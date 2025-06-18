PFAS: Responding to the forever chemical in our drinking water supplies - Episode 1

We really nerd out in this episode as we are joined by Steve Nelson and Ryan Stempski, both from WSB & Associates, to talk about PFAS in our drinking water supplies. There is much to unpack about this complex and important issue, and this is just the first hour in likely several hours of conversation on this topic in the months ahead. Enjoy!AI Generated Episode Description:The drinking water crisis nobody's ready for is already here. PFAS, nicknamed "forever chemicals," have infiltrated water supplies across America, and new EPA regulations mandating treatment down to 4 parts per trillion have created a staggering financial burden for communities. This eye-opening conversation with PFAS experts Steve Nelson and Ryan Stempski reveals the true scale of the problem.What makes PFAS so concerning? The carbon-fluorine bond at their core is virtually indestructible in nature, meaning these chemicals persist in groundwater sources for decades or longer. With health effects ranging from increased cholesterol to cancer risks, the EPA's stringent new limits aim to protect public health—but at what cost?For a city like Hastings, Minnesota, treating seven contaminated wells will cost approximately $68.9 million to build treatment facilities and about $1 million annually to operate—a $100 million lifetime investment. Using Granular Activated Carbon (GAC), the primary treatment technology, communities must effectively create "parking garages" where PFAS molecules can be trapped. When these carbon vessels become saturated, they must be replaced at roughly $60,000 each.The Minnesota experience offers valuable insights for communities nationwide. While the $850+ million 3M settlement provides funding for impacted areas in the East Metro, most American communities will need to cobble together federal grants, state assistance, and increased water rates to afford treatment. As one expert notes, "We're all going to be competing for the same resources" as the 2029 compliance deadline approaches.Whether your community is dealing with PFAS now or will in the future, this conversation provides crucial understanding of the science, costs, and challenges ahead. The affordable water we've taken for granted may soon be a thing of the past. Subscribe now and join the conversation about how we'll protect our most vital resource.