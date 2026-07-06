Welcome multi‑platinum Nashville session drummer, Aksel Coe! Since moving to Nashville in 2018, Aksel has quickly made a name for himself as one of the city's most sought-after session drummers, having recorded on many of today's top country, pop, and indie tracks. Recent recording credits include Ella Langley (ACM Song of the Year 'Choosin' Texas'), Role Model, Holly Humberstone, Zach Bryan, Sierra Ferrell, Willow Avalon, K. Flay, Margo Price, Orville Peck, Sasha Alex Sloan, Cody Jinks, Sam Barber, Wyatt Flores, and Joshua Bassett, among many others. We dive right into Aksel's diverse musical upbringing and his journey from the West Coast to Nashville. Aksel shares invaluable advice and perspective on the home recording process — from creating efficient workflows on and off the drums, when and when not to cheap out on gear, and how to create and effectively market your own sample or loop pack. We discuss avoiding burnout, Nashville's shifting studio landscape, and of course, his acting debut in the 2025 biopic 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.' We hope you enjoy!



Chapters:

0:00 Intro

1:45 Welcome, Aksel!

5:25 Breathwork For Drummers

10:54 Engineer vs Drummer Hat

14:07 Practice?

16:55 Early Life and First Kit

25:46 Buy Cheap Or Buy Twice

27:52 Too Many Snares?

28:44 Session Preset Workflow

29:46 Rezo Custom Drum Heads (Sponsor)

30:49 First Drum Kit

33:23 Mentors and Vintage Pearls

37:42 Drum Box (Sponsor)

38:23 Vintage vs Modern Recording

39:23 Recording Trends

40:33 Burnout and Identity

42:10 Tracking 537 Songs

49:15 Live Band vs Studio Players

55:32 Free Jazz Influence

57:35 Recording As Improv

1:07:53 Session Nightmares

1:20:42 Splice Packs Strategy

1:25:26 Sample Packs Explained

1:34:15 Record Yourself More

1:35:06 Flaws vs Tendencies

1:40:40 Overdubbing Cymbals

1:43:31 Session Communication Skills

1:47:44 Low Boy Beaters (Sponsor)

1:48:25 Home Studio vs Commercial Rooms

1:55:19 Scarlett vs Apollo Debate

2:02:47 Drum Supply (Sponsor)

2:03:44 Aksel's Acting Debut (Springsteen Movie)

2:11:32 Music City Audiology (Sponsor)

2:12:48 Rapid Fire Questions

2:20:37 Outro



Thank you to our Episode Sponsors:



Rezo Custom Drum Heads

https://rezoheads.com



Drum Box

https://drumbox.space



Drum Supply

https://www.drumsupply.com



Low Boy Beaters

https://lowboybeaters.com



Music City Audiology

http://musiccityaudiology.com



Connect with Aksel:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/akselcoedrums

Website: https://www.akselcoe.com

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Recorded at Garden Groove Recording Space, Nashville, TN

Podcast Artwork: GENUINE CREATIVE ART



ⓒ 2026 Nashville Drummers Podcast, LLC