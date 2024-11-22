No Holding Back with Susan Estrich

ENEMIES NO MORE: Tara Setmayer on Why Democrats & Republicans Must Stand Together Against Extremism

In this timely and impassioned episode, host Susan welcomes special guest Tara Setmayer, the incredible CEO and Co-Founder of The Seneca Project. Tara brings her wealth of political insight and advocacy experience to discuss the critical threats to American democracy. As one of the most respected conservative voices pushing for truth and justice, Tara breaks down how The Seneca Project is amplifying the call for change, mobilizing action, and fostering alliances to challenge extremism and safeguard democratic values.In a frank and eye-opening discussion, Tara and Susan confront the dangers surrounding Trump’s recent rally at Madison Square Garden, an event that many have described as promoting divisive, even extremist views reminiscent of far-right ideology. Together, they analyze the dangerous implications of Trump's rhetoric and the rally’s symbols, calling attention to how authoritarian tactics are influencing parts of the political landscape in ways that jeopardize the country’s democratic foundations.The conversation pivots to the extraordinary power of women in elections, with Tara passionately emphasizing the role of young women in this political moment. With the upcoming election as a make-or-break for many progressive issues, Tara urges young women to recognize their unparalleled voting power and the potential to tip the scales toward change. Tara and Susan explore how women can mobilize not just as voters but as leaders, activists, and advocates, taking their voices from the margins to the mainstream.As the episode unfolds, Tara and Susan discuss the importance of a united front against the threats posed by extremist politics. In this polarized climate, they argue, Americans from all political affiliations—whether Democrat, Republican, or Independent—need to find common ground to oppose authoritarianism and protect democratic values. The two women offer hope and a plan for action, showing that through unity, vigilance, and shared commitment, people from all backgrounds can stand up to defend the future of American democracy.Follow The Seneca Project to stay updated and join the movement:Website: https://www.senecaproject.usTwitter: https://x.com/senecaprojectusInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/senecaprojectusFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/SenecaProjectUS/Tara's Twitter: https://x.com/TaraSetmayerAll this and more on No Holding Back with Susan Estrich.Sign up to receive updates by email when a new episode drops at: www.noholdingback.fm/Produced by 1985 Productions