#325: Going Over the Top with Cobra Kai Composers Zach Robinson and Leo Birenberg
Zach Robinson and Leo Birenberg are film score composers whose credits include Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Cobra Kai, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and Florida Man. Zach, Leo, and I had a great conversation about their work with the Weird Al biopic and scoring Cobra Kai. Both shared their thoughts about bringing films to life, working together and with others, and how they seek to challenge themselves and bring their best to every project. Show Notes: Leo's Site - https://leobirenberg.com/ Zach's Site - http://zachrobinsonmusic.com/about Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson - https://open.spotify.com/artist/1jesNA0xWqXtanMVTB1EMp Leo on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/leobirenberg/?hl=en Zach on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/zrobusa/?hl=en
6/5/2023
1:12:33
#324: End Procrastination - 3 SIMPLE Steps to WIN the FIGHT!
Even though I spend most of my days wishing I had more time to make music, when that time arrives, I find myself avoiding the task. Why do we Procrastinate? What can we do to end procrastination and get to work? In this episode of the Music Production Podcast, I share 3 techniques that have worked for me over the years. Show Notes: Seth Godin on Chores - https://seths.blog/2023/05/chores/ Produce Music Like Jerry Seinfeld - Music Production Podcast #172 - https://brianfunk.com/blog/seinfeld Storytelling and Creative Productivity with Matthew Dicks - Music Production Podcast #314 - https://brianfunk.com/blog/matthew-dicks Matthew Dicks on Incrementalism - https://matthewdicks.com/incrementalism-may-save-your-life-or-at-least-prolong-it/ What to do to Finish More Music - Music Production Podcast #322 - https://youtu.be/4acXs-kNbVI
5/28/2023
13:46
#323: Navigating the Evolving Music Industry with Zack Zarrillo
Zack Zarrillo is co-founder of Alternate Side, a full-service music company that represents over 30 artists in the alternative/rock/pop/electronic/metal genres. He also co-founded Bad Timing Records, and he began writing his popular music blog "PropertyOfZack" when he was just 16 years old. In addition to helping artists build their careers, Zack is co-owner of Hello Donuts + Coffee in Philadelphia, PA. Zack spoke about the ways the music industry has evolved over the last 15 years and the strategies his artists have used to grow their careers. We covered everything from Tik Tok to Spotify and Patreon. Zack also drew parallels between building a community of fans with artists to building a real-world community at his Philadelphia donut shop. Show Notes: Zack's Website - http://zzarrillo.com/ Alternate Side - http://alternatesi.de/ Bad Timing Records - https://www.badtimingrecords.com/ PropertyOfZack - https://propertyofzack.com/ Allergic Reactions - http://zzarrillo.com/allergic-reactions Kevin Devine - https://www.kevindevine.net/home
5/22/2023
49:26
#322: What You Need To Do To Finish More Music
Making Music is hard. Even when we have attained all of the skills and knowledge to create music, it's still extremely difficult to finish music. Along the way, there are thousands of tiny decisions that need to be made. At each decision lies the risk of running into self-doubt and a crippling inner critic. In this episode of the Music Production Podcast, we explore the importance of almost recklessly making decisions and committing to them. Show Notes: Bounce in Place Ableton Live Tutorial - https://youtu.be/tCEdipLbarw
5/15/2023
17:47
#321: Boom Bap Hip Hop Production and Collaboration with Amadeus360
Amadeus360 started his career as a DJ and came up under the mentorship of the legendary Kid Capri. He's also produced records for Rap legends like Kool G Rap, Busta Rhymes, Paul Wall, Sheek Louch of The LOX, etc. His new album The MPC Jedi releases on May 12 Amadeus and I spoke about his work as a boom bap hip hop producer. He shared his experiences collaborating with a wide range of artists and how his work ethic and dedication to quality and authenticity have served him during his impressive career. Show Notes: The MPC Jedi - https://soulspazm.bandcamp.com/album/the-mpc-jedi-1 Amadeus on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/amadeus360thebeatking/ Amadeus YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@knos360 "Still World Famous" featuring M.O.P - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6piUOSIUE4