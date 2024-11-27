A look at the federal program of protecting and relocating witnesses through the stories of three infamous participants in the program, Dominic Montiglio, Billie Beetie and Salvatore 'Sammy the Bull' Gravano.

American Justice takes a look at the stand off between the ATF and the Branch Davidians lasting 51 days and culminating in a fire and the deaths of nearly 80 people.

In 1986 Kenneth Richey is accused of arson and murder when 2 year old Cynthia Collins dies in an apartment fire. Even though Richey fiercely proclaimed his innocence, he was convicted and sentenced to death.

American Justice examines famous kidnapping cases. First, the 1984 abduction of world-class bi-athlete and Olympic hopeful Kari Swenson. Then the 1992 kidnapping of Exxon International executive Sidney Reso by Arthur and Irene Seale. And finally, the 1985 parental abduction of Paula and Jojo Palencia by their mother Susan.

After a night of partying with a friend, 42 year old Brian Eftenoff of Phoenix, AZ comes home to find his 30 year old wife Judi unconscious and near death. She dies minutes later despite efforts to revive her. After an investigation police make Brian their prime suspect, believing that he forced his wife to take a lethal dose of cocaine. American Justice takes and in-depth look at the case, including a telephone interview with Eftenoff from prison.

The pursuit of justice can be impacted by the smallest detail. “American Justice” from A&E explores recent compelling criminal cases, from those that made national headlines to gripping lesser-known cases, through the prism of our justice system. Driven by first-hand perspectives of loved ones, survivors, investigators, prosecutors, defense attorneys, jurors, and sometimes even the perpetrators, the series dives into significant crimes that reveal how our justice system works, and, sometimes, how it doesn’t. One of the original true crime documentary series, “American Justice” originally aired for 13 years on A&E.