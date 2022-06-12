The NALHFA Affordable Housing Podcast highlights new and innovative affordable housing finance solutions by bringing together the nation’s leading housing finan...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 22
Evolution of Affordable Housing with Matthew Brooks
The newest episode of the Affordable Housing Podcast is now available. In this episode, Membership and Operations Senior Associate Allison Ward speaks with Matthew Brooks, Postdoctoral Researcher at the Centre on Population Dynamics and Department of Sociology at McGill University to talk about the evolution of affordable housing in the United States.
Dr. Matthew Brooks is a is currently a Postdoctoral Researcher in the Department of Sociology at McGill University (Montreal, QC). Matt is a trained rural sociologist and demographer whose research is focused on the causes and consequences of demographic change on communities, chiefly impacts on housing, poverty, and racial inequality. Importantly, his work explores how these changes vary between urban, suburban, and rural places in the United States.
7/19/2023
24:56
Undoing Housing Segregation with Leah Rothstein
The newest episode of the Affordable Housing Podcast is now available. In this episode, Membership and Operations Senior Associate Allison Ward speaks with former community organizer, housing policy expert, and co-author to Richard Rothstein, Leah Rothstein to talk about racial inequity in housing, and what the affordable housing community can do to help undo housing segregation.
Leah Rothstein co-authored, with Richard Rothstein, a sequel to The Color of Law. While in The Color of Law, Mr. Rothstein described how government policy created residential segregation, the sequel will describe how local community groups can redress the wrongs of segregation. Leah has worked on public policy and community change, from the grassroots to the halls of government. She led the Alameda County and San Francisco probation departments’ research on reforming community corrections policy and practice to be focused on rehabilitation, not punishment. She has been a consultant to nonprofit housing developers, cities and counties, redevelopment agencies, and private firms on community development and affordable housing policy, practice, and finance.
7/7/2023
26:59
Women in Housing and Finance with CSG Advisors
The newest episode of the Affordable Housing Podcast is now available. In this episode, Membership and Operations Senior Associate Allison Ward speaks with Tanya Dempsey and Nicole Graham, Co-CEOs of CSG Advisors to talk about women in the housing and financial industries and the importance of affordable housing in our society today.
Earlier this year, CSG Advisors announced its new and expanded leadership structure. Nicole Graham and Tanya Dempsey, long-standing leaders of the firm and responsible for CSG’s housing authority practice, are co-CEOs.
In addition to serving as co-CEOs, Nicole and Tanya will collectively maintain 51% ownership. This will make CSG doubly unique: not only has it completed more housing financings than any other firm, but it will now be the nation’s largest majority women-owned municipal advisory firm in the housing sector according to Thompson and Reuters Securities Data and information available on the EDGAR database.
6/1/2023
24:13
NALHFA Award of Excellence Spotlight - DC Housing Finance Agency
The newest episode of the Affordable Housing Podcast is now available. In this episode, Membership and Operations Senior Associate Allison Ward speaks with Christopher Donald, Executive Director & CEO of DCHFA along with Blaise Rastello, Development Director of Affordable Housing at the Gilbane Development Company and Claudia Schlosberg, Principal at Castle Hill Consulting & former Senior Deputy Director and Medicaid Director at the Department of Healthcare Finance to talk about their recent NALHFA Award of Multifamily Excellence for their project, Livingston Place.
Livingston Place at Southern Avenue is a 152-unit affordable community reserved for seniors aged 60 and above who require assistance with two or more activities of daily living. It is the first assisted-living community in Washington, D.C.’s Ward 8, and only the second affordable assisted-living community in the entire District. Aging residents want to live in a community setting while maintaining their privacy, but they are often placed in nursing homes due to service needs. Communities like Livingston Place at Southern provide seniors with the assistance they need while allowing them to live in an active community of peers. The DC Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA or “the Agency”) is committed to helping D.C. seniors age in place in healthy, beautiful affordable housing.
Livingston Place has 152 apartment homes for seniors aged 60 and above. All the apartments are reserved for individuals or couples earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI)and who qualify for Medicaid. In June 2019, DCHFA issued $50 million in tax-exempt bond financing and underwrote $15.3 million in LIHTC equity. The $67 million development consists of 84 efficiencies and 68 one-bedroom apartments. While much of the affordable housing across the District of Columbia is financed by the Housing Production Trust Fund (HPTF), this project is unique in that it did not receive any money from the fund. This allows those dollars to be used elsewhere, thus creating even more units of affordable housing in the District. Dantes Partners, Gilbane Development Company, Carding Group and H Street Community Development Corporation make up the development team for this project.
2/7/2023
32:55
How Affordable Housing Organizations Remain Socially Responsible in Light of Fiscal Pressures
The newest episode of the Affordable Housing Podcast is now available. In this episode, Senior Membership and Operations Associate Allison Ward speaks with Donna Sedgwick, Assistant Professor in the Department of Sociology at Virginia Tech and Dustin Read, Professor and Director of the Master of Real Estate Development Program at Clemson University. Their discussion focuses on how affordable housing companies remain socially responsible in light of the fiscal pressures in which they face.
The NALHFA Affordable Housing Podcast highlights new and innovative affordable housing finance solutions by bringing together the nation’s leading housing finance experts, thought leaders, and decision makers.