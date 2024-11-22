CHAOS IN THE CABINET - Glenn Kirschner on Trump’s Controversial Appointments
In this episode, we’re joined by legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner to dissect Donald Trump’s recent cabinet appointments and what they could mean for the future of the country. Are these picks strategic, or is Trump intentionally setting fire to long-standing institutional norms?We dive into the controversial appointment of Matt Gaetz and explore whether he’s the right person for the role—or if this move is a calculated attempt to undermine governmental processes. Glenn unpacks the legal and political implications of these decisions, shedding light on the chaos and what it signals for the next chapter in Trump’s legacy.If you're trying to make sense of the madness, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in for an engaging, no-holds-barred conversation!All this and more on No Holding Back with Susan Estrich.Sign up to receive updates by email when a new episode drops at: www.noholdingback.fm/Produced by 1985 Productions
--------
47:54
Joe Trippi Exposes Trump, Musk, and the War on Truth – Plus, His Bold Plan to Revolutionize Social Media
In this episode, we’re thrilled to welcome Joe Trippi, renowned Democratic strategist, political analyst, and digital pioneer, to the show. Joe dives into the evolving landscapes of social media and television, analyzing how propaganda has been weaponized in the Trump era and beyond. From Elon Musk’s influence on platforms like X to the rise of misinformation and its impact on democracy, this conversation pulls no punches.We also explore Joe’s latest venture, Sez.us, a groundbreaking social platform designed to empower communities and amplify authentic voices. Learn how it’s redefining the digital space in an era where truth and trust are constantly under siege.Join Sez Us: https://sez.us/Tune in for a thought-provoking discussion that unpacks the intersection of politics, technology, and the future of public discourse.All this and more on No Holding Back with Susan Estrich.Sign up to receive updates by email when a new episode drops at: www.noholdingback.fm/Produced by 1985 Productions
--------
48:03
WE BLEW IT | Democrats vs the Demagogue: How Trump Triumphed, Young Voters Vanished, and the Party’s Strategy Crumbled!
AMERICA! WHAT HAPPENED?! This week Susan is joined by the brilliant and talented Joe Walsh foo discuss the fallout from the most consequential U.S. election in modern history. They dissect the forces that led to an election outcome few thought possible. How did this victory happen, where did the Democrats falter, Kamala Harris’s targeted outreach to younger voters—did this key demographic ultimately sit on the sidelines? and what does it say about the state of American politics? They discuss how JD Vance will play a huge part in Trump's presidency, how did America get here, and where are we headed next? All this and more on No Holding Back with Susan Estrich.Sign up to receive updates by email when a new episode drops at: www.noholdingback.fm/Produced by 1985 Productions
--------
41:53
ENEMIES NO MORE: Tara Setmayer on Why Democrats & Republicans Must Stand Together Against Extremism
In this timely and impassioned episode, host Susan welcomes special guest Tara Setmayer, the incredible CEO and Co-Founder of The Seneca Project. Tara brings her wealth of political insight and advocacy experience to discuss the critical threats to American democracy. As one of the most respected conservative voices pushing for truth and justice, Tara breaks down how The Seneca Project is amplifying the call for change, mobilizing action, and fostering alliances to challenge extremism and safeguard democratic values.In a frank and eye-opening discussion, Tara and Susan confront the dangers surrounding Trump’s recent rally at Madison Square Garden, an event that many have described as promoting divisive, even extremist views reminiscent of far-right ideology. Together, they analyze the dangerous implications of Trump's rhetoric and the rally’s symbols, calling attention to how authoritarian tactics are influencing parts of the political landscape in ways that jeopardize the country’s democratic foundations.The conversation pivots to the extraordinary power of women in elections, with Tara passionately emphasizing the role of young women in this political moment. With the upcoming election as a make-or-break for many progressive issues, Tara urges young women to recognize their unparalleled voting power and the potential to tip the scales toward change. Tara and Susan explore how women can mobilize not just as voters but as leaders, activists, and advocates, taking their voices from the margins to the mainstream.As the episode unfolds, Tara and Susan discuss the importance of a united front against the threats posed by extremist politics. In this polarized climate, they argue, Americans from all political affiliations—whether Democrat, Republican, or Independent—need to find common ground to oppose authoritarianism and protect democratic values. The two women offer hope and a plan for action, showing that through unity, vigilance, and shared commitment, people from all backgrounds can stand up to defend the future of American democracy.Follow The Seneca Project to stay updated and join the movement:Website: https://www.senecaproject.usTwitter: https://x.com/senecaprojectusInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/senecaprojectusFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/SenecaProjectUS/Tara's Twitter: https://x.com/TaraSetmayerAll this and more on No Holding Back with Susan Estrich.Sign up to receive updates by email when a new episode drops at: www.noholdingback.fm/Produced by 1985 Productions
--------
44:22
TWO WEEKS TO GO - Legal battles | Supreme Court to Pick the Next President?
With just two weeks until Election Day, tensions are high, and the stakes have never been greater. In this episode, host Susan is joined by Politico’s senior legal affairs reporter, Kyle Cheney, to break down the critical issues shaping this year’s pivotal election. Together, they discuss the latest lawsuits filed by both parties, what each side is fighting for, and whether any decisions will come through before the final votes are cast.As Trump’s behavior dominates headlines, Susan and Kyle analyze whether his approach could actually give him an edge. They also dive into Eileen Cannon’s potential as a candidate for Attorney General, the impact that could have on the election’s outcome, and the possible role of the Supreme Court. Could we see the Court stepping in to decide who takes the White House? Tune in for a detailed look at what lies ahead and what we might expect in this final stretch.Whether you’re tracking every twist or just tuning in, this episode will get you up to speed on the latest legal, political, and strategic moves in the race to Election Day.All this and more on No Holding Back with Susan Estrich.Sign up to receive updates by email when a new episode drops at: www.noholdingback.fm/Produced by 1985 Productions
Welcome to 'No Holding Back'—a fearless journey through the issues that matter, hosted by the incomparable Susan Estrich. Join us as we dive deep into the heart of today's most pressing topics, from politics and social justice to personal empowerment and beyond. With Susan at the helm, expect no punches pulled, no topic too taboo, and no perspective left unexplored. As a renowned legal scholar, political strategist, and acclaimed author, Susan brings her unparalleled insight, wit, and passion to every episode, creating a space where no voice is silenced and no truth is left unspoken. Get ready to challenge your assumptions, expand your understanding, and join the conversation that's shaping the world around us. Subscribe now and join us as we fearlessly tackle the issues with 'No Holding Back'!