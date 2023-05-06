#322: What You Need To Do To Finish More Music

Making Music is hard. Even when we have attained all of the skills and knowledge to create music, it's still extremely difficult to finish music. Along the way, there are thousands of tiny decisions that need to be made. At each decision lies the risk of running into self-doubt and a crippling inner critic. In this episode of the Music Production Podcast, we explore the importance of almost recklessly making decisions and committing to them. Listen on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, or watch on YouTube Show Notes: Bounce in Place Ableton Live Tutorial - https://youtu.be/tCEdipLbarw Brian Funk Website - https://brianfunk.com Music Production Club - https://brianfunk.com/mpc 5-Minute Music Producer - https://brianfunk.com/book Intro Music Made with 16-Bit Ableton Live Pack - https://brianfunk.com/blog/16-bit Music Production Podcast - https://brianfunk.com/podcast