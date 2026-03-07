Welcome back to the Let's be friends podcast. Back on the show, Father Peter Heers is here for part 2 of our chat about baptism.

You may know Father Peter Heers from his popular online and YouTube account, Orthodox Ethos. Father Peter is a priest of the Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of the United States of America and assistant priest of the Holy Protection of the Mother of God Orthodox Church in Houston, TX. He is also the founder of Uncut Mountain Press.

In this episode we discuss the unvarnished truth about Orthodox baptism and the overused practice of economia—what the church fathers truly teach and why modern departures threaten our salvation. When does a deviation undermine the very mysteries of the faith? And how does the historical patristic consensus challenge today's widespread laxity?

In this compelling episode, Father Peter Heers unpacks the vital distinction between legitimate economia and dangerous innovations that distort the sacred mysteries. You’ll learn how saints like Saint Basil and Canon 47 of St. Basil of the Council of Trullo uphold the necessity of proper reception for converts and how recent shortcuts risk undermining the divine grace bestowed through authentic sacraments. We break down the crucial criteria set by the church to distinguish temporary pastoral exceptions from systemic errors, emphasizing the importance of faithfulness to the Fathers' teachings.

In the episode, we discuss Father Peter’s book, The Reception of the Heterodox into the Orthodox Church, which offers clarity on complex issues such as improper reception, rebaptism, and the dangerous shift from canonical practice to ecumenical compromise. You’ll discover why the practice of pouring water instead of immersion is not only heretical but also spiritually perilous, and how saints and councils historically handled such deviations.

Join us to understand how the loss of proper baptism and adherence to the church’s tradition risks opening the door to spiritual danger, including the influence of heresies and the rise of anti-Christian forces. Equip yourself with the knowledge to defend the divine mysteries with confidence, and help restore the sacred posture of the church in our tumultuous times.

Watch video on YouTube

Make sure to listen to part 1: "The Hidden History of the Great Schism & It’s Impact on Christian Unity Today"

Want more? Let's be friends. Join the Friendship Membership.

Want to read my memoir, Here Comes Trouble? It's available now. Order your copy.

Father Peter Resources & Links:

Uncut Mountain Press

Orthodox Survival Course by Father Seir

The Way of a Pilgrim

Orthodox Ethos YouTube Channel

Christianities Documentary Project



Connect with Father Peter Heers:

Twitter

Facebook

Website