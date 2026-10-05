NALHFA Affordable Housing Podcast

NALHFA’s Allison Ward sits down with David Iloanya, Director of Real Estate Development at the Tampa Housing Authority, to discuss the West River Redevelopment project, recipient of a 2026 NALHFA Award of Redevelopment Excellence.



David takes listeners behind the scenes of the project, sharing the inspiration that helped bring it to life, the partnerships that supported its success, challenges and lessons learned along the way, and the impact West River is having on the Tampa community. He also looks ahead to the future of the redevelopment and offers insights for housing professionals working to advance similar projects in their own communities.



Tune in to hear the story behind West River and the people and partnerships making transformative affordable housing development possible.