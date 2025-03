“On the Agenda” is a new podcast produced by the City of Reno and hosted by City Manager Jackie Bryant. In each episode, we’ll highlight important topics, provi...

In this episode, we explore the essential elements of agendas and council meetings to keep you updated on the issues impacting your city.

About On the Agenda: A City of Reno Podcast

“On the Agenda” is a new podcast produced by the City of Reno and hosted by City Manager Jackie Bryant. In each episode, we’ll highlight important topics, provide context on council actions, and share how these decisions impact the Biggest Little City and its residents. Whether you are a longtime resident or new to our community, On the Agenda keeps you informed and engaged with what’s happening in your local government.