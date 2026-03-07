Open app
Kara Mosher
    From Grief to Grace: Prayer, Fasting and Life After Death

    03/07/2026 | 2h 13 mins.
    Join Father Seraphim Holland as he shares his journey from grief to grace following the loss of his son, Daniel. Discover how prayer, fasting, and divine signs transformed his suffering into a profound spiritual awakening. This episode delves into the power of intercession, the significance of the 40 days after death, and the importance of fasting and how to fast as an Orthodox Christian.

    The episode breaks down the spiritual importance of fasting, prostrations, and obedience—keys to spiritual strength amid life's chaos. From the lessons in Eden about desire and disobedience to modern struggles with addiction and pride, Father Seraphim offers practical advice rooted in the ancient teachings of the Church Fathers. You’ll learn why obedience, humility, and consistent prayer are essential for healing and why the saints are still alive, here to help.

    Perfect for anyone facing grief, doubt, or the temptations of modern life and its passions. If you've ever wondered whether your loved ones are truly gone or how to find meaning in suffering, this conversation provides hope, insight, and a reminder: death is not the end—it's a doorway into eternity.
    Cosmic Deception: UFOs, Conspiracies and the Religion of the Future

    02/24/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    Welcome back to the Let's be friends podcast, with us today is returning guest and friend Buck Johnson.
    In this episode Buck and I dive into the mysteries and revelations we are currently facing today. In our convesratioin we discuss the profound book "Orthodoxy and the Religion of the Future" by Fathe Serpahim Rose. We also explore the hot topic of UFOs, the controversial Epstein files, and the intricate web of conspiracies laid, meant to trap us and lead us astry. We also unravel the facade of fake Christianity and delve into the profound insights of Father Seraphim Rose, whose teachings illuminate the path to true spiritual awakening. Buck Johnson shares his transformative journey from atheism to Orthodoxy, offering a unique perspective on the spiritual warfare that shapes our world today. Prepare for an eye-opening discussion that will leave you questioning the very fabric of our existence.
    Why I Became an Orthodox Christian

    02/20/2026 | 47 mins.
    I didn't grow up a Christian; in fact, I never even believed Jesus was real until 5 years ago, when I had a radical encounter with Jesus while I was knee-deep in the occult, working as a psychic medium.
    I always believed in God; I just didn't know who he was, so I went searching in the psychedelic realm for him. I didn't like what I thought Christianity was, and since I didn't believe in Jesus, I automatically thought the Bible and Christians were fake too.

    Most of my life I dealt with mental instability, depression, suicidal ideation, anxiety, and panic attacks. When I was 29 years old, I was misdiagnosed as bipolar. I tried everything to heal myself. It wasn't until I started following Christ that I started to actually change. 

    I found out after 8 years of being told I was bipolar I'd been misdiagnosed...I was on 20 pills a day at that time. I got off pills during 2020, when the world was experiencing the insanity of COVID-19. As I got off pills, my mind came back alive, and I started questioning reality for the first time in almost a decade. But soon after I fell deeper into the occult. Until 2021, when I had my experience with Christ. This made my worst fear come true—I became a Christian. 

    Something didn't sit right with me as a new Christian; there were so many denominations all believing something different. I'd been deceived so many times before I was scared I would be again, so I started questioning Christianity. All my questioning led me to the true church, the Orthodox church, where real healing begins.

    Join me as I share my story of not only why I became a Christian but also why I was baptized this past summer as an Orthodox Christian.

    The Surprising Link Between Western Heresies and Orthodox Baptismal Practices

    02/13/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Welcome back to the Let's be friends podcast. Back on the show, Father Peter Heers is here for part 2 of our chat about baptism. 
    You may know Father Peter Heers from his popular online and YouTube account, Orthodox Ethos. Father Peter is a priest of the Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of the United States of America and assistant priest of the Holy Protection of the Mother of God Orthodox Church in Houston, TX. He is also the founder of Uncut Mountain Press.
    In this episode we discuss the unvarnished truth about Orthodox baptism and the overused practice of economia—what the church fathers truly teach and why modern departures threaten our salvation. When does a deviation undermine the very mysteries of the faith? And how does the historical patristic consensus challenge today's widespread laxity?
    In this compelling episode, Father Peter Heers unpacks the vital distinction between legitimate economia and dangerous innovations that distort the sacred mysteries. You’ll learn how saints like Saint Basil and Canon 47 of St. Basil of the Council of Trullo uphold the necessity of proper reception for converts and how recent shortcuts risk undermining the divine grace bestowed through authentic sacraments. We break down the crucial criteria set by the church to distinguish temporary pastoral exceptions from systemic errors, emphasizing the importance of faithfulness to the Fathers' teachings.
    In the episode, we discuss Father Peter’s book, The Reception of the Heterodox into the Orthodox Church, which offers clarity on complex issues such as improper reception, rebaptism, and the dangerous shift from canonical practice to ecumenical compromise. You’ll discover why the practice of pouring water instead of immersion is not only heretical but also spiritually perilous, and how saints and councils historically handled such deviations.
    Join us to understand how the loss of proper baptism and adherence to the church’s tradition risks opening the door to spiritual danger, including the influence of heresies and the rise of anti-Christian forces. Equip yourself with the knowledge to defend the divine mysteries with confidence, and help restore the sacred posture of the church in our tumultuous times.
    Make sure to listen to part 1: "The Hidden History of the Great Schism & It's Impact on Christian Unity Today"
    The Hidden History of the Great Schism & It’s Impact on Christian Unity Today

    02/13/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    Welcome back to the Let's be friends podcast. With us today is Father Peter Heers. 
    You may know Father Peter Heers from his popular online and YouTube account, Orthodox Ethos. Father Peter is a priest of the Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of the United States of America and assistant priest of the Holy Protection of the Mother of God Orthodox Church in Houston, TX. He is also the founder of Uncut Mountain Press. 
    In this episode he unpacks why the ancient Church insisted on baptism, chrismation, and communion happening together—and what’s at stake when modern churches split these sacraments apart. You’ll discover how the divine energies and the patristic consensus affirm that initiation into Christ can only be fully realized within the Orthodox faith. His insights draw from centuries of tradition, ecumenical councils, and the unbroken apostolic link that defines true Christian unity.
    We break down the theological error of Protestant "baptism alone" and explore the dangerous drift caused by Western schisms, especially the Great Schism of 1054 and the Papacy’s unilateral authority. Father Peter discusses the heresies that led to Christ’s Church fracturing, the influence of the filioque, and how ecumenism is paving a way toward a false global unity—one that risks aligning with the Antichrist’s heretical deception.
    Make sure to listen to part 2: "The Surprising Link Between Western Heresies and Orthodox Baptismal Practices"
Where friends get together and talk about everything & anything.Let's be friends?Want more Let's be friends podcast? Join the Friendship Membership www.letsbefriendspodcast.com
