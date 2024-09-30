The State’s Attorney claimed Bevely’s account of encountering an armed assailant was proven false within days of the murder but a closer look into call records raises questions about other possible suspects. Wrongful Conviction Podcast Episodes: Julie Rae Michelle Murphy Melissa Lucio Email us with thoughts, suggestions or tips at [email protected]. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
42:58
6. Observations
The family of Jade's father share their remembrances of a life tragically ended and thoughts on the woman they believe took it. Speculation as to what could have motivated the murder takes an unlikely turn, leading to Salem, Massachusetts.
--------
45:10
5. The Delivery
Weeks after she was arrested for the murder of her step-daughter, Julia Bevely realized she was expecting her fourth child. Her subsequent treatment during pregnancy, birth and postpartum as a pre-trial detainee remain, next to the murder, the most disturbing aspects of the case.
--------
42:08
4. The Sentencing
The day of the sentencing, Bob and Lauren retrace the route Julia Bevely claims to have taken the morning of the murder with surprising results. Her increasingly polarizing fate is then decided in a packed Marion courtroom filled with contrasting emotions.
--------
40:48
3. The Timeline
Bob and Lauren connect in Marion, Illinois for Julia Bevely's sentencing. Through a jailhouse visit with Bevely- and interviews with her family- a narrative emerges that is at odds with key elements of the prosecution theory in terms of the murder and the woman convicted of having committed it.
