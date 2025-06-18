Powered by RND
The Public Works Nerds
The Public Works Nerds

  • Storm Warriors: Managing Private Stormwater Infrastructure with Ryan Johnson from the City of Roseville, MN
    I'm excited to welcome my good friend and former colleague Ryan Johnson to the show. Ryan is the Environmental Manager for the City of Roseville in Minnesota and is my favorite storm water and water resources guru. Ryan joins me in this episode to talk about the underappreciated role of making sure that private stormwater BMP's are properly maintained. I know, exciting! But it is. And it is certainly very important for the overall efficiency of the public stormwater system as well. Enjoy!AI Generated Description:Private stormwater device maintenance is vital to the overall operation of municipal stormwater systems, especially for meeting retention and treatment goals. Ryan Johnson shares his expertise as Roseville's Environmental Manager on managing these often-overlooked infrastructure components.• Ryan's background includes working with Ramsey County on residential BMPs and critical area stabilizations before joining Roseville• Roseville faces unique challenges as a first-ring suburb built in the 50s-60s with limited stormwater planning• Private property BMPs are essential when municipalities can't handle all stormwater management alone• Maintenance of underground chambers requires regular inspection and cleaning of pretreatment structures• Proactive maintenance is far more cost-effective than emergency repairs or city enforcement• Roseville created a comprehensive program with maintenance agreements, plans, and code enforcement• Property owner education is crucial as many don't realize they have stormwater infrastructure• The city can perform abatements when property owners fail to maintain their systems• Success stories include both the property owner who immediately took action and challenging sites requiring enforcement• Future plans include potentially offering inspection services similar to private hydrant programsContact your local municipal stormwater team if you're uncertain about the maintenance requirements for stormwater infrastructure on your property.
    1:08:28
  • Talking Asset Management: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Jon Kremer from OpenGov
    This episode a great deep dive into asset management with arguably the premier asset management system on the market today. I've been working with Cartegraph since 2010 and have been very impressed with their software and vision for constant improvement. Join me as I welcome Jon Kremer, self proclaimed Product CEO for the Cartegraph Asset Management System at OpenGov, and we talk about how clients are using Cartegraph today, how it has evolved over the decades, and where it is going in the future. Enjoy!https://opengov.com/products/asset-management/AI Generated Episode Description:Every public works professional eventually confronts the challenge of asset management. How do you track thousands of infrastructure elements, maintain them efficiently, and plan for their eventual replacement? It's a question that combines technology, human behavior, and financial planning in ways that can make or break a department's effectiveness.John Kramer, who leads product management for OpenGov's Enterprise Asset Management system, formerly known as, takes us through the fascinating evolution of asset management systems. From his early days implementing solutions for municipalities across America to his current role designing the future of these platforms, Kramer shares insights that apply to organizations of every size.The conversation explores how asset management has transformed from paper-based workflows to cloud systems accessible from smartphones. What's remarkable is how the fundamentals remain consistent—you're still tracking the same basic information about signs, water mains, and park equipment—while the methods for collecting and using that data have revolutionized daily operations. As Kramer explains, success depends on a "three-legged stool" of products, people, and processes working together.We dive into implementation strategies that work, discussing how starting with smaller, focused rollouts often proves more effective than attempting organization-wide adoption. The most successful departments find champions who naturally gravitate to the technology and then leverage their enthusiasm to spread adoption organically. The conversation then turns to exciting future developments: connected systems that integrate asset data with financial planning, Internet of Things sensors providing real-time monitoring, and artificial intelligence applications that can identify assets from photographs and optimize work scheduling.Whether you're considering your first asset management implementation or looking to improve an existing system, this episode offers practical wisdom from decades of experience across hundreds of municipalities. Share your thoughts or questions with us on LinkedIn at Public Works Nerds.
    59:32
  • PFAS: Responding to the forever chemical in our drinking water supplies - Episode 1
    We really nerd out in this episode as we are joined by Steve Nelson and Ryan Stempski, both from WSB & Associates, to talk about PFAS in our drinking water supplies. There is much to unpack about this complex and important issue, and this is just the first hour in likely several hours of conversation on this topic in the months ahead. Enjoy!AI Generated Episode Description:The drinking water crisis nobody's ready for is already here. PFAS, nicknamed "forever chemicals," have infiltrated water supplies across America, and new EPA regulations mandating treatment down to 4 parts per trillion have created a staggering financial burden for communities. This eye-opening conversation with PFAS experts Steve Nelson and Ryan Stempski reveals the true scale of the problem.What makes PFAS so concerning? The carbon-fluorine bond at their core is virtually indestructible in nature, meaning these chemicals persist in groundwater sources for decades or longer. With health effects ranging from increased cholesterol to cancer risks, the EPA's stringent new limits aim to protect public health—but at what cost?For a city like Hastings, Minnesota, treating seven contaminated wells will cost approximately $68.9 million to build treatment facilities and about $1 million annually to operate—a $100 million lifetime investment. Using Granular Activated Carbon (GAC), the primary treatment technology, communities must effectively create "parking garages" where PFAS molecules can be trapped. When these carbon vessels become saturated, they must be replaced at roughly $60,000 each.The Minnesota experience offers valuable insights for communities nationwide. While the $850+ million 3M settlement provides funding for impacted areas in the East Metro, most American communities will need to cobble together federal grants, state assistance, and increased water rates to afford treatment. As one expert notes, "We're all going to be competing for the same resources" as the 2029 compliance deadline approaches.Whether your community is dealing with PFAS now or will in the future, this conversation provides crucial understanding of the science, costs, and challenges ahead. The affordable water we've taken for granted may soon be a thing of the past. Subscribe now and join the conversation about how we'll protect our most vital resource.
    1:01:11
  • Rosemount's Public Works and Police Campus
    A deep dive into the City of Rosemount's newly completed Police and Public Works Facility with Public Works Director Nick Egger and Oertel Architects President Andrew Cooper. They share insights on the planning, design, and construction of this $58 million, 160,000 square foot joint facility that addresses decades of space needs while planning for future growth.• Acquisition of the 20-acre site through a three-way land swap between the city, Minnesota National Guard, and Flint Hills Resources• The unique partnership between police and public works departments, rarely seen in municipal facilities• Design challenges of accommodating large vehicles and ensuring adequate turning radius for snow plows and equipment• Architectural features like roof "pop-ups" that provide natural daylight while serving as smoke control devices• Smart technology integration with lighting systems that adjust based on natural light levels and occupancy• Future planning considerations for department expansion and eventual site build-out• Emerging trends in facility design, particularly the implications of electric vehicle fleets and their impact on space requirements• The importance of designing facilities that help recruit and retain talented staff through training spaces and employee wellbeing featuresHelp us grow our audience by liking, reposting, or commenting on LinkedIn or other social media platforms. Reach out with episode or guest ideas - we'd love to hear your feedback!https://www.rosemountmn.gov/925/Police-Public-Works-Campus
    1:06:05
  • Season 3 Kicks Off with Mark Ray: Bridges, Bathtub Curves, and Global Public Works Insights.
    Marc Culver returns with Season 3 of Public Works Nerds, sharing his career transition to Brooklyn Park City Engineer and welcoming back Mark Ray to discuss his recent professional journey to Australia.• Mark Ray's Australian Small Bridge Conference experience featured fascinating insights into bridge inspection methods• Australia uses standardized Level 1-3 inspection terminology creating consistent communication about infrastructure conditions• The "bathtub curve" concept explains how infrastructure failures happen most often during early construction and end-of-life phases• Australian engineers utilize sensors, LiDAR, and drones for infrastructure monitoring while emphasizing the human element in interpretation• Asset management requirements are more ingrained in Australian government agencies than in the US• "Public works makes normal happen" - infrastructure professionals serve as the "stage crew" for everyone's daily life• Upcoming Season 3 episodes will cover PFAS, maintenance facilities, and AI in asset managementPlease follow the podcast on LinkedIn and send us your episode ideas and feedback!Show Notes:Municipal Works Australia https://municipalworks.com.au/Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia https://www.ipwea.org/ipweacommunities/assetmanagement
    42:05

Your Guides to the Latest and Greatest in Public Works
