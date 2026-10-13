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About Mostly Sheenius
Some people live extraordinary lives. Charlie Sheen has lived several.On Mostly Sheenius, Charlie sits down with legendary actors, athletes, musicians, and cultural icons for conversations that are as candid as they are unpredictable. With equal parts humor, honesty, and curiosity, each episode goes beyond the headlines to explore the stories, struggles, triumphs, and defining moments that shaped some of the world's most fascinating people.Drawing from a career at the center of Hollywood and a life lived in the spotlight, Charlie brings a perspective few can match. He's not interested in rehearsed answers or polished PR narratives—he's after the truth, the laughs, the lessons, and the humanity behind the fame. Along the way, he shares his own experiences with disarming candor, reflecting on the highs, lows, relationships, and unforgettable moments that have defined his remarkable journey.Bold, insightful, and entertaining, Mostly Sheenius is more than a celebrity interview podcast—it's an unfiltered look at success, failure, reinvention, and what it takes to keep moving forward.Podcast website
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