Christianity was, and since I didn't believe in Jesus, I automatically thought the Bible and Christians were fake too.
Most of my life I dealt with mental instability, depression, suicidal ideation, anxiety, and panic attacks. When I was 29 years old, I was misdiagnosed as bipolar. I tried everything to heal myself. It wasn't until I started following Christ that I started to actually change.
I found out after 8 years of being told I was bipolar I'd been misdiagnosed...I was on 20 pills a day at that time. I got off pills during 2020, when the world was experiencing the insanity of COVID-19. As I got off pills, my mind came back alive, and I started questioning reality for the first time in almost a decade. But soon after I fell deeper into the occult. Until 2021, when I had my experience with Christ. This made my worst fear come true—I became a Christian.
Something didn't sit right with me as a new Christian; there were so many denominations all believing something different. I'd been deceived so many times before I was scared I would be again, so I started questioning Christianity. All my questioning led me to the true church, the Orthodox church, where real healing begins.
Join me as I share my story of not only why I became a Christian but also why I was baptized this past summer as an Orthodox Christian.
