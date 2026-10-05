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43 episodes
- In this episode of NALHFA’s Leadership Excellence Institute (LEI) Podcast Series, Christopher Mora shares his experience as a member of the inaugural LEI class, including key takeaways from the program, the relationships he built along the way, and how the experience has influenced his approach to leadership. Tune in for a firsthand look at what prospective LEI participants can expect from the program.
- NALHFA’s Allison Ward sits down with David Iloanya, Director of Real Estate Development at the Tampa Housing Authority, to discuss the West River Redevelopment project, recipient of a 2026 NALHFA Award of Redevelopment Excellence.
David takes listeners behind the scenes of the project, sharing the inspiration that helped bring it to life, the partnerships that supported its success, challenges and lessons learned along the way, and the impact West River is having on the Tampa community. He also looks ahead to the future of the redevelopment and offers insights for housing professionals working to advance similar projects in their own communities.
Tune in to hear the story behind West River and the people and partnerships making transformative affordable housing development possible.
- This episode features a conversation with Mark Kudlowitz, Senior Director of Federal Policy for the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), a national nonprofit affordable housing and community development organization. Mark discusses the latest federal housing policy updates from DC and how national nonprofit housing intermediaries are working with local housing finance agencies to increase affordable housing options nationally.
- In this episode of the NALHFA Affordable Housing Podcast, host Allison Ward, NALHFA’s Membership and Operations Coordinator, is joined by Executive Director Jonathan Paine and Director of Government Affairs Josh Brandwein for a timely conversation reflecting on the year behind us and looking ahead to what’s next.
Together, the NALHFA team recaps key highlights and milestones from 2025, shares insights on policy and programmatic developments, and offers a preview of priorities, challenges, and opportunities shaping 2026.From organizational growth to federal advocacy and the evolving affordable housing landscape, this episode sets the stage for the year ahead.
- Welcome back to the NALHFA Affordable Housing Podcast. This episode features a conversation with Lauren Connors, Senior Vice President for Development at the New York City Housing Development Corporation, to talk about The Eliza project that took home a NALHFA Award of Excellence earlier this year. She shares the story behind the project, its unique tie to American history, and the incredible impact the project has had on its community.
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About NALHFA Affordable Housing Podcast
The NALHFA Affordable Housing Podcast highlights new and innovative affordable housing finance solutions by bringing together the nation’s leading housing finance experts, thought leaders, and decision makers.Podcast website
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