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34 episodes
- Here are three Laundromat themed horror stories sent by viewers. If you have any stories to share, submit them via email.Listen to these stories + more: https://hypeddit.com/mrnightmareIf you enjoy this type of content and would like to see more of it & support the channel, feel free to subscribe and turn on notifications.If you want to send a personal TRUE story of yours, please send it through email: mrnightmareinbox@gmail.com PLEASE DO NOT SEND ANYTHING WRITTEN/POLISHED BY AIAnything with poorly structured sentences and grammar will not be read, so please just make them neat and understandable. Please also state how you would like your name to be credited in a video.Music:@co.agmusic @Myuu
- Fall is here, so here are three fall themed horror stories sent by viewers. If you have any stories to share, submit them via email.Listen to these stories + more: https://hypeddit.com/mrnightmareIf you enjoy this type of content and would like to see more of it & support the channel, feel free to subscribe and turn on notifications.If you want to send a personal TRUE story of yours, please send it through email: mrnightmareinbox@gmail.com PLEASE DO NOT SEND ANYTHING WRITTEN/POLISHED BY AIAnything with poorly structured sentences and grammar will not be read, so please just make them neat and understandable. Please also state how you would like your name to be credited in a video.Music:@co.agmusic @Myuu @repulsive1908@MONST3RMUSIC
- These are three stories sent by viewers that included footage. All three stories can fall under the "home alone" theme. If you have footage to go with your story that you're submitting, it's always a plus to include it!Listen to these stories + more: https://hypeddit.com/mrnightmareIf you enjoy this type of content and would like to see more of it & support the channel, feel free to subscribe and turn on notifications.If you want to send a personal TRUE story of yours, please send it through email: mrnightmareinbox@gmail.com PLEASE DO NOT SEND ANYTHING WRITTEN/POLISHED BY AIAnything with poorly structured sentences and grammar will not be read, so please just make them neat and understandable. Please also state how you would like your name to be credited in a video.Music:@co.agmusic @Myuu @repulsive1908@MONST3RMUSIC
- These are three true horror stories sent by viewers that take place in what's supposed to be the comfort of their own apartment, or a friend's apartment.Listen to these stories + more: https://hypeddit.com/mrnightmareIf you enjoy this type of content and would like to see more of it & support the channel, feel free to subscribe and turn on notifications.If you want to send a personal TRUE story of yours, please send it through email: mrnightmareinbox@gmail.com PLEASE DO NOT SEND ANYTHING WRITTEN/POLISHED BY AIAnything with poorly structured sentences and grammar will not be read, so please just make them neat and understandable. Please also state how you would like your name to be credited in a video.Music:@co.agmusic @Myuu @repulsive1908@MONST3RMUSIC
- To kick off the start of fall, here is a fall themed topic focusing on people's horrible experiences apple picking.Listen to these stories + more: https://hypeddit.com/mrnightmareIf you enjoy this type of content and would like to see more of it & support the channel, feel free to subscribe and turn on notifications.If you want to send a personal TRUE story of yours, please send it through email: mrnightmareinbox@gmail.com PLEASE DO NOT SEND ANYTHING WRITTEN/POLISHED BY AIAnything with poorly structured sentences and grammar will not be read, so please just make them neat and understandable. Please also state how you would like your name to be credited in a video.Music:@co.agmusic @Myuu @repulsive1908@MONST3RMUSIC
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About Mr. Nightmare Horror Stories
Here you will find straight to the point videos which mostly consist of scary true stories & events. Feedback / Requests? Send me an email. Feel free to send me stories, news events, or any strange findings from the internet, and hopefully it could be included in a video. Just try to make the grammar neat and understandable. I try to post 3-4 times a week.Podcast website
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